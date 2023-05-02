Bolsa Mexicana de Valores B de C : PRESS RELEASE 4Q22

4th QUARTER 2022 RESULTS Mexico City, February 14th, 2023. - Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., ("the Bolsa or the BMV") (BMV: BOLSA A) today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2022, highlighting: In the fourth quarter revenue reached 973 million pesos, down 77 million or 7% lower than 4Q21 mainly due to non-recurring revenues during 4Q21 for 70 million, as well as a lower number of cross-border transactions and settlements for the global market in Indeval. For the full year, revenues totaled 4,100 million pesos, 4.5% higher than the previous year. Expenses increased 50 million pesos or 12% compared to 4Q21 because of lower variable compensation paid in 2021 and consulting fees. Considering last year's extraordinary items, expenses were up only 6% in the quarter. In the annual result, expenses were 1,816 million pesos or 3.9% above 2021. Net income amounted to 379 and 1,662 million pesos for the 4Q22 and full year 2022, respectively. Earnings per share increased 6% from 2.72 to 2.87 pesos per share. EBITDA margin was 61% for the year, in line with 2021. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1) 4Q22 4Q21 Var % 2022 2021 Var % Revenues 973 1,050 -7% 4,100 3,924 4% Expenses 458 408 12% 1,816 1,747 4% Operating Income 515 642 -20% 2,283 2,177 5% EBITDA 568 702 -19% 2,503 2,409 4% EBITDA Margin 58% 67% -856bps 61% 61% -34bps Net Income 379 498 -24% 1,662 1,597 4% CAPEX 33 54 -39% 87 79 10% (1) Million pesos OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS 4Q22 4Q21 Var % 2022 2021 Var % ADTV -Equity(1)(2) 14,716 15,969 -8% 17,804 17,000 5% Futures - Volume (3) 44,520 21,503 107% 38,113 31,451 21% Swaps Notional Value (1) 39,563 167,377 -76% 377,199 532,453 -29% Margin Deposits (1) 36,385 30,988 17% 34,123 33,547 2% (1) Million pesos (2) Daily Average Traded Value (3) Daily Average During the fourth quarter of 2022, BMV's revenue decreased 77 million pesos compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) mainly due to non-recurring revenues during 2021 in Indeval and Other Revenue for 70 million pesos, as well as a lower number of trades settled in the global market in Indeval. Expenses increased 50 million pesos or 12% above 4Q21, derived from lower variable compensation in 2021, as well as technology and consulting fees. The EBITDA margin was 58% and 61% for 4Q22 and 2022. Net Income was 1,662 million pesos in 2022, 4% above 2021. For more information: Luis René Ramón, Investor Relations +52 (55) 5342-9027bmvinvestors@grupobmv.com.mx

REVENUE During fourth quarter of 2022 the exchange rate, USDMXN, reached a minimum and maximum of 19.14 and 20.19 pesos per U.S. dollar, respectively, and for the quarter the exchange rate closed at 19.36. Moreover, INEGI published the inflation rate for 2022 at 7.82% and Banco de México increased, in February 2022, the reference interest rate to 10.5%. The Federal Reserve in the U.S. registered an interest rate between 4.25% - 4.50%. In these conditions, BMV's revenues for the full year of 2022 were 4% higher than in 2021. Quarterly Revenues (1) Annual Revenues (1) 2022 vs. 2021 2016- 2022 2021 CAGR (2) +5.2% 2022 3,914 3,924 4,100 1,150 997 1050 3,548 3,577 983 979 965 3,182 926 973 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (1) Million pesos (2) Compound Annual Growth Rate Revenues Detail (1) 4Q22 vs 4Q21 2022 vs 2021 Revenue Var % Revenue Var % Cash Equities -7,265 -6% 13,636 3% Cash equities trading- BMV -7,835 -10% 7,127 2% Cash equities clearing- CCV 570 1% 6,508 3% Derivatives 15,785 35% 33,080 17% MexDer 9,196 43% 24,457 29% Asigna 6,590 27% 8,623 8% OTC (SIF ICAP) 23,337 15% 96,088 15% Capital Formation -1,615 -1% -5,732 -1% Listing fees- BMV 1,202 5% 3,901 7% Maintenance fees- BMV -2,817 -3% -9,633 -2% Central Securities Depository-Indeval -74,238 -21% -4,929 0% Information Services -2,609 -2% 62,278 10% Price Vendor- Valmer -6,359 -11% 9,523 5% Data Sales 3,749 3% 52,755 12% Others -29,683 -44% -19,156 -11% Total -76,289 -7% 175,264 4% (1) Thousand pesos 2

