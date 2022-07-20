Log in
    BOLSA A   MX01BM1B0000

BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(BOLSA A)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
35.76 MXN   -0.03%
07/19BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES B DE C : PRESS RELEASE 2Q22Financial report 2Q2022YEAR 2022
PU
05/12BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20Bolsa Mexicana Recommends Annual Dividend, Payable At the Beginning of May 2022
CI
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores B de C : PRESS RELEASE 2Q22

07/20/2022 | 10:14am EDT
2nd QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Mexico City, July 19th, 2022. - Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., ("the Bolsa or the BMV")

(BMV: BOLSA A) today announced its results for the second quarter of 2022, highlighting:

2Q2022 VS. 2Q2021

  • Revenues reached 997 million pesos, 32 million or 3% higher compared to 2Q22 explained by: i) higher trading in transactional businesses, ii) new clients in information services, and
    1. and fewer cross-border transactions in the global market.
  • Expenses increased only 2% mainly explained by personnel expenses and maintenance to
    Grupo BMV's building.
  • Operating income and net income increased 5% and 15%, respectively.
  • EBITDA was registered at 607 million pesos with an EBITDA margin of 61%.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

2Q22

2Q21

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2022

2021

Revenues

997

965

3%

2,148

1,948

10%

Expenses

447

439

2%

896

895

0%

Operating Income

551

527

5%

1,252

1,054

19%

EBITDA

607

584

4%

1,364

1,166

17%

EBITDA Margin

61%

60%

41bps

63%

60%

366bps

Net Income

404

352

15%

883

731

21%

CAPEX

27

12

225%

36

16

225%

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

2Q22

2Q21

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2022

2021

ADTV -Equity(1)(2)

19,289

17,522

10%

20,322

18,392

10%

Futures - Volume (3)

40,952

34,319

19%

36,609

32,617

12%

Swaps Notional Value (1)

103,479

120,362

-14%

233,014

252,619

-8%

Margin Deposits (1)

33,397

34,977

-5%

31,543

36,490

-14%

  1. Millions of pesos
  2. Average Daily Traded Value
  3. Daily Average

During the second quarter of 2022, BMV's revenues increased by 32 million pesos compared to the same quarter of 2021 due to higher transactional revenues (equity, derivatives, and OTC) and new information services clients. Expenses increased 8 million pesos or 2%, explained by higher personnel expenses and building maintenance. EBITDA margin was 61% for the quarter and 63% for the year. Net Income was 404 million pesos, up 15% compared with the second quarter of 2021. Earnings per share increased 16% in the 2Q22.

Please contact Luis René Ramón, Director of Investor Relations, +52 (55) 5342 9027 bmvinvestors@grupobmv.com.mxfor any queries you may have.

REVENUES

During second quarter of 2022 the exchange rate, USDMXN, reached a minimum and maximum of

  1. and 20.67 pesos per U.S. dollar, respectively, and for the quarter the exchange rate closed at
  1. Moreover, INEGI published the inflation rate estimate for 2022 at 7.99% and the Central Bank (Banco de México) set the reference interest rate at 7.75%. Monetary policy measures are expected to help tackle inflation. Additionally, economic activity continues to be pressured by supply chain problems and high inflation both, locally and globally. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve set the interest rate between 1.50% - 1.75%. and the stimulus measures are expected to give an important boost to the economy recovery. In these conditions, BMV's revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Revenues (1)

2021

CAGR(2)

+7.3%

1150

2022

2,148

1,998

1,948

983

997

1,760

965

926

954

1,729

1,507

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(1) Millions of pesos

(2) Millions of pesos

Revenues Detail (1)

2Q22 vs. 2Q21

6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021

Var $

Var %

Var $

Var %

Equities

8,131

6%

21,111

8%

Equities trading- BMV

5,004

6%

15,330

9%

Equities clearing- CCV

3,127

6%

5,781

5%

Derivatives

7,540

16%

9,118

9%

MexDer

6,672

33%

13,084

33%

Asigna

868

3%

-3,966

-7%

OTC (SIF ICAP)

24,361

16%

58,115

18%

Capital Formation

-4,012

-3%

-2,813

-1%

Listing fees- BMV

-96

-1%

2,632

13%

Maintenance fees- BMV

-3,916

-3%

-5,444

-2%

Central Securities Depository

-28,914

-9%

66,518

10%

Information Services

20,230

14%

41,187

14%

Price Vendor- Valmer

8,684

20%

10,358

12%

Market Data

11,546

11%

30,829

14%

Others

4,476

13%

5,976

9%

Total

31,812

3%

199,213

10%

Thousands of pesos

2

Equity Trading and Clearing

Cash Equities revenue, which mainly comprises Local and Global Market activities, was 140 million pesos, 8 million or 6% higher than the second quarter 2021.

