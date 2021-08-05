Log in
    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
Bombardier : Business jet maker Bombardier posts smaller second-quarter loss

08/05/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday as demand for private jets from corporates and wealthy buyers returned after the pandemic sapped sales last year.

The Montreal-based company posted an adjusted net loss of $137 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $248 million, or 11 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
