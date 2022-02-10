Bombardier : OSC Form 13-502F1 (Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers - Participation Fee)

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

Number of securities in the class or series of such security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of the specified trading period

Market value of class or series

5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

(if applicable - refer to the definition of "specified trading period" under OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace