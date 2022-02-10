Bombardier : Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

All amounts in this report are expressed in U.S. dollars, and all amounts in the tables are in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR
Strong execution and solid progress towards our long-term objectives
On January 29, 2021, the Corporation closed the sale of the Transportation Business to Alstom. The results of the Transportation business have been classified as discontinued operations for current and comparative periods, and the related assets and liabilities are presented as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. Refer to Note 28 - Disposal of business to our Consolidated financial statements for more details.
RESULTS
For the fiscal years ended December 31
2021
2020
Variance
Revenues(1)
$
6,085
$
6,487
(6)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
$
640
$
200
220 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(3)
10.5 %
3.1 %
740 bps
Adjusted EBIT(1)(2)
$
223
$
(211)
nmf
Adjusted EBIT margin(1)(3)
3.7 %
(3.3)%
700 bps
EBIT(1)
$
241
$
912
(74)%
EBIT margin(1)(4)
4.0 %
14.1 %
(1010) bps
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(249)
$
(170)
(46)%
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
5,319
$
(398)
nmf
Net Income (loss)
$
5,070
$
(568)
nmf
Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in dollars)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.04)
Diluted EPS from discontinued operations (in dollars)
$
2.14
$
(0.29)
$
2.43
$
2.02
$
(0.37)
$
2.39
Adjusted net loss(1)(2)
$
(326)
$
(1,115)
71 %
Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(1)(2)
$
(0.15)
$
(0.47)
$
0.32
Cash flows from operating activities
Continuing operations
$
332
$
(1,672)
nmf
Discontinued operations
$
(621)
$
(1,149)
46 %
$
(289)
$
(2,821)
90 %
Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets
Continuing operations
$
(232)
$
(221)
(5)%
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
(133)
100 %
$
(232)
$
(354)
34 %
Free cash flow (usage)(2)
Continuing operations
$
100
$
(1,893)
nmf
Discontinued operations
$
(621)
$
(1,282)
52 %
$
(521)
$
(3,175)
84 %
As at December 31
2021
2020
Variance
Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations
$
1,675
$
1,779
(6)%
Cash and cash equivalents from Transportation
$
-
$
671
(100)%
$
1,675
$
2,450
(32)%
Order backlog(1)(5) (in billions of dollars)
$
12.2
$
10.7
14 %
Includes continuing operations only.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Non- GAAP and other financial measures section, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.
BOMBARDIER INC. / 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT / OVERVIEW7
Non-GAAPfinancial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.
Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section, for definitions of these metrics.
Includes order backlog for both manufacturing and services.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND EVENTS
2021 reported revenues for the year of $6.1 billion, including business jet revenues of $6.0 billion which were up 7% year-over-year, driven by higher deliveries, a favorable aircraft mix and strong aftermarket performance at $1.2 billion, up 25% year-over-year.
2021 adjusted EBITDA(1) rose 220% from the same period last year to $640 million, fueled by a better aircraft mix, Global 7500 aircraft learning curve progress, cost structure improvements and higher aftermarket contributions. Full year reported EBIT from continuing operations is $241 million.
Strong free cash flow(1) generation of $100 million from continuing operations for 2021, representing an improvement of $2.0 billion year-over-year, driven by earnings growth and strong order intake. Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets from continuing operations for the full year were $232 million. Adjusted liquidity(1) stands strong at $2.1 billion, and cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Full year unit book-to-bill(2) of greater than 1.5. Diversified backlog reached $12.2 billion at year end, representing a $1.5 billion increase year-over-year and a reflection of continued strong order intake.
2022 outlook is expected to outperform 2021 and is on track to meet 2025 objective: the Corporation anticipates delivering more than 120 units, exceeding $6.5 billion in revenues, increasing adjusted EBITDA(1) by 29% compared to 2021 to greater than $825 million, increasing adjusted EBIT(1) to greater than $375 million, and achieving more than $50 million of positive free cash flow.(3)
The Corporation to provide a progress update on its five-year strategic plan during a virtual Investor Day on February 24, 2022.
Completed deleveraging milestone on 3-year debt maturity runway
Milestone in deleveraging plan achieved with the clearing or refinancing of debt maturities to December 2024, representing a total debt reduction of ~$3 billion since the beginning of 2021. Adjusted net debt(1) stands at approximately $5 billion.
Bombardier Specialized Aircraft deal with U.S Air Force
On June 2, 2021, Bombardier announced an agreement had been entered into between its subsidiary, Learjet Inc. and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node program. The contract included an immediate firm order for one Global 6000 aircraft, with up to five additional Global 6000 aircraft.
Bombardier launches Challenger 3500
On September 14, 2021, Bombardier launched the Challenger 3500 aircraft, which represents a major update to the bestselling Challenger 350 platform. The new aircraft is also the most sustainably designed business jet in its class, a reflection of the fact that sustainability is a top priority in Bombardier's R&D investment.
Bombardier delivered 1000th Global
On December 2, 2021, Bombardier delivered its 1000th Global as NetJets accepted its first Global 7500 aircraft to its fleet. The 1000th Global delivery reflects the continued popularity, longevity and reliability of the Global family of aircraft as it remains a consistent leader in its class.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Non- GAAP and other financial measures section, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.
Defined as net new aircraft order in unit over deliveries of new aircraft in unit.
Forward-lookingstatement. See the forward-looking statements assumptions on which the guidance is based and forward-looking statements disclaimer in Overview.
BOMBARDIER INC. FINANCIAL REPORT - FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