Cash Equities Cash Equities revenue, which mainly comprises Local and Global Market activities was 220 million pesos, 7 million or 6% lower than the fourth quarter 2021. Revenue for the full year was recorded at 532 million pesos, 14 million or 3% higher than last year's figures. Trading revenues decreased by 8 million pesos or 10% to 68 million due to lower value traded. The average daily traded value (ADTV) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 14,716 million pesos, which represents a decrease of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year. Furthermore, the ADTV in the local market increased 6%, while the global market or SIC decreased 22% at the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). During this period, the SIC participated with 42% of the total ADTV at BMV compared to 50% in 4Q21. In 2022, trading revenues increased by 7 million or 2% to 320 million pesos. The ADTV increased in the local market 9% while the global market remained the same compared to 2021. It is important to mention that regulatory changes regarding the best execution rule or the allocation of trades was implemented in August of 2022. Due to these changes, BMV Group decreased its market share to 83% in the fourth quarter of 2022 (86% in the local market and 78% in the global market). As for the full the year, BMV's market share was 88% compared to 92% in 2021. Stock market operating highlights - Equities 4Q22 4Q21 Var % 2022 2021 Var % Total Market Average daily traded value (1) 14,716 15,969 -8% 17,804 17,000 5% Average daily volume (2) 221,398 225,545 -2% 240,955 246,058 -2% Local Market Average daily traded value (1) 8,462 8,001 6% 8,913 8,143 9% Average daily volume (2) 214,041 216,576 -1% 230,237 234,059 -2% International Quotation System (SIC) Average daily traded value (1) 6,253 7,968 -22% 8,891 8,857 0% Average daily volume (2) 7,357 8,969 -18% 10,717 11,999 -11% (1) Million pesos (2) Thousand shares During the fourth quarter, cash equity clearing (CCV) revenues were 52 million pesos, in line with 4Q21. The ADTV of the total Mexican cash equities market was 17.8 billion pesos, 3% higher than 4Q21. For the full year CCV presented higher revenues by 7 million pesos or 3% compared with 2021. The ADTV of the total Mexican cash equities market was 20.2 billion pesos, 9% higher than last year. However, there was a greater number of cross trades carried out which only need to be registered, but not cleared. 3

Derivatives Derivatives trading (MexDer) in the fourth quarter of 2022 presented revenues for 31 million pesos, 9 million or 43% higher than those of 4Q21. This result is mainly explained by higher traded volume in dollar futures by institutional investors, showing a 108% growth. In 2022, MexDer registered 109 million pesos in revenue, 24 million or 29% higher than the result of 2021 due to higher traded volume of dollar futures +36%. In 2022, the open interest of dollar futures was 1.6 million contracts, 100% more than the same period of the previous year. The notional value amounted to 358 million USD, the highest since 2014. It is important to mention that MexDer charges a different trading fee based on the type of contract. Therefore, changes in contract operations do not necessarily reflect revenue movements. Futures operating highlights - Futures 4Q22 4Q21 Var % 2022 2021 Var % IPC Index 1,458 1,367 7% 1,400 1,455 -4% Mini IPC 3 7 -56% 3 15 -77% 28 Day TIIE 81 0 0 20 0 0% Currencies 41,385 19,860 108% 35,790 26,402 36% Bonds 81 166 -51% 135 153 -12% Equities 1,512 102 1380% 765 117 555% Subtotal 44,520 21,503 107% 38,113 31,451 21% TIIE 28 Swaps 6,381 26,153 -76% 14,968 21,046 -29% TOTAL 50,901 47,655 7% 53,081 52,496 1% (1) Contracts TIIE 28 Swaps 4Q22 4Q21 Var % 2022 2021 Var % Notional Value (1) 39,563 167,377 -76% 377,199 532,453 -29% (1) Million pesos During the fourth quarter of 2022, derivatives clearing (Asigna) reported revenues for 31 million pesos, up 7 million or 27% compared to 4Q21. The average margin deposits were 36 billion pesos or 17% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. This result is mainly explained by higher trading in dollar futures during the period. When compared with 2021, Asigna's revenues in 2022 increased by 9 million to 114 million pesos mainly due to higher volume of dollar futures (+36% vs 2021) and longer-term swap contracts. Furthermore, margin deposits registered a 2% growth and closed the year at 34 billion pesos. Asigna charges 2 basis points on the average margin deposits and different settlement fees based on the type of contract traded. 4