Bolsa Mexicana de Valores B de C : PRESS RELEASE 2Q22

2nd QUARTER 2022 RESULTS Mexico City, July 19th, 2022. - Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., ("the Bolsa or the BMV") (BMV: BOLSA A) today announced its results for the second quarter of 2022, highlighting: 2Q2022 VS. 2Q2021 Revenues reached 997 million pesos, 32 million or 3% higher compared to 2Q22 explained by: i) higher trading in transactional businesses, ii) new clients in information services, and

and fewer cross-border transactions in the global market.

Expenses increased only 2% mainly explained by personnel expenses and maintenance to

Grupo BMV's building.

Grupo BMV's building. Operating income and net income increased 5% and 15%, respectively.

EBITDA was registered at 607 million pesos with an EBITDA margin of 61%. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1) 2Q22 2Q21 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2022 2021 Revenues 997 965 3% 2,148 1,948 10% Expenses 447 439 2% 896 895 0% Operating Income 551 527 5% 1,252 1,054 19% EBITDA 607 584 4% 1,364 1,166 17% EBITDA Margin 61% 60% 41bps 63% 60% 366bps Net Income 404 352 15% 883 731 21% CAPEX 27 12 225% 36 16 225% OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS 2Q22 2Q21 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2022 2021 ADTV -Equity(1)(2) 19,289 17,522 10% 20,322 18,392 10% Futures - Volume (3) 40,952 34,319 19% 36,609 32,617 12% Swaps Notional Value (1) 103,479 120,362 -14% 233,014 252,619 -8% Margin Deposits (1) 33,397 34,977 -5% 31,543 36,490 -14% Millions of pesos Average Daily Traded Value Daily Average During the second quarter of 2022, BMV's revenues increased by 32 million pesos compared to the same quarter of 2021 due to higher transactional revenues (equity, derivatives, and OTC) and new information services clients. Expenses increased 8 million pesos or 2%, explained by higher personnel expenses and building maintenance. EBITDA margin was 61% for the quarter and 63% for the year. Net Income was 404 million pesos, up 15% compared with the second quarter of 2021. Earnings per share increased 16% in the 2Q22. Please contact Luis René Ramón, Director of Investor Relations, +52 (55) 5342 9027 bmvinvestors@grupobmv.com.mxfor any queries you may have.

REVENUES During second quarter of 2022 the exchange rate, USDMXN, reached a minimum and maximum of and 20.67 pesos per U.S. dollar, respectively, and for the quarter the exchange rate closed at Moreover, INEGI published the inflation rate estimate for 2022 at 7.99% and the Central Bank (Banco de México) set the reference interest rate at 7.75%. Monetary policy measures are expected to help tackle inflation. Additionally, economic activity continues to be pressured by supply chain problems and high inflation both, locally and globally. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve set the interest rate between 1.50% - 1.75%. and the stimulus measures are expected to give an important boost to the economy recovery. In these conditions, BMV's revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Quarterly Revenues (1) 2021 CAGR(2) +7.3% 1150 2022 2,148 1,998 1,948 983 997 1,760 965 926 954 1,729 1,507 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (1) Millions of pesos (2) Millions of pesos Revenues Detail (1) 2Q22 vs. 2Q21 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 Var $ Var % Var $ Var % Equities 8,131 6% 21,111 8% Equities trading- BMV 5,004 6% 15,330 9% Equities clearing- CCV 3,127 6% 5,781 5% Derivatives 7,540 16% 9,118 9% MexDer 6,672 33% 13,084 33% Asigna 868 3% -3,966 -7% OTC (SIF ICAP) 24,361 16% 58,115 18% Capital Formation -4,012 -3% -2,813 -1% Listing fees- BMV -96 -1% 2,632 13% Maintenance fees- BMV -3,916 -3% -5,444 -2% Central Securities Depository -28,914 -9% 66,518 10% Information Services 20,230 14% 41,187 14% Price Vendor- Valmer 8,684 20% 10,358 12% Market Data 11,546 11% 30,829 14% Others 4,476 13% 5,976 9% Total 31,812 3% 199,213 10% Thousands of pesos 2

