Bombardier : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2021

10/21/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on October 28, 2021.

On October 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the third quarter September 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and the question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:514-392-1587, passcode: 4225431# or
1-877-395-0279, passcode: 4225431# (toll-free in North America)
Overseas calls: 800 4222 8835, code 4225431#
Look up country phone number
  
In French: (with translation)514-861-1381, passcode: 5075227# or
1-877-695-6175, passcode: 5075227# (toll-free in North America)
Overseas calls: +800 4222 8835, passcode 5075227#
Look up country phone number

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier. Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Tinca Stokojnik Prouvost
Communications
Bombardier
T: 514-855-5001, ext. 51674


