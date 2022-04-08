Bolt Biotherapeutics : PD-L1 ISAC AACR Poster

PD-L1-targeted ISAC combines myeloid cell activation, immune-checkpoint inhibition and ADCP to improve anti-tumor efficacy over anti-PD-L1 antibodies in preclinical models

Justin A. Kenkel, Rishali Gadkari, Po Y. Ho, Lisa K. Blum, Romas Kudirka, Karla A. Henning, William G. Mallet, Jennifer E. Melrose, Ganapathy Sarma, Steven J. Chapin, Matthew Zhou,

Suprit Deol, Cindy Kreder, Yuyi Shen, Bruce Hug, Puneet Anand, Arthur Lee, Hai Li, Shelley E. Ackerman, Brian S. Safina, David Dornan, Michael N. Alonso, Marcin Kowanetz

Bolt Biotherapeutics, 900 Chesapeake Drive, Redwood City, CA, USA

ABSTRACT 4252

Immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs) consist of tumor-targeting antibodies conjugated to immune stimulants (such as TLR7/8 agonists) and are designed to activate the innate and adaptive immune systems against tumor cells following systemic administration. PD-L1 is an immune checkpoint molecule that regulates anti-tumor T cell responses and is expressed on tumor cells as well as tumor-infiltrating immune cells across many tumor types. Antibody-mediated blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 axis is a clinically validated therapeutic strategy in oncology; however, there remains a large proportion of patients that do not benefit from anti-PD-L1/PD-1 therapy. We evaluated PD-L1-targeted TLR7/8 ISACs in preclinical studies and demonstrate their potential to improve upon the therapeutic activity of PD-L1/PD-1 inhibitors by combining three complementary mechanisms of action into a single molecule: TLR-mediated myeloid cell activation, T cell activation through immune checkpoint inhibition, as well as antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).

Immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs) consist of tumor-targeting antibodies conjugated to immune stimulants Immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs):1 • Systemically delivered, tumor-targeting therapeutics

• Antibody against a tumor-associated antigen directs BoltbodyTM ISAC to the tumor

• Proprietary immune stimulant activates myeloid antigen-presenting cells

• Myeloid cells kill tumor cells, create a "hot" tumor microenvironment, and initiate an innate & adaptive anti-tumor immune response PD-L1 ISAC: • PD-L1 targeting antibody conjugated to TLR7/8 agonist Clinical experience with ISACs: Fc Domain • BDC-10012 (HER2 ISAC) is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study

1. Ackerman SE, et al. Nat Cancer. 2021;2:18-33. 4. Huang R, et al. Modern Path. 2021;34:252-263.

2. Sharma, M et al. ESMO-IO 2021. Abstract 164P. 5. Danaher P, et al. J Immunother Cancer. 2017;5:18.

3. Herbst R, et al. Nature. 2014;515:563-7. 6. Pelka K, et al. Cell. 2021;184:4734-4752.

PD-L1 is an immune checkpoint molecule expressed by both tumor and immune cells Representative images of PD-L1 expression on tumor and immune cells Tumor sample #1 PD-L1 expressed on myeloid cells • Serial sections from two different human triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) tumors were stained with PD-L1 IHC (22c3), a CD8/PanCK dual IHC, and a custom quadruplex IF assay for identification of myeloid APC sub-populations. Tumor sample #2 PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells

• Consistent with prior literature,3,4 PD-L1 expression was detected on tumor and immune cells. PD-L1 Tumor cells / T cells (PanCK / CD8)

CD68+ CD163+ CD11c+ BDCA2+

PD-L1 correlates with myeloid cell scores and TLR7/8 in bulk gene expression data from TCGA • Tumors with high myeloid cell scores and TLR7/TLR8 expression also show high PD-L1 gene expression

