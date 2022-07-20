Bolsa Mexicana de Valores B de C : PRESS RELEASE 2Q22
2nd QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Mexico City, July 19th, 2022. - Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., ("the Bolsa or the BMV")
(BMV: BOLSA A) today announced its results for the second quarter of 2022, highlighting:
2Q2022 VS. 2Q2021
Revenues reached 997 million pesos, 32 million or 3% higher compared to 2Q22 explained by: i) higher trading in transactional businesses, ii) new clients in information services, and
and fewer cross-border transactions in the global market.
Expenses increased only 2% mainly explained by personnel expenses and maintenance to
Grupo BMV's building.
Operating income and net income increased 5% and 15%, respectively.
EBITDA was registered at 607 million pesos with an EBITDA margin of 61%.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
2Q22
2Q21
Var %
6M
6M
Var %
2022
2021
Revenues
997
965
3%
2,148
1,948
10%
Expenses
447
439
2%
896
895
0%
Operating Income
551
527
5%
1,252
1,054
19%
EBITDA
607
584
4%
1,364
1,166
17%
EBITDA Margin
61%
60%
41bps
63%
60%
366bps
Net Income
404
352
15%
883
731
21%
CAPEX
27
12
225%
36
16
225%
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
2Q22
2Q21
Var %
6M
6M
Var %
2022
2021
ADTV -Equity(1)(2)
19,289
17,522
10%
20,322
18,392
10%
Futures - Volume (3)
40,952
34,319
19%
36,609
32,617
12%
Swaps Notional Value (1)
103,479
120,362
-14%
233,014
252,619
-8%
Margin Deposits (1)
33,397
34,977
-5%
31,543
36,490
-14%
Millions of pesos
Average Daily Traded Value
Daily Average
During the second quarter of 2022, BMV's revenues increased by 32 million pesos compared to the same quarter of 2021 due to higher transactional revenues (equity, derivatives, and OTC) and new information services clients. Expenses increased 8 million pesos or 2%, explained by higher personnel expenses and building maintenance. EBITDA margin was 61% for the quarter and 63% for the year. Net Income was 404 million pesos, up 15% compared with the second quarter of 2021. Earnings per share increased 16% in the 2Q22.
REVENUES
During second quarter of 2022 the exchange rate, USDMXN, reached a minimum and maximum of
and 20.67 pesos per U.S. dollar, respectively, and for the quarter the exchange rate closed at
Moreover, INEGI published the inflation rate estimate for 2022 at 7.99% and the Central Bank (Banco de México) set the reference interest rate at 7.75%. Monetary policy measures are expected to help tackle inflation. Additionally, economic activity continues to be pressured by supply chain problems and high inflation both, locally and globally. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve set the interest rate between 1.50% - 1.75%. and the stimulus measures are expected to give an important boost to the economy recovery. In these conditions,BMV's revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Quarterly Revenues (1)
2021
CAGR(2)
+7.3%
1150
2022
2,148
1,998
1,948
983
997
1,760
965
926
954
1,729
1,507
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(1) Millions of pesos
(2) Millions of pesos
Revenues Detail (1)
2Q22 vs. 2Q21
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
Var $
Var %
Var $
Var %
Equities
8,131
6%
21,111
8%
Equities trading- BMV
5,004
6%
15,330
9%
Equities clearing- CCV
3,127
6%
5,781
5%
Derivatives
7,540
16%
9,118
9%
MexDer
6,672
33%
13,084
33%
Asigna
868
3%
-3,966
-7%
OTC (SIF ICAP)
24,361
16%
58,115
18%
Capital Formation
-4,012
-3%
-2,813
-1%
Listing fees- BMV
-96
-1%
2,632
13%
Maintenance fees- BMV
-3,916
-3%
-5,444
-2%
Central Securities Depository
-28,914
-9%
66,518
10%
Information Services
20,230
14%
41,187
14%
Price Vendor- Valmer
8,684
20%
10,358
12%
Market Data
11,546
11%
30,829
14%
Others
4,476
13%
5,976
9%
Total
31,812
3%
199,213
10%
Thousands of pesos
2
Equity Trading and Clearing
Cash Equities revenue, which mainly comprises Local and Global Market activities, was 140 million pesos, 8 million or 6% higher than the second quarter 2021.
Trading revenues increased by 5 million pesos or 6% to 85 million because of higher value traded. The average daily trading value (ADTV) for the second quarter of 2022 was 19,289 million pesos, which represents an increment of 10% compared to the second quarter of the previous year. The local market increased 21%, while the global market showed a similar figure to that of last year. Additionally, the global market participated with 49% of the total ADTV in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 54% in 2Q21.
