Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting April 29, 2024 Main boardroom, 10th Floor Building located at Paseo de la Reforma No. 255, Colonia Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City 10:00 a.m. Central Time Informative document for Shareholders Meeting

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Information for Annual Shareholders Meeting 2024 Page 2 Table of Contents I. Introduction 3 II. Our Philosophy 12 III. Corporate Governance 16 IV. Requirements for attendance to the Shareholders Meeting 22 V. Proposals for the Shareholders Meeting 26 Item I. Annual reports and audited financial statements 27 Item II. Company's results 29 Item III. Dividend payment 29 Item IV. Appointment and/or ratification of the directors, statutory auditor and members of committees 30 Item V. Remuneration and emoluments 43 Item VI. Share buyback policy 43 Item VII. Maximum amount for share buybacks 44 Item VIII.Appointment of delegates………………………………………………………………………44 VI. Appendixes 45 Appendix 1. Reports 45 Appendix 2. Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st, 2023 45 Appendix 3. Form of instruction for voting of shares 45

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2024 Page 3 I. Introduction Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting April 29, 2024 Main boardroom, 10th Floor Building located at Paseo de la Reforma No. 255, Colonia Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City 10:00 a.m. Central Time Agenda for the Shareholders Meeting Annual reports and audited financial statements. Company's results. Dividend payment. Appointment and/or ratification of directors, statutory auditor ( comisario ) and members of committees. Remuneration and emoluments. Share buyback policy. Maximum amount for share buybacks. Appointment of delegates. Purpose The purpose of this document is to provide our shareholders with adequate and timely information to assist them in their decision making. The draft resolutions refer in substantive terms, although their wording and content may vary according to the resolutions adopted at the Shareholders Meeting and the minutes prepared by the Secretary. From the date of publication of the corresponding Notice of Meeting, the information and documents related to each of the items on the agenda of the Meeting are immediately and free of charge available to the shareholders on the Company's website www.bmv.com.mx.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2024 Page 4 Participation Facilities The Company will seek mechanisms to facilitate the attendance of shareholders who wish to attend the meeting, by proxy instead of in person. Ensuring the availability of information and the exercise of the attendance and voting rights of our shareholders at all times; as well as respecting the equal treatment and transparency that historically characterize us.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2024 Page 5 Message from the Chairman of the Board Dear shareholders, collaborators, and friends of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Group: 2023 was marked by a gradual recovery in the global economy and capital markets underpinned by less pressure on energy prices, fewer impacts on global supply chains, and the lifting of mobility restrictions in China. This, in turn, led to slowing inflation in most countries, although it has remained at levels above central bank targets, resulting in reference rates remaining unchanged. Mexico was no exception; annual inflation rate of 4.66%, in order to reach its 3% target rate, the Central Bank (Banxico) opted to hold the overnight interbank interest rate at 11.25%. At the same time, the Mexican peso experienced a historic appreciation against the US dollar by 13%, benefitting dollar - denominated expenses, but impacting businesses whose revenues are linked to this currency. Despite the challenging environment, the Mexican economy grew 3.1% compared to 2022, driven by a reactivation of the services sector, continued growth in the secondary sector, and a higher labor participation rate. The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) was a key driver for Mexico's economy, fostering investment and long-term growth. In that regard, the total financing at BMV during 2023 reached MXN $601 billion reflecting a 57% growth compared to 2022. In 2023, we have witnessed the beginnings of the materialization of nearshoring phenomenon, mainly in Mexico's northern states, while the southeast has experienced growth in infrastructure investment. This positively impacts economic development and job creation, undoubtedly bringing great opportunities for companies of various sizes and sectors. I am proud to share that, in collaboration with our regulators, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and the National Banking and Securities Commission, as well as the industry represented by the Mexican Association of Securities Institutions, we developed and

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2024 Page 6 promoted amendments to Mexico's Securities Market Law and the Investment Funds Law in Mexico, which aims to simplify the registration of securities and open opportunities for more companies to access the Mexican stock market. This reform was approved in November 2023 and the Secondary Regulation is currently under review. Once published, we will be able to assess the extent of the benefit for companies in terms of cost, time, and efficiency. At the Mexican Stock Exchange, we continue to drive the market through our "From Zero to BMV" education program, where we will provide training to growing companies interested in accessing stock market financing, whether through the issuance of debt or equity securities. TECHNOLOGY SUPPORTING OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY Technology is the main driver for creating solutions that meet market needs. During 2023, our efforts were focused on modernizing and strengthening our applications, primarily through the updating and segregation of trading, clearing, and settlement platforms. It is important to highlight that the availability of our systems remained above 99.90%, demonstrating the stability of our operation. GOVERNANCE STRENGTHENS OUR BUSINESS DECISIONS Corporate governance stands as the backbone of an organization, enabling the strategic, transparent, and efficient creation of long-term value, while identifying and addressing key risks and opportunities in a timely manner. This commitment is reflected in companies' valuations, enhanced financial stability, and solid reputation, also highlighting that these companies become more attractive to top talent and investors. The Board of Directors of the BMV Group sets the tone for institutional strategy, and thus, we have corporate governance guidelines addressing aspects such as composition, duties, eligibility criteria, diversity, ethics, among others. In this regard, I am proud to highlight that, among other attributes, within our Board: 53% of members are Independent

