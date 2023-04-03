Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYMA   ARBYMA300018

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

(BYMA)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
298.50 ARS   -.--%
Bolsas Y Mercados Argentinos S A : Financial Statements as of 12/31/22
PU
Bolsas Y Mercados Argentinos S A : Earnings Presentation 4Q22
PU
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S A : Financial Statements as of 12/31/22

04/03/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements

for the fiscal year commenced January 1, 2022 and ended December 31, 2022, presented in comparative format and stated in constant currency

1

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements

for the fiscal year commenced January 1, 2022 and ended December 31, 2022, presented in

comparative format and stated in constant currency

Table of Contents

Annual Report

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the consolidated Financial Statements

Report of the Syndics' Committee

Independent Auditors' Report

1

ANNUAL REPORT

1

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.

Fiscal year No. 6

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the fiscal year commenced January 1, 2022 and

ended December 31, 2022,presented in comparative format and stated in constant currency

Legal address:

25 de mayo 359, 9th floor - City of Buenos

Aires

Main business activity:

Market

Tax Registration Number:

30-71547195-3

Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:

Of the By-laws or Articles of Incorporation:

December 23, 2016 (registration with the

Legal Entities Regulator)

Registration number with the Legal Entities

Regulator:

25 379

Expiration date of By-Laws or Articles of

Incorporation:

December 23, 2115

CAPITAL STATUS (Note 27 to the Separate Financial Statements)

Shares

Outstanding

Total capital

Type

Number of votes per

Subscribed

Paid-in

shares

stock

share

$

$

762,500,000

762,500,000

A

1 vote

762,500,000

762,500,000

EQUITY INTEREST

Shareholders

Interest

Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

30%

Remaining shareholders

70%

See our report dated

March 8, 2023

PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L.

For the Syndics' Committee

(Partner)

Ernesto Allaria

Andrés Edelstein

C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A. V. 1

F. 17

President

2

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCED JANUARY 1, 2022 AND ENDED DECEMBER 31,

2022, PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORMAT

(Amounts stated in constant currency - see Note 2.3)

NOTE

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Service revenue

9

5,428,939,392

6,094,313,602

Income from rights on transactions and commissions

10

6,589,121,984

6,548,581,464

Cost of services

11

(5,330,159,968)

(5,703,622,571)

GROSS INCOME/(LOSS)

6,687,901,408

6,939,272,495

Net operating financial results

12

4,725,190,636

2,555,372,406

Administrative expenses

11

(1,489,511,504)

(2,058,741,080)

Selling expenses

11

(907,593,200)

(803,378,335)

OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)

9,015,987,340

6,632,525,486

Non-operating financial results, net, generated by assets

13

22,660,650,379

13,320,369,823

Non-operating financial results, net, generated by liabilities

14

(6,443,033)

(1,179,648)

Income/(loss) on monetary position

(28,751,850,770)

(19,740,987,536)

FINANCIAL AND HOLDING RESULTS

(6,097,643,424)

(6,421,797,361)

Other (expenses)/income, net

15

(11,649,074)

67,802,449

Income/(loss) from interests in associates

59,233,932

12,722,596

PRE-TAX PROFIT/(LOSS)

2,965,928,774

291,253,170

Income tax

16

(2,360,994,647)

(2,708,128,244)

NET INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

604,934,127

(2,416,875,074)

Net income/(loss) for the year attributable to the parent company's

605,569,982

(2,414,728,233)

shareholders

Net income/(loss) for the year attributable to non-controlling interest

(635,855)

(2,146,841)

EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 6)

Numerator:

Net income for the year attributable to the Company's shareholders

605,569,982

(2,414,728,233)

Denominator:

Weighted average of common shares for the year

401,514,061

76,250,000

Basic earnings per share

1.51

(31.67)

Diluted earnings per share

1.51

(31.67)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated Financial Statements.

See our report dated

March 8, 2023

PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L.

For the Syndics' Committee

(Partner)

Ernesto Allaria

Andrés Edelstein

C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A. V. 1 F. 17

President

Sebastián Morazzo

Public Accountant (U.M.)

C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A. V. 347 - F. 159

Disclaimer

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:24:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 018 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net income 2022 606 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 690 M 690 M
P/E ratio 2022 144x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 228 B 1 089 M 1 089 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 393
Free-Float 69,0%
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Pascual Merlo Chief Executive Officer
Walter Emir Suárez Manager-Administration & Finance
Ernesto Allaria Ledesma Chairman
Andres Edelstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gabriel Diego Martino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.37.24%1 089
CME GROUP INC.13.89%68 898
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.21.70%16 433
ASX LIMITED-4.41%8 440
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.38%7 959
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-15.47%4 892