Trading revenues increased by 5 million pesos or 6% to 85 million because of higher value traded. The average daily trading value (ADTV) for the second quarter of 2022 was 19,289 million pesos, which represents an increment of 10% compared to the second quarter of the previous year. The local market increased 21%, while the global market showed a similar figure to that of last year. Additionally, the global market participated with 49% of the total ADTV in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 54% in 2Q21.

In the year-to-dateresults, trading revenue was up 15 million or 10% to 177 million pesos. During the first the first half of 2022, the ADTV was 20,322 million pesos, up 10% compared to the 6M21.

Stock market operating highlights - Equities

2Q22

2Q21

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2022

2021

Total Market

Average daily value traded (1)

19,289

17,522

10%

20,322

18,392

10%

Daily average volume (2)

267,329

245,796

9%

268,688

276,412

-3%

Local Market

Average daily value traded (1)

9,836

8,114

21%

9,895

8,621

15%

Daily average volume (2)

255,374

231,132

10%

256,175

261,540

-2%

International Quotation System (SIC)

Average daily value traded (1)

9,453

9,408

0%

10,427

9,771

7%

Daily average volume (2)

11,955

14,664

-18%

12,513

14,872

-16%

  1. Millions of pesos
  2. Thousand shares

During the second quarter, cash equity clearing (CCV) increased by 3 million pesos or 6% to 55 million against 2Q21. The difference between the revenue growth in equity trading and clearing is due to the number of cross trades in the period.

Up-toJune, CCV presented higher revenues by 6 million pesos or 5% to 113 million compared with the same period in 2021. The ADTV of the total Mexican cash equities market during the first half of 2022 was 22,338 million pesos, 12% higher than 6M21. However, there was a greater number of cross trades carried out in 6M22 compared to the same period last year.

3

Derivatives Trading and Clearing

Derivatives trading (MexDer) in the second quarter presented revenues for 27 million pesos, 7 million or 33% higher than 2Q21. This revenue was the result of higher trading in dollar futures, longer average tenor traded of TIIE Swaps, and the updated fee schedule for block transactions. Dollar futures trading was up 19%. On the other hand, TIIE Swaps and IPC index futures decreased 14% and 4%, respectively.

In the first half of 2022, MexDer registered 53 million pesos in revenue, 13 million or 33% higher compared to 6M21. Again, this result is explained by higher trading in dollar futures.

It is important to mention that MexDer charges a different trading fee based on the type of contract. Therefore, changes in contract operations do not necessarily reflect revenue movements.

Futures operating highlights - Futures

2Q22

2Q21

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2022

2021

IPC Index

1,288

1,337

-4%

1,418

1,527

-7%

Mini IPC

2

13

-85%

4

16

-75%

28 Day TIIE

0

0

0

0

0

0%

Currency

38,949

32,697

19%

34,660

30,793

13%

Bonds

210

159

32%

194

158

23%

Equity

503

114

343%

333

123

171%

Total - Futures

40,952

34,319

19%

36,609

32,617

12%

Swaps TIIE 28

16,425

19,105

-14%

18,641

20,373

-8%

TOTAL

57,377

53,424

7%

55,250

52,990

4%

Average Daily Volume

TIIE 28 Swaps

2Q22

2Q21

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2022

2021

National Value (1)

103,479

120,362

-14%

233,014

252,619

-8%

(1) Millions of pesos

During the second quarter of 2021, derivatives clearing (Asigna) reported revenues for 28 million pesos, up 1 million or 3% compared to 2Q21 due to higher trading in dollar futures. The average margin deposits were 33 billion pesos or 5% lower than 2Q21.

4

When compared with the same accumulated months of 2021, Asigna's revenues decreased by 4 million or 7% to 53 million pesos mainly due to lower margin deposits (-14% vs 6M21).

Asigna charges 2 basis points on the average margin deposits and different settlement fees based on the type of contract traded.

Margin Deposits

2Q22

2Q21

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2022

2021

Margin Deposits (1)

33,397

34,977

-5%

31,543

36,490

-14%

(1) Millions of pesos

OTC Trading (SIF ICAP)

Revenue for SIF ICAP in 2Q22 was 181 million pesos, 24 million or 16% higher when compared with the same period in 2021. SIF ICAP Mexico's revenue was down 2 million pesos or 3% because of lower trading of interest rate swaps (IRS). On the other hand, the revenue in SIF ICAP Chile increased by 27 million pesos or 26%, 23 million explained by higher trading and volatility due to higher interest rates and political events and 4 million non-recurring revenue from VAT refunds.

As for the first semester, revenue increased by 58 million or 18% to 387 million pesos. It is important to mention that, in 1Q22, SIF ICAP Chile recorded non-recurring revenue from VAT refunds for an amount of 36 million pesos. This item has no impact on personnel variable compensation.

Excluding non-recurring items, SIF ICAP Mexico revenue decreased 3%, while SIF ICAP Chile revenue increased 12% in the first half of 2022. As a result of the variable compensation plan, a better performance in this business has an impact in personnel expenses and viceversa.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BMV - Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA de CV published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 14:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
