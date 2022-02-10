Bombardier : Financial Report - Year ended December 31, 2021
02/10/2022 | 05:58pm EST
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation(1), creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.
Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in-service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.
A VISIONARY INDUSTRY LEADER
Bombardier is powered by a proud heritage and visionary innovation in the design, manufacture and support of world-class business aircraft. Its comprehensive line of industry-leading business jets is the largest of any original equipment manufacturer, with three leading aircraft families - Global,
Challenger and Learjet(4)- spanning the
large to light categories in addition to modifying these aircraft platforms for special mission purposes, from surveillance and reconnaissance to medical evacuations and dignitary transport.
With a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in-service worldwide, Bombardier boasts an extensive aftermarket and support network of service facilities, including wholly-owned service centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional support offices, mobile response teams, and dedicated aircraft parts availability sustained by parts facilities, including depots, hubs and repair facilities.
Revenues(1)$6.1 billion
Order backlog(2)$12.2 billion
Employees(3)
13,800
All amounts in this financial report are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.
For fiscal year 2021.
As at December 31, 2021.
As at December 31, 2021, including contractual and approximately 700 inactive employees.
Bombardier is ending the production of theLearjet aircraft in 2022, as announced in the beginning of 2021.
Successful takeoff: Bombardier focused on business jets
In 2021, Bombardier charted a new path to refocus the Corporation around its award-winning business jet portfolio. Approximately 13,800 Bombardier team members are focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's best business jets, as well as exploring and implementing new applications for civil and defense special missions. While this strategic shift came at a time of a continuing pandemic causing world-wide disruptions, business aviation proved resilient, and the Bombardier team rose to the challenge remaining highly motivated - continuing to move people, economies and ideas forward. Demand for business jets has accelerated to rival historic highs and our team is poised to compete and win with discipline, passion and strong commitments to both ethics and sustainability.
Dear Shareholders,
Bombardier took a significant step forward in 2021. While aerospace, along with many other industries, faced challenges in 2020, the persisting pandemic served as a catalyst accelerator for the business jet industry in 2021, with flights exceeding 2019 levels and pre-owned aircraft availability reaching historic lows.
Over the past year, more people have turned to Bombardier jets and benefited from the safety, efficiency and comfort business aviation provides. With many industry indicators trending in positive directions, Bombardier charted a new, clear course to build an improved cost structure and business model that is less dependent on market upturns - while giving us agility to ensure favourable winds are reflected on our bottom line. With that, Bombardier outlined major initiatives that included maturing the Global 7500 aircraft's margin contribution, recurring efficiencies through programs like Operational Excellence that shore-up our bottom line, growing our services network both in size and as a proportion of our revenues, and finally, proactively managing our balance sheet as we worked to deleverage Bombardier and create a debt maturity runway that enables us to better focus on operating the business efficiently.
With the first year of this plan behind us, and on track, our more than 13,800 employees have all played a key role in moving Bombardier toward our goals of bringing value to you, our shareholders, and exceptional experiences to customers. Our business is founded on each and every one of us at Bombardier stewarding a predictable, transparent and authentic mindset and approach to everything we do.
Bombardier emerged in 2021 with our innovative, and industry leading product portfolio supported by growing service network. First and foremost, the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft continues to impress and amaze even the most discerning private flyers. We are fast approaching our 100th delivery in just over two calendar years. The program's acceleration has surpassed expectations and is moving quickly toward healthy bottom-line contributions. It remains the largest, farthest-flying plane on the market with innovations that are not
only patented, but unmatched even on competitor aircraft still in a design or testing phase.
In 2021, we also proudly unveiled the Challenger 3500 jet, the next chapter in what has been more than a decade of leadership in the super-midsize business jet segment. No program can serve as a better example of how investment and engineering savvy can make a category leader not only maintain its significant market share but continue to get better with features that continue to attract a wide and diverse customer base.
For the first time, Bombardier will also incorporate sustainable material into cabin completions for the Challenger 3500 jet, allowing customers the option to select materials like bamboos, wools or upcycled leathers, all contributing to a reduced carbon footprint over the lifecycle of the aircraft.
As we approach a milestone 5,000 business jets in service, we are also significantly expanding our service network. This coming year, our Singapore project will deliver a facility that has nearly quadrupled in size versus its original footprint. This sound investment will add capacity in a growing market. 2021 also marked significant progress in many other markets around the world. We also began constructing a new facility in Melbourne, Australia and have made significant progress on expanding our strategic London, U.K. area facility at Biggin Hill Airport.
The U.S. remains a key market for services and Bombardier has deployed a multipronged strategy to ensure we grow service capacity as well as our capture rates. As we are doing around the world, we have targeted footprint growth, namely in Florida, which also attracts Latin American operators through its strategic location. Our new Miami facility is poised for inauguration in 2022 and will become one of the biggest business aviation service centres under one roof able to accommodate more than a dozen numbers of Global 7500 jets at any given time. We are hiring technicians across all U.S. regions as well as investing in training - most notably in Wichita, Kansas where we are retraining our talented workforce to grow its servicing capabilities. This multi-faceted site is transitioning from manufacturing operations to become a larger aircraft service centre as well as the heart of our Bombardier Specialized
Aircraft activities and world-renowned Flight Test Centre.
We also continue to optimize our manufacturing footprint in Canada. Beyond the wide-ranging implementation of a next generation Operational Excellence system, we have begun constructing a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario. This move enables us to leverage all our existing talent in the greater Toronto area while attracting new cohorts of passionate employees to Ontario's growing aerospace cluster. This new facility will also help us significantly reduce our environmental footprint in the region by reducing our electricity use by more than half, optimizing our lighting costs, reducing our water consumption, and more.
Factoring in environmental considerations with regard to our footprint is a key strategic pillar in reaching our publicly outlined Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments. In 2021, we committed to the following targets by 2025, relative to 2019: 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, 20% reduction in energy consumption, 5% reduction in total waste, and a 20% reduction in hazardous waste.(1) We also firmly believe in the value Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) can bring to our industry's carbon reduction goals. Bombardier is a proud founding member of the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel - an independent alliance that uniquely brings the whole business aviation supply chain together to tackle the challenge of sourcing, delivering and encouraging the uptake of SAF. Our ESG commitments are anchored in our willingness and determination to lead by example when it comes to important topics like the environment, diversity and inclusion, or a sustainable supply chain.
2021 enabled Bombardier to re-center and re-focus on all the core factors I've outlined, but we recognize
that we have work ahead of us to meet 2025 commitments both from a financial and an ESG perspective.(1)
It is a challenge that I know our high-caliber team is up to. I am continuously inspired and grateful for our employees' passion and resilience. Whether it was going above and beyond in supporting a customer or working around the clock to set the best conditions possible for our debt management strategy - everyone at Bombardier performed exceptionally in 2021, building a solid foundation for our future.
The year ahead will require the same passion and agility that helped us succeed throughout the pandemic. We are fully focused on applying our aptitudes for technology and innovation toward problem-solving on a worldwide scale, this is ultimately a large part of our DNA dating back to the Corporation's founder who connected remote communities in rural Québec through ingenuity, passion and perseverance. Bombardier has grown to connecting communities globally, across oceans. We will continue to proactively attract and develop top talent, and design the world's best business jets, and ensure we leave no stone unturned across every continent when it comes to serving each and every customer.
Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to providing timely updates throughout the year.
Eric Martel
President and Chief Executive Officer
Table of Contents
MANAGEMENT'S
CONSOLIDATED
DISCUSSION
FINANCIAL
AND ANALYSIS
STATEMENTS
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
