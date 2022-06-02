Log in
    BBD.A   CA0977511014

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/02 09:57:58 am EDT
1.430 CAD   +1.42%
10:13aBombardier Announces New Appointment in its China Leadership Team
GL
10:13aBombardier Announces New Appointment in its China Leadership Team
GL
06/01BUSINESS AVIATION : Satcom Direct Plane Simple Antenna System Takes Off
AQ
Bombardier Announces New Appointment in its China Leadership Team

06/02/2022 | 10:13am EDT
MONTREAL, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the appointment of Jianwei Zhang as Chairman, Bombardier China, effective immediately.

The appointment of the seasoned professional reaffirms Bombardier’s commitment to China where the company continues to offer market-leading business jets and provide aftermarket services at its strategically located service centre in Tianjin.

“I am very happy to welcome Jianwei back to Bombardier, and back at the helm of our important outpost in China. With his strong connections, his outstanding reputation and his deep understanding of China and the West, Jianwei is the perfect ambassador of our company and will provide a welcome bridge between the different cultures to further reinforce Bombardier’s presence and impact in China’s business aviation market,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His appointment, along with our active service centre in Tianjin, are testaments to our long-term commitment to China as a key strategic market and the importance we place in supporting our customers in the region.”

Jianwei Zhang, who was previously part of Bombardier’s management team, will report to Éric Martel. He brings more than 26 years of experience in the aerospace and transport industries, most of them spent in multiple roles with Bombardier.

Bombardier maintains a strong presence in China where it offers its innovative, long-range Challenger and Global aircraft families, famous for their cutting-edge cabin design, performance and reliability. The company also provides a full range of maintenance and support services at its service centre in Tianjin.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global and Challenger are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Tinca S. Prouvost
Bombardier
+1-514-912-1326
tinca.stokojnik.prouvost@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efc703f2-825a-4c9a-b44b-398d14580f70


