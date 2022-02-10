Bombardier : Financial Statements (including Notes) - Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The consolidated financial statements and MD&A of Bombardier Inc. and all other information in the financial report are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The MD&A has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian Securities Administrators. The financial statements and MD&A include items that are based on best estimates and judgments of the expected effects of current events and transactions. Management has determined such items on a reasonable basis in order to ensure that the financial statements and MD&A are presented fairly in all material respects. Financial information presented in the MD&A is consistent with that in the consolidated financial statements.

Bombardier Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) have designed disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, or have caused them to be designed under their supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that material information relating to Bombardier Inc. has been made known to them; and information required to be disclosed in Bombardier Inc.'s filings is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in Canadian securities legislation.

Bombardier Inc.'s CEO and CFO have also evaluated the effectiveness of Bombardier Inc.'s disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting as of the end of the fiscal year 2021. Based on this evaluation, the CEO and the CFO concluded that the disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting were effective as of that date, using the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) on Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013 framework). In addition, based on this assessment, they determined that there were no material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting as of the end of the fiscal year 2021. In compliance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 52-109, Bombardier Inc.'s CEO and CFO have provided a certification related to Bombardier Inc.'s annual disclosure to the Canadian Securities Administrators, including the consolidated financial statements and MD&A.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and is ultimately responsible for reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements and MD&A. The Board of Directors carries out this responsibility principally through its Audit and Risk Committee.

The Audit and Risk Committee is appointed by the Board of Directors and is comprised entirely of independent and financially literate directors. The Audit and Risk Committee meets periodically with management, as well as with the internal and independent auditors, to review the consolidated financial statements, independent auditors' report, MD&A, auditing matters and financial reporting issues, to discuss internal controls over the financial reporting process, and to satisfy itself that each party is properly discharging its responsibilities. In addition, the Audit and Risk Committee has the duty to review the appropriateness of the accounting policies and significant estimates and judgments underlying the consolidated financial statements as presented by management, and to review and make recommendations to the Board of Directors with respect to the independence and the fees of the independent auditors. The Audit and Risk Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration when it approves the consolidated financial statements and MD&A for issuance to shareholders.

The consolidated financial statements have been audited by Ernst & Young LLP, the independent auditors, in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards on behalf of the shareholders. The independent auditors have full and free access to the Audit and Risk Committee to discuss their audit and related matters.