50% of Independents are Women

We have members with expertise in Technology, Risks, Cybersecurity, and Sustainability

Board Members are evaluated annually and individually

The average tenure of our Board Members is five years

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2024 Page 7 Together and responsibly, we will continue making strategic decisions that contribute to the growth, stability, and transparency of the BMV Group, meeting the expectations of our stakeholders. GREAT OPPORTUNITIES LIE AHEAD In conclusion, amidst a challenging environment, great opportunities await us, among which I highlight regulatory changes that will open doors to new companies, emerging technologies where innovation will be key for continuous improvement, and the strengthening of the market through sustainability. At BMV Group, we will continue to support our current and potential clients with products and services that anticipate market trends and needs. We will work hand in hand with our regulators and internally, we will rely on three key pillars: operational efficiency, cutting- edge technology, and the best talent. I would like to acknowledge the tremendous work undertaken by my colleagues on the Board of Directors, who have been instrumental in developing the institutional strategy and the continued success of BMV Group. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank our clients and shareholders for believing in us, for the trust placed in our institution, and for allowing us to be part of their growth. I extend special recognition to our employees for their dedication, commitment, and professionalism in achieving the organization's goals. Sincerely, Marcos Martínez Gavica Non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2024 Page 8 Message from the CEO Dear Shareholders, Collaborators and the General Public: To be tasked with providing an exhaustive rundown of 2023 from the helm of the BMV Group, without overlooking some key milestones, is a test in itself. The year was a journey marked by significant challenges that included adverse conditions, such as: i) the impact of peso appreciation on dollarized services; ii) lower business transaction turnover; and iii) a decrease in the conversion and settlement of global market securities. In that regard, we managed to contain the impact thanks to our diversified model of nine business lines and responsible expense management, consolidating our commitment to Mexico and our investors. That said, the BMV Group's revenues totaled MXN $3.931 billion, 4% lower than in 2022, with an EBITDA margin of 57% and net profit of MXN $1.508 billion. In an environment of uncertainty fueled by the global and national geopolitical context, where our primary competition is the financial markets in the United States due to their valuation and liquidity, it becomes imperative to regain the trust of investors, companies, and the financial ecosystem so they see Mexico as a great investment alternative and capital-raising opportunity. Being listed in Mexico offers several benefits, including an increase to Mexican and International Institutional Capital, positioning of the issuer in the country, and the potential for greater coverage by financial institutions, among others. Therefore, we will continue to promote the listing of securities through the BMV and support companies on their expansion and development plans, as we have done for the last 129 years.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2024 Page 9 In that regard, we succeeded in maintain the market's trust in BMV Group, as demonstrated by eight companies entering the stock market for the first time. It's noteworthy that 100% of the new issuers seeking financing through debt instruments did so through the BMV, and in 2023, we facilitated the issuance of 96% of the country's stock offerings. The capital market maintained an 83% market share and the average daily value traded was MXN $15.044 billion, increasing by 10% in the local market and decreasing by 26% in the global market (SIC). The high interest rates and the strength of the peso had a direct impact on the traded value of the SIC. In the derivatives market, marking 25 years since the creation of MexDer, uncertainty and volatility conditions were reflected in less trading in dollar futures and more trading in interest rate swaps, with a 118% increase in the notional amount. This trend was also reflected in Asigna, which reported a 4% growth in margin deposits. SIF ICAP increased its operation in OTC markets, mainly in interest rate swaps and the Carbon Platform, MéxiCO2, due to the growth of the voluntary carbon market. The Central Securities Depository, Indeval, was affected by global market services, which are dollar denominated. However, the average value of assets under custody increased by 10%, primarily driven by the local market. In Information Services, we have expanded our global distribution through the presence point in New York and the alliance with Deutsche Börse. INNOVATION FOR BUSINESS STRENGTH Technology has been a fundamental pillar for the growth of our business and for driving financial markets, so staying at the forefront is crucial for the optimal performance of our functions. Therefore, during 2023, we significantly strengthened the resilience and reliability of our technological platforms by modernizing them, segregating them, and ensuring that they are constantly updated through the "Evergreen" project. At the same time, we expanded the responsiveness of the Business Continuity Plan (DRP). With the aim of moving towards an operational evolution that allows us to offer better services to Post-trade participants, and strengthening a commercial relationship of over 10 years, we have signed contracts with Nasdaq to modernize the technological platforms and processes of Indeval and CCV. This new architecture will provide us with