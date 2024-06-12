Bombardier Inc. is a Canada-based manufacturer of business aircraft with a global network of service centers. The Company is focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing business jets. The Company has a worldwide fleet of more than 5,000 aircraft in service with a variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. It operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Its robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China and Australia. The Company's jets include Challenger 350, Challenger 3500, Challenger 650, Global 5500, Global 6500, Global 7500 and Global 8000.