    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
Bombardier : Opens its Doors to the Orchestre Métropolitain for its 6th Benefit Gala

02/18/2022 | 01:22pm EST
Presided by ÉRIC MARTEL, Bombardier President and Chief Executive Officer, alongside YANNICK NÉZET-SÉGUIN, OM Artistic Director and Principal Conductor

The Orchestre Métropolitain and Bombardier, two major Quebec institutions, are joining together for the first time to kick off the sixth annual OM benefit gala. The May 26th event will be presented by TD Bank Group, with Abe Adham, member of the Board of Directors of the Orchestre Métropolitain and Managing Director and Head of Quebec Investment Banking at TD Securities, in attendance along with the other members of the Honorary committee for this sixth edition, Erik J. Ryan, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Orchestre Métropolitain and Executive Vice-President of Strategy and Marketing at SNC-Lavalin, and Jacques Marchand, Honorary Chair of LCI Éducation.

The gala will take place at the Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre, the state-of-the-art facility where Bombardier designs, manufactures and installs the luxury interiors of its Global business jets.

This positive and unifying event will bring together two great leaders and major Québéc personalities, each influential in their respective fields: Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, who has graciously agreed to act as Honorary Chair, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the OM for over 20 years.

"Bombardier is happy to host the Orchestre Métropolitain along with its guests for this benefit gala. We're so proud of the work accomplished by our 8,000 employees in Quebec, and we're pleased to showcase the facility where we've been manufacturing and delivering our Global aircraft for almost 25 years," said Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier. "On a more personal note, as a lifelong admirer of classical music and a huge fan of the Orchestre, I feel extremely privileged to be named Honorary Chair of this gala."

The benefit gala is the Orchestre Métropolitain's largest private fundraising activity, with the proceeds going toward the Orchestre Métropolitain's musical mission.

Bombardierand Global are registered and unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. and its subsidiaries.

RSVP before May 9, 2022

For Information

Isabelle Brien
Public Relations Manager
Orchestre Métropolitain
514-293-1683
ibrien@orchestremetropolitain.com

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 646 M - -
Net income 2022 -229 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 171 M 3 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1,33 $
Average target price 1,88 $
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bart W. Demosky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Beaudoin Vice President-Product Development
David Murray Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Paul Sislian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.0.60%3 171
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.10%140 137
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.39%105 873
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION1.70%62 146
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.84%59 424
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.64%43 366