Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bombardier Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bombardier : Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

02/10/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOMBARDIER INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION

AND ANALYSIS

For the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2021

All amounts in this report are expressed in U.S. dollars, and all amounts in the tables are in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

This MD&A is the responsibility of management and has been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors of Bombardier Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Bombardier"). This MD&A has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Administrators. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that we fulfill our responsibilities for financial reporting and is ultimately responsible for reviewing and approving the MD&A. The Board of Directors carries out this responsibility principally through its Audit and Risk Committee. The Audit and Risk Committee is appointed by the Board of Directors and is comprised entirely of independent and financially literate directors. The Audit and Risk Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration when it approves the MD&A and financial statements for issuance to shareholders.

The data presented in this MD&A is structured under one reportable segment: Bombardier, which is reflective of our organizational structure.

IFRS and non-GAAP and other financial measures

This MD&A contains both IFRS and non-GAAP and other financial measures. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure (see Analysis of consolidated results, Liquidity and capital resources and Non-GAAP and other financial measures sections in Overview).

Materiality for disclosures

We determine whether information is material based on whether we believe a reasonable investor's decision to buy, sell or hold securities of the Corporation would likely be influenced or changed if the information were omitted or misstated.

Certain totals, subtotals and percentages may not agree due to rounding.

The Financial Report for fiscal year 2021 comprises the message from our President and Chief Executive Officer to shareholders, this MD&A and our consolidated financial statements.

  • BOMBARDIER INC. FINANCIAL REPORT - FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

The following table shows the abbreviations used in the MD&A and the consolidated financial statements.

Term

Description

Term

Description

ACLP

Airbus Canada Limited Partnership

FVOCI

Fair value through other comprehensive income

bps

Basis points

(loss)

BT

Bombardier Transportation (Investment) UK

FVTP&L

Fair value through profit and loss

Holdco

Limited

GAAP

Generally accepted accounting principles

CCTD

Cumulative currency translation difference

GDP

Gross domestic product

CDPQ

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

IAS

International Accounting Standard(s)

CGU

Cash generating unit

IASB

International Accounting Standards Board

DB

Defined benefit

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standard(s)

DC

Defined contribution

Libor

London Interbank Offered Rate

DDHR

Derivative designated in a hedge relationship

MD&A

Management's discussion and analysis

DSU

Deferred share unit

n/a

Not applicable

EBIT

Earnings (loss) before financing expense,

NCI

Non-controlling interests

financing income and income taxes

nmf

Information not meaningful

EBITDA

Earnings (loss) before financing expense,

OCI

Other comprehensive income (loss)

financing income, income taxes, amortization and

PP&E

Property, plant and equipment

impairment charges on PP&E and intangible

PSU

Performance share unit

assets

EBT

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

R&D

Research and development

EIS

Entry-into-service

RSU

Restricted share unit

EPS

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity

SG&A

Selling, general and administrative

holders of Bombardier Inc.

U.K.

United Kingdom

Euribor

Euro Interbank Offered Rate

U.S.

United States of America

BOMBARDIER INC. / 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT 5

OVERVIEW

Table of Contents

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY

STRATEGIC

GUIDANCE

PROFILE

INDUSTRY AND

CONSOLIDATED

OF THE

PERFORMANCE

PRIORITIES

AND

ECONOMIC

RESULTS OF

YEAR

MEASURES

FORWARD-

ENVIRONMENT

OPERATIONS

AND METRICS

LOOKING

STATEMENTS

7

10

12

13

18

22

25

CONSOLIDATED

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL

RETIREMENT

RISK

NON-GAAP AND

FINANCIAL

CAPITAL

STRUCTURE

BENEFITS

MANAGEMENT

OTHER

POSITION

RESOURCES

FINANCIAL

MEASURES

32

34

40

42

48

52

  • BOMBARDIER INC. FINANCIAL REPORT - FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR

Strong execution and solid progress towards our long-term objectives

On January 29, 2021, the Corporation closed the sale of the Transportation Business to Alstom. The results of the Transportation business have been classified as discontinued operations for current and comparative periods, and the related assets and liabilities are presented as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. Refer to Note 28 - Disposal of business to our Consolidated financial statements for more details.

RESULTS

For the fiscal years ended December 31

2021

2020

Variance

Revenues(1)

$

6,085

$

6,487

(6)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)

$

640

$

200

220 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(3)

10.5 %

3.1 %

740 bps

Adjusted EBIT(1)(2)

$

223

$

(211)

nmf

Adjusted EBIT margin(1)(3)

3.7 %

(3.3)%

700 bps

EBIT(1)

$

241

$

912

(74)%

EBIT margin(1)(4)

4.0 %

14.1 %

(1010) bps

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(249)

$

(170)

(46)%

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

$

5,319

$

(398)

nmf

Net Income (loss)

$

5,070

$

(568)

nmf

Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in dollars)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.04)

Diluted EPS from discontinued operations (in dollars)

$

2.14

$

(0.29)

$

2.43

$

2.02

$

(0.37)

$

2.39

Adjusted net loss(1)(2)

$

(326)