• Targeting PD-L1 with an ISAC may provide for TLR-mediated myeloid cell activation in addition to immune-checkpoint blockade Gene expression data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) was downloaded via Xena browser (xenabrowser.net). Gene expression was related to myeloid cell scores5 based on their corresponding TCGA sample ID numbers. Data include NSCLC adenocarcinoma (NSCLC ADC, N=522), NSCLC squamous cell carcinoma (NSCLC SCC, N=527), head and neck cancer (H&N, N=560), and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC, N=127)

PD-L1 and TLR7/8 are co-expressed by tumor-associated myeloid cells • PD-L1 expression is enriched in myeloid lineage cells relative to other cell types, and overlaps with expression of TLR7 and/or TLR8

• TLR7 is expressed by myeloid cells as well as B cells and plasma cells, whereas TLR8 expression is restricted to myeloid cells Cells from colorectal tumors and adjacent normal tissues (n=62 patients; 371,223 cells) were analyzed by single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq), as originally described by Pelka6 (dataset GSE178341). Data are visualized using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE). Plots depicting major cell clusters and expression levels of the indicated genes were obtained from the Broad Single Cell Portal (https://singlecell.broadinstitute.org/single_cell).

PD-L1 ISAC activates cDCs co-cultured with tumor cells expressing physiological levels of PD-L1 RKO HCC1954 IL-12p70 PD-L1 expression on target tumor cell linesPD-L1 IHC HCC1954 xenograft 40,000 Surfacemolecules/cell 30,000 20,000 TNBC sample 10,000 TNFα 0 RKOHCC1954 • Left: Cell surface expression of PD-L1 was quantified by flow cytometry using bead-based standards (Agilent QiFi kit). Data are shown as mean with SEM of n=2 independent experiments. • Conventional dendritic cell (cDC)-enriched primary human cells were co-cultured with RKO (human colon cancer) or HCC1954 (human breast cancer) tumor cells (10:1 E:T ratio) in the presence of indicated mAbs or ISACs. After 18 hours, supernatants were collected and analyzed for cytokine secretion. Data shown as mean with SEM for n=3 donors.

• Right: PD-L1 expression on HCC1954 tumors in vivo was evaluated with PD-L1 IHC (22c3, Dako). For comparison, an example of PD-L1 expression in a human TNBC specimen is shown.

PD-L1 ISACs can directly activate PD-L1-expressing myeloid cells GM-CSF MΦ GM-CSF MΦ + IFNγ Mo-DC + IFNγ 30 PD-L1 expression hPD-L1 ISACControl ISAC 30hPD-L1 ISAC 125 Control ISAC 100 hPD-L1 ISACControl ISAC 20000 15000 pg/mL 20 10 pg/mL 20 10 pg/mL 75 50 25 gMFI 15000 00.1 0 1 10 100 1000 0.1 1 10 100 1000 00.1 1 10 100 1000 5000 Concentration (nM) Concentration (nM) Concentration (nM) 12500 12500 0 10000 GM-CSF MΦ GM-CSF MΦ + IFNγ Mo-DC + IFNγ 10000 TNFα pg/mL 7500 5000 pg/mL 7500 5000 pg/mL 2500 2500 10000750050002500 0 0 0 0.1 1 10 100 1000 0.1 1 10 100 1000 0.1 1 10 100 1000 Concentration (nM) Concentration (nM) Concentration (nM) • Human monocytes were differentiated into macrophages with GM-CSF (GM-CSF MΦ) or monocyte-derived dendritic cells (Mo-DC) with GM-CSF and IL-4.

• To induce PD-L1 expression, cells were primed with IFNγ for an additional 48 hr. PD-L1 expression was assessed by flow cytometry. Data shown as average geometric mean fluorescence intensity (gMFI) values with SEM for n=3 donors.

• Polarized myeloid cells were stimulated overnight with hPD-L1 or control ISACs, followed by cytokine analysis by multiplex immunoassay. Data shown as mean with SEM for n=3 donors.

IL-12p70