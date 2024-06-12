Bombardier: Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 unveiled
The Canadian aircraft manufacturer today unveiled both aircraft ahead of tomorrow's opening of the Catarina Air Show, which runs until Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
With over 170 aircraft delivered since it entered service, the Global 7500 boasts a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km).700 nautical miles (14,260 km).
The Challenger 3500, built on the Challenger platform whose Challenger 300 series has sold over 950 units, aims to enhance the passenger experience by integrating many of the features of Bombardier's Global aircraft range, including the exclusive and revolutionary 'Nuage' seat.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction