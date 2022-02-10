Bombardier : Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

BOMBARDIER INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION

AND ANALYSIS

For the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2021

All amounts in this report are expressed in U.S. dollars, and all amounts in the tables are in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

This MD&A is the responsibility of management and has been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors of Bombardier Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Bombardier"). This MD&A has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Administrators. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that we fulfill our responsibilities for financial reporting and is ultimately responsible for reviewing and approving the MD&A. The Board of Directors carries out this responsibility principally through its Audit and Risk Committee. The Audit and Risk Committee is appointed by the Board of Directors and is comprised entirely of independent and financially literate directors. The Audit and Risk Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration when it approves the MD&A and financial statements for issuance to shareholders.

The data presented in this MD&A is structured under one reportable segment: Bombardier, which is reflective of our organizational structure.

IFRS and non-GAAP and other financial measures

This MD&A contains both IFRS and non-GAAP and other financial measures. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure (see Analysis of consolidated results, Liquidity and capital resources and Non-GAAP and other financial measures sections in Overview).

Materiality for disclosures

We determine whether information is material based on whether we believe a reasonable investor's decision to buy, sell or hold securities of the Corporation would likely be influenced or changed if the information were omitted or misstated.

Certain totals, subtotals and percentages may not agree due to rounding.

The Financial Report for fiscal year 2021 comprises the message from our President and Chief Executive Officer to shareholders, this MD&A and our consolidated financial statements.