In the year-to-dateresults, trading revenue was up 15 million or 10% to 177 million pesos. During the first the first half of 2022, the ADTV was 20,322 million pesos, up 10% compared to the 6M21.
Stock market operating highlights - Equities
2Q22
2Q21
Var %
6M
6M
Var %
2022
2021
Total Market
Average daily value traded (1)
19,289
17,522
10%
20,322
18,392
10%
Daily average volume (2)
267,329
245,796
9%
268,688
276,412
-3%
Local Market
Average daily value traded (1)
9,836
8,114
21%
9,895
8,621
15%
Daily average volume (2)
255,374
231,132
10%
256,175
261,540
-2%
International Quotation System (SIC)
Average daily value traded (1)
9,453
9,408
0%
10,427
9,771
7%
Daily average volume (2)
11,955
14,664
-18%
12,513
14,872
-16%
Millions of pesos
Thousand shares
During the second quarter, cash equity clearing (CCV) increased by 3 million pesos or 6% to 55 million against 2Q21. The difference between the revenue growth in equity trading and clearing is due to the number of cross trades in the period.
Up-toJune, CCV presented higher revenues by 6 million pesos or 5% to 113 million compared with the same period in 2021. The ADTV of the total Mexican cash equities market during the first half of 2022 was 22,338 million pesos, 12% higher than 6M21. However, there was a greater number of cross trades carried out in 6M22 compared to the same period last year.
3
Derivatives Trading and Clearing
Derivatives trading (MexDer) in the second quarter presented revenues for 27 million pesos, 7 million or 33% higher than 2Q21. This revenue was the result of higher trading in dollar futures, longer average tenor traded of TIIE Swaps, and the updated fee schedule for block transactions. Dollar futures trading was up 19%. On the other hand, TIIE Swaps and IPC index futures decreased 14% and 4%, respectively.
In the first half of 2022, MexDer registered 53 million pesos in revenue, 13 million or 33% higher compared to 6M21. Again, this result is explained by higher trading in dollar futures.
It is important to mention that MexDer charges a different trading fee based on the type of contract. Therefore, changes in contract operations do not necessarily reflect revenue movements.
Futures operating highlights - Futures
2Q22
2Q21
Var %
6M
6M
Var %
2022
2021
IPC Index
1,288
1,337
-4%
1,418
1,527
-7%
Mini IPC
2
13
-85%
4
16
-75%
28 Day TIIE
0
0
0
0
0
0%
Currency
38,949
32,697
19%
34,660
30,793
13%
Bonds
210
159
32%
194
158
23%
Equity
503
114
343%
333
123
171%
Total - Futures
40,952
34,319
19%
36,609
32,617
12%
Swaps TIIE 28
16,425
19,105
-14%
18,641
20,373
-8%
TOTAL
57,377
53,424
7%
55,250
52,990
4%
Average Daily Volume
TIIE 28 Swaps
2Q22
2Q21
Var %
6M
6M
Var %
2022
2021
National Value (1)
103,479
120,362
-14%
233,014
252,619
-8%
(1) Millions of pesos
During the second quarter of 2021, derivatives clearing (Asigna) reported revenues for 28 million pesos, up 1 million or 3% compared to 2Q21 due to higher trading in dollar futures. The average margin deposits were 33 billion pesos or 5% lower than 2Q21.
4
When compared with the same accumulated months of 2021, Asigna's revenues decreased by 4 million or 7% to 53 million pesos mainly due to lower margin deposits (-14% vs 6M21).
Asigna charges 2 basis points on the average margin deposits and different settlement fees based on the type of contract traded.
Margin Deposits
2Q22
2Q21
Var %
6M
6M
Var %
2022
2021
Margin Deposits (1)
33,397
34,977
-5%
31,543
36,490
-14%
(1) Millions of pesos
OTC Trading (SIF ICAP)
Revenue for SIF ICAP in 2Q22 was 181 million pesos, 24 million or 16% higher when compared with the same period in 2021. SIF ICAP Mexico's revenue was down 2 million pesos or 3% because of lower trading of interest rate swaps (IRS). On the other hand, the revenue in SIF ICAP Chile increased by 27 million pesos or 26%, 23 million explained by higher trading and volatility due to higher interest rates and political events and 4 million non-recurring revenue from VAT refunds.
As for the first semester, revenue increased by 58 million or 18% to 387 million pesos. It is important to mention that, in 1Q22, SIF ICAP Chile recorded non-recurring revenue from VAT refunds for an amount of 36 million pesos. This item has no impact on personnel variable compensation.
Excluding non-recurring items, SIF ICAP Mexico revenue decreased 3%, while SIF ICAP Chile revenue increased 12% in the first half of 2022. As a result of the variable compensation plan, a better performance in this business has an impact in personnel expenses and viceversa.
5
