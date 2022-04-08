Bolt Biotherapeutics : PD-L1 ISAC AACR Poster

PD-L1-targeted ISAC combines myeloid cell activation, immune-checkpoint inhibition and ADCP to improve anti-tumor efficacy over anti-PD-L1 antibodies in preclinical models
Justin A. Kenkel, Rishali Gadkari, Po Y. Ho, Lisa K. Blum, Romas Kudirka, Karla A. Henning, William G. Mallet, Jennifer E. Melrose, Ganapathy Sarma, Steven J. Chapin, Matthew Zhou,
Suprit Deol, Cindy Kreder, Yuyi Shen, Bruce Hug, Puneet Anand, Arthur Lee, Hai Li, Shelley E. Ackerman, Brian S. Safina, David Dornan, Michael N. Alonso, Marcin Kowanetz
Bolt Biotherapeutics, 900 Chesapeake Drive, Redwood City, CA, USA
ABSTRACT
4252
Immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs) consist of tumor-targeting antibodies conjugated to immune stimulants (such as TLR7/8 agonists) and are designed to activate the innate and adaptive immune systems against tumor cells following systemic administration. PD-L1 is an immune checkpoint molecule that regulates anti-tumor T cell responses and is expressed on tumor cells as well as tumor-infiltrating immune cells across many tumor types. Antibody-mediated blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 axis is a clinically validated therapeutic strategy in oncology; however, there remains a large proportion of patients that do not benefit from anti-PD-L1/PD-1 therapy. We evaluated PD-L1-targeted TLR7/8 ISACs in preclinical studies and demonstrate their potential to improve upon the therapeutic activity of PD-L1/PD-1 inhibitors by combining three complementary mechanisms of action into a single molecule: TLR-mediated myeloid cell activation, T cell activation through immune checkpoint inhibition, as well as antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).
•Myeloid cells kill tumor cells, create a "hot" tumor microenvironment, and initiate an innate & adaptive anti-tumor immune response
PD-L1 ISAC:
•PD-L1 targeting antibody conjugated to TLR7/8 agonist
Clinical experience with ISACs:
Fc Domain
•BDC-10012(HER2 ISAC) is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study
PD-L1 is an immune checkpoint molecule expressed by both tumor and immune cells
Representative images of PD-L1 expression on tumor and immune cells
Tumor sample #1
PD-L1 expressed on myeloid cells
•Serial sections from two different human triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) tumors were stained with PD-L1 IHC (22c3), a CD8/PanCK dual IHC, and a custom quadruplex IF assay for identification of myeloid APC sub-populations.
Tumor sample #2
PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells
•Consistent with prior literature,3,4PD-L1 expression was detected on tumor and immune cells.
PD-L1
Tumor cells / T cells
(PanCK/CD8)
CD68+
CD163+
CD11c+
BDCA2+
PD-L1 correlates with myeloid cell scores and TLR7/8 in bulk gene expression data from TCGA
•Tumors with high myeloid cell scores and TLR7/TLR8 expression also show high PD-L1 gene expression
•Targeting PD-L1 with an ISAC may provide for TLR-mediated myeloid cell activation in addition to immune-checkpoint blockade
Gene expression data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) was downloaded via Xena browser (xenabrowser.net). Gene expression was related to myeloid cell scores5based on their corresponding TCGA sample ID numbers. Data include NSCLC adenocarcinoma (NSCLC ADC, N=522), NSCLC squamous cell carcinoma (NSCLC SCC, N=527), head and neck cancer (H&N, N=560), and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC, N=127)
PD-L1 and TLR7/8 are co-expressed by tumor-associated myeloid cells
•PD-L1 expression is enriched in myeloid lineage cells relative to other cell types, and overlaps with expression of TLR7 and/or TLR8
•TLR7 is expressed by myeloid cells as well as B cells and plasma cells, whereas TLR8 expression is restricted to myeloid cells
Cells from colorectal tumors and adjacent normal tissues (n=62 patients; 371,223 cells) were analyzed by single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq), as originally described by Pelka6(dataset GSE178341). Data are visualized using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE). Plots depicting major cell clusters and expression levels of the indicated genes were obtained from the Broad Single Cell Portal (https://singlecell.broadinstitute.org/single_cell).
