Bombardier Announces Leadership Appointments at Two U.S. Service Centers as Facilities Reach Key Milestones

Marc Beaudette transitions to lead the Fort Lauderdale Service Center

Bombardier taps Michel Menard as General Manager in Tucson

In last two years, Fort Lauderdale service center has completed more than 160 modifications; Tucson facility has accomplished more than 135 major inspections

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Aviation announced today key leadership appointments at its Tucson and Fort Lauderdale service facilities. The appointments are effective immediately.

Marc Beaudette, who previously led the Bombardier Tucson Service Center, has been appointed General Manager of the Fort Lauderdale facility and will continue in his success to further elevate the customer experience and drive the company’s customer-centric culture. With 30 years of experience at Bombardier, Marc has extensive knowledge of both production and maintenance operations and a vast understanding of interiors and completions. He will lead the eventual move from our Fort Lauderdale Service Center to our new state-of-the-art facility at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

“Marc is an accomplished Bombardier veteran and has made significant improvements at our Tucson Service Center in the last three years, notably the positive impact on the customer experience,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Aviation. “I know he will be influential in leading the evolution of our new service facility in Miami-Dade County.”

Appointed to the role of General Manager of the Tucson Service Center is Michel (Mike) Menard. With nearly 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, Mike began his career as an Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force. For the last 12 years, Mike was Vice President and General Manager for StandardAero and Dassault Aircraft Services in the United States and abroad, making him ideally suited to take the helm in Tucson.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Bombardier family – his appointment is a testament to his deep knowledge of the aviation industry and his solid leadership skills,” said Gallagher. “Mike’s strong background in business aircraft support will be an asset to the team as he works to maintain overall customer satisfaction in Tucson and ensure this key service center continues to be a top choice for our customers.”

The Tucson and Fort Lauderdale Service Centers are among nine world-class service facilities in the Bombardier Aviation support network. Trained technicians deliver a range of aircraft maintenance services, modifications, inspections, refurbishment, fly-in repairs and aircraft-on-ground (AOG) service on Bombardier’s leading families of Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets.

As a significant gateway to the Americas, the Fort Lauderdale Service Center serves as an important hub for business aircraft operating in the Latin American market. The facility in Florida has completed more than 160 modifications, including avionics and ADS-B Out upgrades.

Established in 1976, the Tucson facility boasts 1 million square feet (92,900 square meters) of total hangar space and is the largest of Bombardier’s support facilities. In the last two years, the facility has completed more than 135 major inspections, including eight 120-month inspections on Global aircraft in the last 12 months.

Today’s announcement reflects Bombardier’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with an outstanding service experience that they demand and expect. Bombardier’s worldwide support network, including service centers, Mobile Response Teams (MRT), and Customer Response Center provide customers with efficient, flexible and creative aftermarket solutions to keep their aircraft ready and available.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services. Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from

Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger and Global are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Anna Cristofaro

Bombardier Aviation

Anna.Cristofaro@aero.bombardier.com

+1-514-855-8678