Bolt Biotherapeutics : Dectin-2 AACR Poster

Dectin-2 agonist antibodies reprogram tumor-associated macrophages to drive anti-tumor immunity
Justin A. Kenkel1,2, Po Y. Ho1, Karla A. Henning1, Cindy L. Kreder1, Jess L. Nolin1, Sameera Kongara2, Steven J. Chapin1, Amreen Husain1,
Marcin Kowanetz1, Edgar G. Engleman2, Michael N. Alonso1, David Dornan1, Shelley E. Ackerman1
1Bolt Biotherapeutics, Redwood City, CA, USA; 2Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) are an abundant immune cell population in most cancers that support tumor progression through their immunosuppressive effects. We discovered that TAMs express the pattern recognition receptor Dectin-2 (CLEC6A), an activating C-type lectin receptor (CLR) that binds to high-mannose glycans on fungi and other microbes and induces protective immune responses against infectious disease. Dectin-2 is selectively expressed by myeloid cells, and upon ligation, mediates enhanced phagocytosis, antigen processing and presentation, and pro-inflammatory cytokine production. Given these properties, we evaluated the therapeutic potential of targeting Dectin-2 using naturally derived ligands. We then generated a human Dectin-2-targeted agonistic antibody, BDC-3042, capable of robustly activating immunosuppressive "M2" or TAM-like macrophages. Our studies show that primary TAMs from a range of tumor types express Dectin-2 and respond to treatment with the agonist antibody ex vivo. We further found that BDC-3042 treatment suppressed tumor growth and was well tolerated in mice with humanized immune systems.
Dectin-2 agonist activity is CD8 T cell dependent and elicits immunological memory
MB49 bladder cancer
T cell depletion study
Tumor rechallenge study
Tumorvolume(mm3)
Tumorvolume(mm3)Tumorvolume(mm3)
5 10 15 Day post implantation
20
25
0
5 10 15 Day post implantation
20
25
Figure 3: Dectin-2 agonist activity is Dectin-2 and CD8 T cell dependent and elicits immunological memory.
(Left) MB49 tumor-bearing mice were treated systemically every 2 days with the naturally derived Dectin-2 ligand, S. cerevisiae mannan (12.5 mg/kg i.v.), with or without co-administration of Dectin-2 blocking antibody (5 mg/kg i.p.). (Middle) MB49 tumor-bearing mice were treated systemically with mannan, and 250 ug of isotype IgG, anti-CD4, or anti-CD8 depleting antibody every 3 days (n=4-5 mice, day of treatment initiation marked with a blue arrow). (Right) Mice that experienced complete regression of MB49 tumors following mannan treatment were rechallenged with MB49 cells as well as an unrelated tumor cell line (MC38) >70 days after the last treatment (n=11 mice). Data are shown as mean with SEM.
BDC-3042 binds to Dectin-2 and activates human macrophages
A
B
C
IL-1β
IL-6
300
6000
Dectin-2 binding
TNFα
MFI
8000600040002000
HEK293
pg/mL
200
pg/mL
4000
100
2000
TNF α (pg/mL)
M-CSF MΦGM-CSF MΦMonocytes
0
0
1
10
100
1000
1
10
100
1000
Concentration (nM)
Concentration (nM)
IL-8
500000
CCL3
400000
0 0.01
0.1
1
10
100
1000
1
10
100
1000
10000
pg/mL
300000
200000
pg/mL
Concentration (nM)
Concentration (nM)
100000
20000 15000 10000 5000
0
0
1
10
100
1000
1
10
100
1000
Concentration (nM)
Concentration (nM)
Figure 4: BDC-3042 binds to Dectin-2 and activates in vitro-generated macrophages. (A) BDC-3042 binds to cells expressing Dectin-2 with single digit nM EC50s, while minimal binding is detected with HEK293T cells lacking Dectin-2 expression. (B) Fresh human monocytes (n=12 donors) or monocyte-derived macrophages generated with M-CSF (n=5) or GM-CSF (n=12) were stimulated overnight with the Dectin-2 agonist mAb, followed by cytokine analysis by ELISA. (C) Human M-CSF macrophages (n=3) were stimulated overnight with the Dectin-2 mAb, followed by cytokine and chemokine analysis using MSD kits.
BDC-3042 activates primary human TAMs ex vivo
Dectin-2 expression
Cytokine/Chemokine response
60
%Dectin-2+
40
20
Fold-changevs.isotype
5432
0
10
Macrophage
TNFα
CCL2
CCL3
CCL4
IL-1β
IL-6
IL-8
IL-12p70
Figure 5: BDC-3042 activates primary human TAMs ex vivo. (Left) Human tumors were processed into single cell suspensions and analyzed by flow cytometry. TAMs were defined as viable CD45+CD11b+CD14+HLA-DR+ cells. (Right) Primary human tumor samples were processed into single cell suspensions and cultured overnight with BDC-3042 or a non-binding isotype control antibody. Data are shown with mean and SEM; Breast Cancer (BrCa, n=1), Colorectal Cancer (CRC, n=1), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC, n=2), Ovarian Cancer (n=2), Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC, n=1), Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC, n=2).
BrCa (1)
CRC (1)
NSCLC (2)
Ovarian (2)
PDAC (1)
RCC (2)
|
Other
|
Non-
|
Tumor/
|
myeloid
|
myeloid
|
stromal
BrCa (1)
NSCLC (2)
Ovarian (2)
RCC (2)
-
• Dectin-2 is a novel immuno-oncology target expressed by TAMs across a range of tumor types
-
• BDC-3042 is an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 that has the potential to reprogram tumor-supportive macrophages into tumor-destructive macrophages as a novel anti-tumor immunotherapy
-
• BDC-3042 activates in vitro-generated macrophages and primary human TAMs, eliciting secretion of an array of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines
-
• BDC-3042 mediates anti-tumor activity and is well tolerated in MDA-MB-231 tumor-bearing humanized mice
-
• Preclinical data support clinical evaluation of therapeutic potential of BDC-3042, with an IND filing planned for early 2023