$

(1,115)

71 %

Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(1)(2)

$

(0.15)

$

(0.47)

$

0.32

Cash flows from operating activities

Continuing operations

$

332

$

(1,672)

nmf

Discontinued operations

$

(621)

$

(1,149)

46 %

$

(289)

$

(2,821)

90 %

Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets

Continuing operations

$

(232)

$

(221)

(5)%

Discontinued operations

$

-

$

(133)

100 %

$

(232)

$

(354)

34 %

Free cash flow (usage)(2)

Continuing operations

$

100

$

(1,893)

nmf

Discontinued operations

$

(621)

$

(1,282)

52 %

$

(521)

$

(3,175)

84 %

As at December 31

2021

2020

Variance

Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations

$

1,675

$

1,779

(6)%

Cash and cash equivalents from Transportation

$

-

$

671

(100)%

$

1,675

$

2,450

(32)%

Order backlog(1)(5) (in billions of dollars)

$

12.2

$

10.7

14 %

  1. Includes continuing operations only.
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Non- GAAP and other financial measures section, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.

BOMBARDIER INC. / 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT / OVERVIEW7

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.
  2. Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section, for definitions of these metrics.
  3. Includes order backlog for both manufacturing and services.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND EVENTS

  • 2021 reported revenues for the year of $6.1 billion, including business jet revenues of $6.0 billion which were up 7% year-over-year, driven by higher deliveries, a favorable aircraft mix and strong aftermarket performance at $1.2 billion, up 25% year-over-year.
  • 2021 adjusted EBITDA(1) rose 220% from the same period last year to $640 million, fueled by a better aircraft mix, Global 7500 aircraft learning curve progress, cost structure improvements and higher aftermarket contributions. Full year reported EBIT from continuing operations is $241 million.
  • Strong free cash flow(1) generation of $100 million from continuing operations for 2021, representing an improvement of $2.0 billion year-over-year, driven by earnings growth and strong order intake. Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets from continuing operations for the full year were $232 million. Adjusted liquidity(1) stands strong at $2.1 billion, and cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Full year unit book-to-bill(2) of greater than 1.5. Diversified backlog reached $12.2 billion at year end, representing a $1.5 billion increase year-over-year and a reflection of continued strong order intake.
  • 2022 outlook is expected to outperform 2021 and is on track to meet 2025 objective: the Corporation anticipates delivering more than 120 units, exceeding $6.5 billion in revenues, increasing adjusted EBITDA(1) by 29% compared to 2021 to greater than $825 million, increasing adjusted EBIT(1) to greater than $375 million, and achieving more than $50 million of positive free cash flow.(3)
  • The Corporation to provide a progress update on its five-year strategic plan during a virtual Investor Day on February 24, 2022.

Completed deleveraging milestone on 3-year debt maturity runway

Milestone in deleveraging plan achieved with the clearing or refinancing of debt maturities to December 2024, representing a total debt reduction of ~$3 billion since the beginning of 2021. Adjusted net debt(1) stands at approximately $5 billion.

Bombardier Specialized Aircraft deal with U.S Air Force

On June 2, 2021, Bombardier announced an agreement had been entered into between its subsidiary, Learjet Inc. and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node program. The contract included an immediate firm order for one Global 6000 aircraft, with up to five additional Global 6000 aircraft.

Bombardier launches Challenger 3500

On September 14, 2021, Bombardier launched the Challenger 3500 aircraft, which represents a major update to the bestselling Challenger 350 platform. The new aircraft is also the most sustainably designed business jet in its class, a reflection of the fact that sustainability is a top priority in Bombardier's R&D investment.

Bombardier delivered 1000th Global

On December 2, 2021, Bombardier delivered its 1000th Global as NetJets accepted its first Global 7500 aircraft to its fleet. The 1000th Global delivery reflects the continued popularity, longevity and reliability of the Global family of aircraft as it remains a consistent leader in its class.

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Non- GAAP and other financial measures section, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.
  2. Defined as net new aircraft order in unit over deliveries of new aircraft in unit.
  3. Forward-lookingstatement. See the forward-looking statements assumptions on which the guidance is based and forward-looking statements disclaimer in Overview.
  • BOMBARDIER INC. FINANCIAL REPORT - FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOMBARDIER INC.
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Financial Statements (including Notes) - Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Certification of annual filings - CEO
PU
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Financial Report - Year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05:58pBOMBARDIER : Code of Ethics
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : Certification of annual filings - CFO
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : OSC Form 13-502F1 (Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers - Participation Fee)
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : ASC Form 13-501F1 (Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers - Participation Fee)
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : Supplemental Indenture - senior notes due 2034
PU
05:38pBOMBARDIER : Supplemental Indenture - senior notes due 2028
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOMBARDIER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 100 M - -
Net income 2021 4 701 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,74x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 3 400 M 3 407 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 45 550
Free-Float -
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 1,87 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bart W. Demosky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Beaudoin Vice President-Product Development
David Murray Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Paul Sislian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.7.14%3 400
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.55%143 921
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.43%107 444
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.00%59 999
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.87%59 696
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.43%43 279