Bombardier : Financial Statements (including Notes) - Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

BOMBARDIER INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the fiscal years ended
December 31, 2021 and 2020
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The consolidated financial statements and MD&A of Bombardier Inc. and all other information in the financial report are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The MD&A has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian Securities Administrators. The financial statements and MD&A include items that are based on best estimates and judgments of the expected effects of current events and transactions. Management has determined such items on a reasonable basis in order to ensure that the financial statements and MD&A are presented fairly in all material respects. Financial information presented in the MD&A is consistent with that in the consolidated financial statements.
Bombardier Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) have designed disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, or have caused them to be designed under their supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that material information relating to Bombardier Inc. has been made known to them; and information required to be disclosed in Bombardier Inc.'s filings is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in Canadian securities legislation.
Bombardier Inc.'s CEO and CFO have also evaluated the effectiveness of Bombardier Inc.'s disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting as of the end of the fiscal year 2021. Based on this evaluation, the CEO and the CFO concluded that the disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting were effective as of that date, using the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) on Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013 framework). In addition, based on this assessment, they determined that there were no material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting as of the end of the fiscal year 2021. In compliance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 52-109, Bombardier Inc.'s CEO and CFO have provided a certification related to Bombardier Inc.'s annual disclosure to the Canadian Securities Administrators, including the consolidated financial statements and MD&A.
The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and is ultimately responsible for reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements and MD&A. The Board of Directors carries out this responsibility principally through its Audit and Risk Committee.
The Audit and Risk Committee is appointed by the Board of Directors and is comprised entirely of independent and financially literate directors. The Audit and Risk Committee meets periodically with management, as well as with the internal and independent auditors, to review the consolidated financial statements, independent auditors' report, MD&A, auditing matters and financial reporting issues, to discuss internal controls over the financial reporting process, and to satisfy itself that each party is properly discharging its responsibilities. In addition, the Audit and Risk Committee has the duty to review the appropriateness of the accounting policies and significant estimates and judgments underlying the consolidated financial statements as presented by management, and to review and make recommendations to the Board of Directors with respect to the independence and the fees of the independent auditors. The Audit and Risk Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration when it approves the consolidated financial statements and MD&A for issuance to shareholders.
The consolidated financial statements have been audited by Ernst & Young LLP, the independent auditors, in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards on behalf of the shareholders. The independent auditors have full and free access to the Audit and Risk Committee to discuss their audit and related matters.
Eric Martel
Bart Demosky
President and Chief Executive Officer
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
February 9, 2022
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF BOMBARDIER INC.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Bombardier Inc. and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of income, consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
Key audit matter
Key audit matter
Valuation of Global 7500 aircraft program tooling
As at December 31, 2021, the net carrying value of aerospace program tooling amounted to $4,129 million, of which a significant portion related to the Global 7500 CGU. As stated in Note 3 of the notes to the consolidated financial statements, the recoverable amount of the Global 7500 CGU is based on its fair value less costs of disposal. The fair value measurement is categorized within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy and is determined using forecasted future cash flows. We believe that the determination of the recoverable amount of the Global 7500 aircraft program tooling is a key audit matter given management's estimates and judgments required in estimating the fair value less costs of disposal of the balances recorded in the consolidated financial statements.
The key drivers of the forecasted future cash flows are based on management's best estimate of future sales under existing firm orders, expected future orders, timing of payments based on expected delivery schedules, revenues from related services, procurement costs based on existing contracts with suppliers, future labour costs, potential upgrades and post-tax discount rate.
Other information
To evaluate the appropriateness of the valuation of the Global 7500 program tooling, our audit procedures included the following, among others:
Reviewed the impairment model prepared by management and assessed key assumptions used with internally or externally available evidence with the focus on future sales under existing firm orders, expected future orders, timing of payments based on expected delivery schedules, revenues from related services, procurement costs based on existing contracts with suppliers, future labour costs and potential upgrades;
Evaluated the Group's post-tax discount rate with the assistance of our valuation specialists;
Agreed the underlying cash flows to the budget approved by the Board of Directors;
Evaluated the changes in the above-mentioned assumptions compared to the prior year impairment assessment as well as evaluated the absence of such changes;
Evaluated the information presented in Note 3 of the notes to the consolidated financial statements.
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:
Management's discussion and analysis
The information, other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon, in the Financial Report
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion & Analysis and the Financial Report prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are
