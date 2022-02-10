Bombardier : ASC Form 13-501F1 (Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers - Participation Fee)
02/10/2022 | 05:38pm EST
FORM 13-501F1
CLASS 1 REPORTING ISSUERS AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS
- PARTICIPATION FEE
MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION
I, ANNIE TORKIA LAGACÉ, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this Form 13-501F1 (the Form) being submitted hereunder to the Alberta Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.
(signed) ANNIE TORKIA LAGACÉ
February 10, 2022
Name: Annie Torkia Lagacé
Date:
Title: Senior Vice President, General Counsel and
Corporate Secretary
Reporting Issuer Name:
BOMBARDIER INC.
End date of previous financial year:
DECEMBER 31, 2021
Type of Reporting Issuer:
Class 1 reporting issuer
Class 3B reporting issuer
Highest Trading Marketplace:
TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE
Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:
Equity Symbol
BBD.A
1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
01/01/2021to31/03/2021
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$ 1.15(i)
marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
308,735,929(ii)
the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
(i) x (ii)
$ 355,046,318.35(A)
2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
01/01/2021to30/06/2021
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$1.46(iii)
marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
308,735,929(iv)
the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
(iii) x (iv)
$ 450,754,456.34(B)
3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:
Equity Symbol
BBD.B
1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
01/01/2021to30/09/2021
$ 2.24(v)
308,734,929(vi)
x (vi) $ 691,566,240.96(C)
01/01/2021to31/12/2021
$1.73(vii)
308,734,229(viii)
x (viii) $ 534,110,216.17(D)
N/A
N/A
N/A
(ix) x (x)
N/A
01/01/2021to31/03/2021
$ 0.97(i)
(ix)
(x)
(E)
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
2,128,112,189(ii)
(i) x (ii)
$ 2,064,268,823.33(A)
01/01/2021to30/06/2021
$ 1.17(v)
2,128,112,189(vi)
x (vi) $ 2,489,891,261.13(B)
01/01/2021to30/09/2021
$ 2.16(v)
2,132,091,069(vi)
x (vi) $ 4,605,316,709.04(C)
01/01/2021to31/12/2021
$1.68(vii)
2,132,798,999(viii)
x (viii) $ 3,583,102,318.32(D)
N/A
N/A(ix)
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:
Equity Symbol
BBD.PR.B
1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
N/A
(ix) x (x)
N/A
01/01/2021to31/03/2021
$
9.16(i)
5,811,736(ii)
(i) x (ii)
$
53,235,501.76(A)
01/01/2021to30/06/2021
$10.67(iii)
5,811,736(iv)
x (iv) $ 62,011,223.12(B)
01/01/2021to30/09/2021
$ 14.05(v)
5,811,736(vi)
x (vi) $ 81,654,890.80(C)
(x)
(E)
4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:
Equity Symbol
BBD.PR.D
1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period
Market value of class or series
2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
01/01/2021to31/12/2021
$14.78(vii)
5,811,736(viii)
x (viii)$85,897,458.08(D)
N/A
N/A
N/A
(ix) x (x)
N/A
01/01/2021to31/03/2021
$
10.30(i)
6,188,264(ii)
(i) x (ii)
$
63,739,119.20(A)
01/01/2021to30/06/2021
$12.74(iii)
(ix)
(x)
(E)
