Bolt Biotherapeutics : CEA BDC-2034 AACR Poster

CEA-targeted Boltbody™ ISAC, BDC-2034, drives preclinical efficacy associated with innate immune activation, phagocytosis, and myeloid reprogramming

ABSTRACT 2911

Lisa K. Blum, Cecelia I. Pearson, Laughing Bear Torrez Dulgeroff, Rishali Gadkari, Angela Luo, Andrew Luo, Jennifer E. Melrose, Jess L. Nolin, Hai Li, Arthur Lee, Matthew N. Zhou, Puneet Anand, Ganapathy Sarma,

Karla A. Henning, Steven J. Chapin, Shelley E. Ackerman, Romas Kudirka, Yuyi Shen, Marcin Kowanetz, David Dornan, Bruce Hug, Edith A. Perez, Michael N. Alonso, Brian S. Safina, William G. Mallet

Bolt Biotherapeutics, 900 Chesapeake Drive, Redwood City, CA, USA

CEA (CEACAM5) is a well-validated cell-surface antigen that is highly expressed in multiple solid tumors. Bolt Bio's pioneering immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs) direct proprietary TLR7/8 agonists into tumors to activate tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells, initiating a broad innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response.1 The favorable properties of CEA, including robust cell surface expression, low internalization rate, and limited normal tissue expression, support the antigen's suitability as an ISAC target. We are evaluating the CEA-targeting ISAC BDC‐2034 as a multi-functional approach to treat CEA-expressing cancers. Boltbody™ ISAC mechanism targets the innate immune system Stimulates adaptive immunity for optimal anti-tumor response Innate Immune Response Adaptive Immune Response Myeloid Cells Kill Tumor Cells via ADCP Engages T Cell-driven Tumor Killing Boltbody™ ISACS Boltbody™ISAC Tumor AntigenTumor CellDying Tumor CellMyeloid APC T Cell Activated T CellMHC-Tumor Peptide ComplexGranzymes,IFNγ, TNFα

BDC-2034: Structure and critical properties CEA1: Novel CEA-targeting mAb CEA1 key attributes for ISAC: • Binds to cell-surface tumor antigen

• Monovalent KD=23 nM

• Slowly internalizing: 60% of CEA1 remains on cell surface 5 hours after in vitro binding (two cell lines)TLR7/8 agonist • Potent stimulator of innate immune systemFc effector function

• Non-cleavable linker

• Average DAR ≈ 2.5

1. Ackerman S, Pearson C, Gregorio J, et al. Immune-stimulating antibody conjugates elicit robust myeloid activation and durable antitumor immunity. Nature Cancer. 2021;2:18-33.https://doi.org/10.1038/s43018-020-00136-x

BDC-2034 binds differentially to surface-expressed CEA on a panel of cell lines [ND = not determined] BDC-2034 binding sites per cell for each tumor cell line were quantified by flow cytometry using anti-human IgG Quantum Simply Cellular (QSC) beads standards (Bangs Laboratories). Tumor cell lines and QSC beads standards were stained with Alexa Fluor 488 labelled BDC-2034 and analyzed by flow cytometry to obtain geometric mean fluorescent intensity (gMFI). BDC-2034 binding sites were calculated using QSC beads standard curve.

Cell line Lineage BDC-2034 sites per cell Binding EC50 IHC H-score MKN-45 Gastric >2,000,000 HIGH 30.9 nM 300 HPAF-II Pancreatic 1,760,000 HIGH 19.5 nM 220 LoVo Colorectal 166,000 MEDIUM 25.0 nM 110 LS-174T Colorectal 38,400 LOW 4.7 nM ND MDA-MB-231 Breast 0 NEGATIVE ND ND

Mouse surrogate CEA ISAC3 inhibits growth of CEA+ xenograft tumors ISAC3: CEA1 ISAC with chemical analog of the BDC-2034 payload • Improved stability in rodents

• Similar profile in TLR7/8 reporterassays and myeloid activation assays HPAF-II Pancreatic CEAHigh TumorVolume(mm3) % TGI 0CEA1 / 5 mg/kg

2.1Isotype ISAC / 5 mg/kg

57.7CEA ISAC3 / 0.5 mg/kg

85.5CEA ISAC3 / 1 mg/kg

96.6CEA ISAC3 / 2.5 mg/kg

100CEA ISAC3 / 5 mg/kg 0 10 20 30 Day Post Initial TreatmentTumorVolume(mm3) NCI-H2122 Lung CEAMedium 800 MKN-45 Gastric CEAHigh % TGI 750 % TGI 0CEA1 / 10 mg/kg 0 600 -1.9Isotype ISAC / 10 mg/kg 12.7 400 *** -3.9CEA ISAC3 / 2.5 mg/kg 33.6 10.8CEA ISAC3 / 5 mg/kg 60.6 200 36.7CEA ISAC3 / 10 mg/kg 68.8 00 TumorVolume(mm3) 500 250 0 10 20 0 10 20 30 Day Post Initial Treatment Day Post Initial Treatment SCID/beige mice were implanted subcutaneously with 5 x 106 tumor. Once tumors reached 80 mm3 (HPAF-II; MKN-45) or 100 mm3 (NCI-H2122) in size, test articles were administered at the indicated doses q5d x 4 i.p. N = 5 mice per group (HPAF-II) or 8 mice per group (NCI-H2122; MKN-45). Percent tumor growth inhibition (% TGI) was calculated relative to CEA1 at 5 mg/kg (HPAF-II) or 10 mg/kg (MKN-45; NCI-H2122) five days following the last dose using the formula ((Average Control-Average Treated)/Average Control)*100. Data reported are from one experiment per tumor model. Data are presented as mean ± standard error of measurement (SEM). **P<0.01, ***P<0.001, **** P<0.0001 by two-way ANOVA relative to the CEA1 group.