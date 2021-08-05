Bombardier : Business jet maker Bombardier posts smaller second-quarter loss

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc
reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday as
demand for private jets from corporates and wealthy buyers
returned after the pandemic sapped sales last year.
The Montreal-based company posted an adjusted net loss of
$137 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June
30, compared with a loss of $248 million, or 11 cents, a year
earlier.
