Bombardier : Code of Ethics

Bombardier has repositioned itself as a pure-play business aviation company with clear goals: to deliver exceptional value to our customers and predictable financial performance to our shareholders through a highly engaged and inclusive workforce. We focus our efforts on bringing the same exceptional performance that has defined our aircraft to every aspect of our company and each customer interaction.

To achieve this, we must strive to be an organization that is truly people and customer-centric; that values performance, operational excellence and team spirit. A company that is transparent and authentic at all times and at every level.

This Code of Ethics ("the Code") is our roadmap to put these values into action. Our mutual success depends on each of us making the right individual choices every day. A single bad choice made by just one person can damage the reputation of our entire company. That's why it is so important that all of us strictly adhere to this Code and reaffirm our commitment to acting with the highest ethical principles in everything we do.