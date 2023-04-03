Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S A : Financial Statements as of 12/31/22

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year commenced January 1, 2022 and ended December 31, 2022, presented in comparative format and stated in constant currency

1 Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year commenced January 1, 2022 and ended December 31, 2022, presented in comparative format and stated in constant currency Table of Contents Annual Report Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the consolidated Financial Statements Report of the Syndics' Committee Independent Auditors' Report

1 ANNUAL REPORT

1 Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. Fiscal year No. 6 Consolidated Financial Statements For the fiscal year commenced January 1, 2022 and ended December 31, 2022,presented in comparative format and stated in constant currency Legal address: 25 de mayo 359, 9th floor - City of Buenos Aires Main business activity: Market Tax Registration Number: 30-71547195-3 Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce: Of the By-laws or Articles of Incorporation: December 23, 2016 (registration with the Legal Entities Regulator) Registration number with the Legal Entities Regulator: 25 379 Expiration date of By-Laws or Articles of Incorporation: December 23, 2115 CAPITAL STATUS (Note 27 to the Separate Financial Statements) Shares Outstanding Total capital Type Number of votes per Subscribed Paid-in shares stock share $ $ 762,500,000 762,500,000 A 1 vote 762,500,000 762,500,000 EQUITY INTEREST Shareholders Interest Buenos Aires Stock Exchange 30% Remaining shareholders 70% See our report dated March 8, 2023 PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L. For the Syndics' Committee (Partner) Ernesto Allaria Andrés Edelstein C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A. V. 1 F. 17 President