    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
Bombardier : OSC Form 13-502F1 (Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers - Participation Fee)

02/10/2022 | 05:38pm EST
FORM 13-502F1

CLASS 1 AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS - PARTICIPATION FEE

MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION

I, ANNIE TORKIA LAGACÉ, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this Form 13-502F1 (the Form) being submitted hereunder to the Ontario Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.

(signed) ANNIE TORKIA LAGACÉ

February 10, 2022

Name: Annie Torkia Lagacé

Date:

Title: Senior Vice President, General Counsel and

Corporate Secretary

Reporting Issuer Name:

BOMBARDIER INC.

End date of previous financial year:

DECEMBER 31, 2021

Type of Reporting Issuer:

Class 1 reporting issuer

Class 3B reporting issuer

Highest Trading Marketplace:

TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

(refer to the definition of "highest trading marketplace" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:

(in Canadian Dollars - refer to section 7.1 of OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Equity Symbol

BBD.A

1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC

01/01/2021 to 31/03/2021

Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

$

1.15(i)

308,735,929 (ii)

(i) x (ii)

$

355,046,318.35(A)

01/01/2021to 30/06/2021

$ 1.46(iii)

308,735,929(iv)

  1. x (iv) $ 450,754,456.34(B)

3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

01/01/2021 to 30/09/2021

$ 2.24(v)

308,734,929(vi)

  1. x (vi) $ 691,566,240.96(C)

01/01/2021to 31/12/2021

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

$ 1.73(vii)

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

308,734,229(viii)

the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

(vii) x (viii)

$ 534,110,216.17(D)

5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(if applicable - refer to the definition of "specified trading period"

under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

N/A

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

N/A

marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

N/A

the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

(ix) x (x)

N/A

Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:

(in Canadian Dollars - refer to section 7.1 of OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Equity Symbol

BBD.B

1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

01/01/2021to 31/03/2021

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC

Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$ 0.97 (i)

marketplace

(ix)

(x)

(E)

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(if applicable - refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

2,128,112,189(ii)

(i) x (ii)

$ 2,064,268,823.33(A)

01/01/2021to 30/06/2021

$ 1.17(iii)

2,128,112,189(iv)

  1. x (iv) $ 2,489,891,261.13(B)

01/01/2021to 30/09/2021

$ 2.16(v)

2,132,091,069(vi)

  1. x (vi) $ 4,605,316,709.04(C)

01/01/2021to 31/12/2021

$ 1.68(vii)

2,132,798,999(viii)

  1. x (viii) $ 3,583,102,318.32(D)

N/A

N/A(ix)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

N/A

the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

(ix) x (x)

N/A

Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:

(in Canadian Dollars - refer to section 7.1 of OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Equity Symbol

BBD.PR.B

1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

01/01/2021to 31/03/2021

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC

Rule 13-502Fees)

(x)

(E)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

$

9.16(i)

5,811,736(ii)

(i) x (ii)

$

53,235,501.76(A)

01/01/2021to 30/06/2021

$ 10.67(iii)

5,811,736(iv)

  1. x (iv) $ 62,011,223.12(B)

01/01/2021to 30/09/2021

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$ 14.05(v)

marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

5,811,736(vi)

the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

(v) x (vi)

$ 81,654,890.80(C)

4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

01/01/2021to 31/12/2021

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

$ 14.78(vii)

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

5,811,736(viii)

the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

(vii) x (viii)

$ 85,897,458.08(D)

5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(if applicable - refer to the definition of "specified trading period"

under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

N/A

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

N/A

marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

N/A

the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

(ix) x (x)

N/A

Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:

(in Canadian Dollars - refer to section 7.1 of OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Equity Symbol

BBD.PR.D

1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC 01/01/2021to 31/03/2021Rule 13-502Fees)

(ix)

(x)

(E)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

$

10.30(i)

6,188,264(ii)

(i) x (ii)

$

63,739,119.20(A)

01/01/2021to 30/06/2021

$ 12.74(iii)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:37:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
