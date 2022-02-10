Bombardier : Financial Report - Year ended December 31, 2021

Bombardier emerged in 2021 with our innovative, and industry leading product portfolio supported by growing service network. First and foremost, the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft continues to impress and amaze even the most discerning private flyers. We are fast approaching our 100th delivery in just over two calendar years. The program's acceleration has surpassed expectations and is moving quickly toward healthy bottom-line contributions. It remains the largest, farthest-flying plane on the market with innovations that are not

With the first year of this plan behind us, and on track, our more than 13,800 employees have all played a key role in moving Bombardier toward our goals of bringing value to you, our shareholders, and exceptional experiences to customers. Our business is founded on each and every one of us at Bombardier stewarding a predictable, transparent and authentic mindset and approach to everything we do.

Over the past year, more people have turned to Bombardier jets and benefited from the safety, efficiency and comfort business aviation provides. With many industry indicators trending in positive directions, Bombardier charted a new, clear course to build an improved cost structure and business model that is less dependent on market upturns - while giving us agility to ensure favourable winds are reflected on our bottom line. With that, Bombardier outlined major initiatives that included maturing the Global 7500 aircraft's margin contribution, recurring efficiencies through programs like Operational Excellence that shore-up our bottom line, growing our services network both in size and as a proportion of our revenues, and finally, proactively managing our balance sheet as we worked to deleverage Bombardier and create a debt maturity runway that enables us to better focus on operating the business efficiently.

Bombardier took a significant step forward in 2021. While aerospace, along with many other industries, faced challenges in 2020, the persisting pandemic served as a catalyst accelerator for the business jet industry in 2021, with flights exceeding 2019 levels and pre-owned aircraft availability reaching historic lows.

only patented, but unmatched even on competitor aircraft still in a design or testing phase.

In 2021, we also proudly unveiled the Challenger 3500 jet, the next chapter in what has been more than a decade of leadership in the super-midsize business jet segment. No program can serve as a better example of how investment and engineering savvy can make a category leader not only maintain its significant market share but continue to get better with features that continue to attract a wide and diverse customer base.

For the first time, Bombardier will also incorporate sustainable material into cabin completions for the Challenger 3500 jet, allowing customers the option to select materials like bamboos, wools or upcycled leathers, all contributing to a reduced carbon footprint over the lifecycle of the aircraft.

As we approach a milestone 5,000 business jets in service, we are also significantly expanding our service network. This coming year, our Singapore project will deliver a facility that has nearly quadrupled in size versus its original footprint. This sound investment will add capacity in a growing market. 2021 also marked significant progress in many other markets around the world. We also began constructing a new facility in Melbourne, Australia and have made significant progress on expanding our strategic London, U.K. area facility at Biggin Hill Airport.

The U.S. remains a key market for services and Bombardier has deployed a multipronged strategy to ensure we grow service capacity as well as our capture rates. As we are doing around the world, we have targeted footprint growth, namely in Florida, which also attracts Latin American operators through its strategic location. Our new Miami facility is poised for inauguration in 2022 and will become one of the biggest business aviation service centres under one roof able to accommodate more than a dozen numbers of Global 7500 jets at any given time. We are hiring technicians across all U.S. regions as well as investing in training - most notably in Wichita, Kansas where we are retraining our talented workforce to grow its servicing capabilities. This multi-faceted site is transitioning from manufacturing operations to become a larger aircraft service centre as well as the heart of our Bombardier Specialized