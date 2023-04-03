Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S A : Financial Statements as of 12/31/22
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.
Consolidated Financial Statements
for the fiscal year commenced January 1, 2022 and ended December 31, 2022, presented in comparative format and stated in constant currency
Table of Contents
Annual Report
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the consolidated Financial Statements
Report of the Syndics' Committee
Independent Auditors' Report
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.
Fiscal year No. 6
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the fiscal year commenced January 1, 2022 and
ended December 31, 2022,presented in comparative format and stated in constant currency
Legal address:
25 de mayo 359, 9th floor - City of Buenos
Aires
Main business activity:
Market
Tax Registration Number:
30-71547195-3
Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:
Of the By-laws or Articles of Incorporation:
December 23, 2016 (registration with the
Legal Entities Regulator)
Registration number with the Legal Entities
Regulator:
25 379
Expiration date of By-Laws or Articles of
Incorporation:
December 23, 2115
CAPITAL STATUS (Note 27 to the Separate Financial Statements)
Shares
Outstanding
Total capital
Type
Number of votes per
Subscribed
Paid-in
shares
stock
share
$
$
762,500,000
762,500,000
A
1 vote
762,500,000
762,500,000
EQUITY INTEREST
Shareholders
Interest
Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
30%
Remaining shareholders
70%
See our report dated
March 8, 2023
PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L.
For the Syndics' Committee
(Partner)
Ernesto Allaria
Andrés Edelstein
C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A. V. 1
F. 17
President
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCED JANUARY 1, 2022 AND ENDED DECEMBER 31,
2022, PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORMAT
(Amounts stated in constant currency - see Note 2.3)
NOTE
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Service revenue
9
5,428,939,392
6,094,313,602
Income from rights on transactions and commissions
10
6,589,121,984
6,548,581,464
Cost of services
11
(5,330,159,968)
(5,703,622,571)
GROSS INCOME/(LOSS)
6,687,901,408
6,939,272,495
Net operating financial results
12
4,725,190,636
2,555,372,406
Administrative expenses
11
(1,489,511,504)
(2,058,741,080)
Selling expenses
11
(907,593,200)
(803,378,335)
OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)
9,015,987,340
6,632,525,486
Non-operating financial results, net, generated by assets
13
22,660,650,379
13,320,369,823
Non-operating financial results, net, generated by liabilities
14
(6,443,033)
(1,179,648)
Income/(loss) on monetary position
(28,751,850,770)
(19,740,987,536)
FINANCIAL AND HOLDING RESULTS
(6,097,643,424)
(6,421,797,361)
Other (expenses)/income, net
15
(11,649,074)
67,802,449
Income/(loss) from interests in associates
59,233,932
12,722,596
PRE-TAX PROFIT/(LOSS)
2,965,928,774
291,253,170
Income tax
16
(2,360,994,647)
(2,708,128,244)
NET INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
604,934,127
(2,416,875,074)
Net income/(loss) for the year attributable to the parent company's
605,569,982
(2,414,728,233)
shareholders
Net income/(loss) for the year attributable to non-controlling interest
(635,855)
(2,146,841)
EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 6)
Numerator:
Net income for the year attributable to the Company's shareholders
605,569,982
(2,414,728,233)
Denominator:
Weighted average of common shares for the year
401,514,061
76,250,000
Basic earnings per share
1.51
(31.67)
Diluted earnings per share
1.51
(31.67)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated Financial Statements.
See our report dated
March 8, 2023
PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L.
For the Syndics' Committee
(Partner)
Ernesto Allaria
Andrés Edelstein
C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A. V. 1 F. 17
President
Sebastián Morazzo
Public Accountant (U.M.)
C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A. V. 347 - F. 159
Disclaimer
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:24:40 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
12 018 M
57,5 M
57,5 M
Net income 2022
606 M
2,90 M
2,90 M
Net cash 2022
144 B
690 M
690 M
P/E ratio 2022
144x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
228 B
1 089 M
1 089 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,75x
EV / Sales 2022
1,80x
Nbr of Employees
393
Free-Float
69,0%