Equity Trading and Clearing Cash Equities revenue, which mainly comprises Local and Global Market activities, was 140 million pesos, 8 million or 6% higher than the second quarter 2021. Trading revenues increased by 5 million pesos or 6% to 85 million because of higher value traded. The average daily trading value (ADTV) for the second quarter of 2022 was 19,289 million pesos, which represents an increment of 10% compared to the second quarter of the previous year. The local market increased 21%, while the global market showed a similar figure to that of last year. Additionally, the global market participated with 49% of the total ADTV in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 54% in 2Q21. In the year-to-dateresults, trading revenue was up 15 million or 10% to 177 million pesos. During the first the first half of 2022, the ADTV was 20,322 million pesos, up 10% compared to the 6M21. Stock market operating highlights - Equities 2Q22 2Q21 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2022 2021 Total Market Average daily value traded (1) 19,289 17,522 10% 20,322 18,392 10% Daily average volume (2) 267,329 245,796 9% 268,688 276,412 -3% Local Market Average daily value traded (1) 9,836 8,114 21% 9,895 8,621 15% Daily average volume (2) 255,374 231,132 10% 256,175 261,540 -2% International Quotation System (SIC) Average daily value traded (1) 9,453 9,408 0% 10,427 9,771 7% Daily average volume (2) 11,955 14,664 -18% 12,513 14,872 -16% Millions of pesos Thousand shares During the second quarter, cash equity clearing (CCV) increased by 3 million pesos or 6% to 55 million against 2Q21. The difference between the revenue growth in equity trading and clearing is due to the number of cross trades in the period. Up-toJune, CCV presented higher revenues by 6 million pesos or 5% to 113 million compared with the same period in 2021. The ADTV of the total Mexican cash equities market during the first half of 2022 was 22,338 million pesos, 12% higher than 6M21. However, there was a greater number of cross trades carried out in 6M22 compared to the same period last year. 3

Derivatives Trading and Clearing Derivatives trading (MexDer) in the second quarter presented revenues for 27 million pesos, 7 million or 33% higher than 2Q21. This revenue was the result of higher trading in dollar futures, longer average tenor traded of TIIE Swaps, and the updated fee schedule for block transactions. Dollar futures trading was up 19%. On the other hand, TIIE Swaps and IPC index futures decreased 14% and 4%, respectively. In the first half of 2022, MexDer registered 53 million pesos in revenue, 13 million or 33% higher compared to 6M21. Again, this result is explained by higher trading in dollar futures. It is important to mention that MexDer charges a different trading fee based on the type of contract. Therefore, changes in contract operations do not necessarily reflect revenue movements. Futures operating highlights - Futures 2Q22 2Q21 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2022 2021 IPC Index 1,288 1,337 -4% 1,418 1,527 -7% Mini IPC 2 13 -85% 4 16 -75% 28 Day TIIE 0 0 0 0 0 0% Currency 38,949 32,697 19% 34,660 30,793 13% Bonds 210 159 32% 194 158 23% Equity 503 114 343% 333 123 171% Total - Futures 40,952 34,319 19% 36,609 32,617 12% Swaps TIIE 28 16,425 19,105 -14% 18,641 20,373 -8% TOTAL 57,377 53,424 7% 55,250 52,990 4% Average Daily Volume TIIE 28 Swaps 2Q22 2Q21 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2022 2021 National Value (1) 103,479 120,362 -14% 233,014 252,619 -8% (1) Millions of pesos During the second quarter of 2021, derivatives clearing (Asigna) reported revenues for 28 million pesos, up 1 million or 3% compared to 2Q21 due to higher trading in dollar futures. The average margin deposits were 33 billion pesos or 5% lower than 2Q21. 4