PD-L1 ISAC activates cDCs co-cultured with tumor cells expressing physiological levels of PD-L1
RKO
HCC1954
IL-12p70
PD-L1 expression on target tumor cell linesPD-L1 IHC
HCC1954 xenograft
40,000
Surfacemolecules/cell
30,000
20,000
TNBC sample
10,000
TNFα
0
RKOHCC1954
•Left: Cell surface expression of PD-L1 was quantified by flow cytometry using bead-based standards (Agilent QiFi kit). Data are shown as mean with SEM of n=2 independent experiments.
•Conventional dendritic cell (cDC)-enriched primary human cells were co-cultured with RKO (human colon cancer) or HCC1954 (human breast cancer) tumor cells (10:1 E:T ratio) in the presence of indicated mAbs or ISACs. After 18 hours, supernatants were collected and analyzed for cytokine secretion. Data shown as mean with SEM for n=3 donors.
•Right: PD-L1 expression on HCC1954 tumors in vivo was evaluated with PD-L1 IHC (22c3, Dako). For comparison, an example of PD-L1 expression in a human TNBC specimen is shown.
PD-L1 ISACs can directly activate PD-L1-expressing myeloid cells
GM-CSF MΦ
GM-CSF MΦ+ IFNγ
Mo-DC + IFNγ
30
PD-L1 expression
hPD-L1 ISACControl ISAC
30hPD-L1 ISAC
125
Control ISAC
100
hPD-L1 ISACControl ISAC
20000
15000
pg/mL
20
10
pg/mL
20
10
pg/mL
75
50
25
gMFI
15000
00.1
0
1
10
100
1000
0.1
1
10
100
1000
00.1 1 10 100 1000
5000
Concentration (nM)
Concentration (nM)
Concentration (nM)
12500
12500
0
10000
GM-CSF MΦ
GM-CSF MΦ+IFNγ
Mo-DC + IFNγ
10000
TNFαpg/mL
7500
5000
pg/mL
7500
5000
pg/mL
2500
2500
10000750050002500
0
0
0
0.1
1
10
100
1000
0.1
1
10
100
1000
0.1
1
10
100 1000
Concentration (nM)
Concentration (nM)
Concentration (nM)
•Human monocytes were differentiated into macrophages with GM-CSF (GM-CSF MΦ) or monocyte-derived dendritic cells(Mo-DC) with GM-CSF and IL-4.
•To induce PD-L1 expression, cells were primed with IFNγ for an additional 48 hr. PD-L1 expression was assessed by flow cytometry. Data shown as average geometric mean fluorescence intensity (gMFI) values with SEM for n=3 donors.
•Polarized myeloid cells were stimulated overnight with hPD-L1 or control ISACs, followed by cytokine analysis by multiplex immunoassay. Data shown as mean with SEM for n=3 donors.
IL-12p70
• PD-L1-targeted ISAC is a novel multifunctional therapeutic that has improved efficacy over PD-L1/PD-1 inhibition preclinically in syngeneic and xenograft tumor models
• PD-L1 ISAC combines three mechanisms of action (MoA): myeloid cell activation, immune-checkpoint inhibition, and ADCP, and can mediate its MoA through PD-L1 expressed on either tumor or immune cells
• PD-L1 ISACs induce robust, target-dependent activation of the immune system that leads to an effective anti-tumor response that is substantially improved over PD-L1 antibody blockade
• PD-L1 ISAC treatment induces immunological memory following complete tumor regression in syngeneic models
• Systemically delivered PD-L1 ISACs are well tolerated in mice (data not shown)
• These data support continued research and development of PD-L1 ISAC with the potential to improve efficacy in patients, including those with tumor types that do not respond to current immune checkpoint therapy
