Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bombardier Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bombardier : Certification of annual filings - CFO

02/10/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 52-109F1

CERTIFICATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS

FULL CERTIFICATE

I, Bart W. Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bombardier Inc., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of Bombardier Inc. (the "issuer") for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.
  4. Responsibility: The issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as those terms are defined in Regulation 52-109 respecting Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (c.V-1.1, r. 27), for the issuer.
  5. Design: Subject to the limitations, if any, described in paragraphs 5.2 and 5.3, the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have, as at the financial year end
    1. designed DC&P, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that
      1. material information relating to the issuer is made known to us by others, particularly during the period in which the annual filings are being prepared; and
      2. information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted by it under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
    3. designed ICFR, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.
  1. Control framework: The control framework the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I used to design the issuer's ICFR is Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013 COSO Framework) published by The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission.
  2. N/A
  3. N/A

6. Evaluation: The issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have

  1. evaluated, or caused to be evaluated under our supervision, the effectiveness of the issuer's DC&P at the financial year end and the issuer has disclosed in its annual MD&A our conclusions about the effectiveness of DC&P at the financial year end based on that evaluation; and
  2. evaluated, or caused to be evaluated under our supervision, the effectiveness of the issuer's ICFR at the financial year end and the issuer has disclosed in its annual MD&A
    1. our conclusions about the effectiveness of ICFR at the financial year end based on that evaluation; and
    2. N/A
  1. Reporting changes in ICFR: The issuer has disclosed in its annual MD&A any change in the issuer's ICFR that occurred during the period beginning on October 1, 2021 and ended on December 31, 2021 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the issuer's ICFR.
  2. Reporting to the issuer's auditors and board of directors or audit committee: The issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of ICFR, to the issuer's auditors, and the board of directors or the audit committee of the board of directors any fraud that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the issuer's ICFR.

Date: February 10, 2022

  1. Bart W. Demosky
    _______________________________________
    Bart W. Demosky
    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

_______________________

M.O. 2008-16, Sch. 52-109F1; M.O. 2010-17, s. 4 and 5.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:37:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOMBARDIER INC.
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Financial Statements (including Notes) - Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Certification of annual filings - CEO
PU
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Financial Report - Year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Code of Ethics
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : Certification of annual filings - CFO
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : OSC Form 13-502F1 (Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers - Participation Fee)
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : ASC Form 13-501F1 (Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers - Participation Fee)
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : Supplemental Indenture - senior notes due 2034
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : Supplemental Indenture - senior notes due 2028
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOMBARDIER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 100 M - -
Net income 2021 4 701 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,74x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 3 400 M 3 407 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 45 550
Free-Float -
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 1,87 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bart W. Demosky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Beaudoin Vice President-Product Development
David Murray Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Paul Sislian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.7.14%3 400
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.55%143 921
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.43%107 444
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.00%59 999
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.87%59 696
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.43%43 279