Bolt Biotherapeutics : Dectin-2 AACR Poster

Dectin-2 AACR Poster

04/08/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
Dectin-2 agonist antibodies reprogram tumor-associated macrophages to drive anti-tumor immunity

Justin A. Kenkel1,2, Po Y. Ho1, Karla A. Henning1, Cindy L. Kreder1, Jess L. Nolin1, Sameera Kongara2, Steven J. Chapin1, Amreen Husain1,

Marcin Kowanetz1, Edgar G. Engleman2, Michael N. Alonso1, David Dornan1, Shelley E. Ackerman1

1Bolt Biotherapeutics, Redwood City, CA, USA; 2Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

ABSTRACT

2883

Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) are an abundant immune cell population in most cancers that support tumor progression through their immunosuppressive effects. We discovered that TAMs express the pattern recognition receptor Dectin-2 (CLEC6A), an activating C-type lectin receptor (CLR) that binds to high-mannose glycans on fungi and other microbes and induces protective immune responses against infectious disease. Dectin-2 is selectively expressed by myeloid cells, and upon ligation, mediates enhanced phagocytosis, antigen processing and presentation, and pro-inflammatory cytokine production. Given these properties, we evaluated the therapeutic potential of targeting Dectin-2 using naturally derived ligands. We then generated a human Dectin-2-targeted agonistic antibody, BDC-3042, capable of robustly activating immunosuppressive "M2" or TAM-like macrophages. Our studies show that primary TAMs from a range of tumor types express Dectin-2 and respond to treatment with the agonist antibody ex vivo. We further found that BDC-3042 treatment suppressed tumor growth and was well tolerated in mice with humanized immune systems.

Dectin-2 agonist activity is CD8 T cell dependent and elicits immunological memory

MB49 bladder cancer

T cell depletion study

Tumor rechallenge study

Tumorvolume(mm3)

Tumorvolume(mm3)Tumorvolume(mm3)

5 10 15 Day post implantation

20

25

0

5 10 15 Day post implantation

20

25

Figure 3: Dectin-2 agonist activity is Dectin-2 and CD8 T cell dependent and elicits immunological memory.

(Left) MB49 tumor-bearing mice were treated systemically every 2 days with the naturally derived Dectin-2 ligand, S. cerevisiae mannan (12.5 mg/kg i.v.), with or without co-administration of Dectin-2 blocking antibody (5 mg/kg i.p.). (Middle) MB49 tumor-bearing mice were treated systemically with mannan, and 250 ug of isotype IgG, anti-CD4, or anti-CD8 depleting antibody every 3 days (n=4-5 mice, day of treatment initiation marked with a blue arrow). (Right) Mice that experienced complete regression of MB49 tumors following mannan treatment were rechallenged with MB49 cells as well as an unrelated tumor cell line (MC38) >70 days after the last treatment (n=11 mice). Data are shown as mean with SEM.

BDC-3042 binds to Dectin-2 and activates human macrophages

A

B

C

IL-1β

IL-6

300

6000

Dectin-2 binding

TNFα

MFI

8000600040002000

HEK293

pg/mL

200

pg/mL

4000

100

2000

TNF α (pg/mL)

M-CSF MΦGM-CSF MΦMonocytes

0

0

1

10

100

1000

1

10

100

1000

Concentration (nM)

Concentration (nM)

IL-8

500000

CCL3

400000

0 0.01

0.1

1

10

100

1000

1

10

100

1000

10000

pg/mL

300000

200000

pg/mL

Concentration (nM)

Concentration (nM)

100000

20000 15000 10000 5000

0

0

1

10

100

1000

1

10

100

1000

Concentration (nM)

Concentration (nM)

Figure 4: BDC-3042 binds to Dectin-2 and activates in vitro-generated macrophages. (A) BDC-3042 binds to cells expressing Dectin-2 with single digit nM EC50s, while minimal binding is detected with HEK293T cells lacking Dectin-2 expression. (B) Fresh human monocytes (n=12 donors) or monocyte-derived macrophages generated with M-CSF (n=5) or GM-CSF (n=12) were stimulated overnight with the Dectin-2 agonist mAb, followed by cytokine analysis by ELISA. (C) Human M-CSF macrophages (n=3) were stimulated overnight with the Dectin-2 mAb, followed by cytokine and chemokine analysis using MSD kits.

BDC-3042 activates primary human TAMs ex vivo

Dectin-2 expression

Cytokine/Chemokine response

60

%Dectin-2+

40

20

Fold-changevs.isotype

5432

0

10

Macrophage

TNFα

CCL2

CCL3

CCL4

IL-1β

IL-6

IL-8

IL-12p70

Figure 5: BDC-3042 activates primary human TAMs ex vivo. (Left) Human tumors were processed into single cell suspensions and analyzed by flow cytometry. TAMs were defined as viable CD45+CD11b+CD14+HLA-DR+ cells. (Right) Primary human tumor samples were processed into single cell suspensions and cultured overnight with BDC-3042 or a non-binding isotype control antibody. Data are shown with mean and SEM; Breast Cancer (BrCa, n=1), Colorectal Cancer (CRC, n=1), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC, n=2), Ovarian Cancer (n=2), Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC, n=1), Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC, n=2).

BrCa (1)

CRC (1)

NSCLC (2)

Ovarian (2)

PDAC (1)

RCC (2)

Other

Non-

Tumor/

myeloid

myeloid

stromal

BrCa (1)

NSCLC (2)

Ovarian (2)

RCC (2)

  • • Dectin-2 is a novel immuno-oncology target expressed by TAMs across a range of tumor types

  • • BDC-3042 is an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 that has the potential to reprogram tumor-supportive macrophages into tumor-destructive macrophages as a novel anti-tumor immunotherapy

  • • BDC-3042 activates in vitro-generated macrophages and primary human TAMs, eliciting secretion of an array of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines

  • • BDC-3042 mediates anti-tumor activity and is well tolerated in MDA-MB-231 tumor-bearing humanized mice

  • • Preclinical data support clinical evaluation of therapeutic potential of BDC-3042, with an IND filing planned for early 2023



Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022


© Publicnow 2022
