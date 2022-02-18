Bombardier : Opens its Doors to the Orchestre Métropolitain for its 6th Benefit Gala

Presided by ÉRIC MARTEL, Bombardier President and Chief Executive Officer, alongside YANNICK NÉZET-SÉGUIN, OM Artistic Director and Principal Conductor

The Orchestre Métropolitain and Bombardier, two major Quebec institutions, are joining together for the first time to kick off the sixth annual OM benefit gala. The May 26th event will be presented by TD Bank Group, with Abe Adham, member of the Board of Directors of the Orchestre Métropolitain and Managing Director and Head of Quebec Investment Banking at TD Securities, in attendance along with the other members of the Honorary committee for this sixth edition, Erik J. Ryan, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Orchestre Métropolitain and Executive Vice-President of Strategy and Marketing at SNC-Lavalin, and Jacques Marchand, Honorary Chair of LCI Éducation.

The gala will take place at the Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre, the state-of-the-art facility where Bombardier designs, manufactures and installs the luxury interiors of its Global business jets.

This positive and unifying event will bring together two great leaders and major Québéc personalities, each influential in their respective fields: Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, who has graciously agreed to act as Honorary Chair, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the OM for over 20 years.

"Bombardier is happy to host the Orchestre Métropolitain along with its guests for this benefit gala. We're so proud of the work accomplished by our 8,000 employees in Quebec, and we're pleased to showcase the facility where we've been manufacturing and delivering our Global aircraft for almost 25 years," said Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier. "On a more personal note, as a lifelong admirer of classical music and a huge fan of the Orchestre, I feel extremely privileged to be named Honorary Chair of this gala."

The benefit gala is the Orchestre Métropolitain's largest private fundraising activity, with the proceeds going toward the Orchestre Métropolitain's musical mission.

RSVP before May 9, 2022

Isabelle Brien

Public Relations Manager

Orchestre Métropolitain

514-293-1683

ibrien@orchestremetropolitain.com