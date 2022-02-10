Log in
Bombardier : Supplemental Indenture - senior notes due 2028

02/10/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOMBARDIER INC.

and

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS,

as the U.S. Trustee, the U.S. Registrar, the U.S. Paying Agent and the U.S. Transfer Agent

and

COMPUTERSHARE TRUST COMPANY OF CANADA,

as the Canadian Trustee, the Canadian Registrar and the Canadian Transfer Agent

________________________________

Indenture

dated as of August 12, 2021

Providing for the issuance of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2028

__________________________________

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

ARTICLE ONE

DEFINITIONS AND OTHER PROVISIONS

OF GENERAL APPLICATION

Section 1.01

Definitions ...................................................................................................

1

Section 1.02

Compliance Certificates and Opinions ........................................................

17

Section 1.03

Form of Documents Delivered to Trustees ..................................................

17

Section 1.04

Acts of Holders ..........................................................................................

18

Section 1.05

Notices, Etc., to Trustees, Registrars, Transfer Agents and Paying

Agents .......................................................................................................

20

Section 1.06

Notices, Etc., to Corporation .......................................................................

21

Section 1.07

Notice to Holders; Waiver ..........................................................................

22

Section 1.08

Furnishing Certain Information and Documentation ....................................

22

Section 1.09

Effect of Headings and Table of Contents ...................................................

23

Section 1.10

Successors and Assigns ..............................................................................

23

Section 1.11

Severability ................................................................................................

23

Section 1.12

Benefits of Indenture ..................................................................................

23

Section 1.13

Governing Law ..........................................................................................

23

Section 1.14

Legal Holidays ...........................................................................................

24

Section 1.15

Counterparts...............................................................................................

24

Section 1.16

Agent for Process; Submission to Jurisdiction .............................................

25

Section 1.17

Currency Indemnity....................................................................................

26

Section 1.18

Shareholders, Officers and Directors Exempt from Individual Liability ........

26

Section 1.19

Force Majeure ............................................................................................

26

Section 1.20

Privacy Matters ..........................................................................................

27

Section 1.21

USA PATRIOT Act ...................................................................................

27

ARTICLE TWO

SECURITY FORMS

Section 2.01

Forms Generally.........................................................................................

27

Section 2.02

Form of Trustees' Certificate of Authentication ...........................................

28

Section 2.03

Securities in Global Form ...........................................................................

28

Section 2.04

Restrictive Legends ....................................................................................

29

ARTICLE THREE

THE SECURITIES

Section 3.01

Title and Terms ..........................................................................................

31

Section 3.02

Execution, Authentication and Delivery ......................................................

32

Section 3.03

Denomination of Securities .........................................................................

33

i

Section 3.04

Temporary Securities .................................................................................

33

Section 3.05

Registrar, Transfer Agent and Paying Agent ................................................

34

Section 3.06

Registration, Transfer and Exchange ...........................................................

35

Section 3.07

Definitive Certificated Securities ................................................................

37

Section 3.08

Special Transfer Provisions ........................................................................

38

Section 3.09

Mutilated, Defaced, Destroyed, Lost or Wrongfully Taken Securities...........

41

Section 3.10

Defaulted Interest.......................................................................................

42

Section 3.11

Persons Deemed Owners............................................................................

43

Section 3.12

Cancellation ...............................................................................................

43

Section 3.13

Computation of Interest ..............................................................................

43

Section 3.14

CUSIP, ISIN and/or Common Code Numbers .............................................

44

Section 3.15

Paying Agents to Hold Money ....................................................................

44

ARTICLE FOUR

SATISFACTION AND DISCHARGE

Section 4.01

Satisfaction and Discharge of Indenture ......................................................

45

Section 4.02

Application of Trust Money........................................................................

46

ARTICLE FIVE

REMEDIES

Section 5.01

Event of Default .........................................................................................

47

Section 5.02

Acceleration of Maturity Date and Other Matters ........................................

48

Section 5.03

Rescission and Annulment ..........................................................................

51

Section 5.04

Trustees May File Proofs of Claim..............................................................

52

Section 5.05

Trustee May Enforce Claims without Possession of Securities .....................

53

Section 5.06

Application of Money Collected .................................................................

53

Section 5.07

Limitation on Suits .....................................................................................

53

Section 5.08

Unconditional Right of Holders to Receive Principal, Premium and

Interest.......................................................................................................

54

Section 5.09

Restoration of Rights and Remedies ............................................................

54

Section 5.10

Rights and Remedies Cumulative................................................................

55

Section 5.11

Delay or Omission Not Waiver ...................................................................

55

Section 5.12

Control by Holders .....................................................................................

55

Section 5.13

Waiver of Past Defaults ..............................................................................

55

Section 5.14

Undertaking for Costs .................................................................................

56

Section 5.15

Waiver of Usury, Stay or Extension Laws ...................................................

56

ARTICLE SIX

THE TRUSTEES

Section 6.01

Certain Duties and Responsibilities .............................................................

56

Section 6.02

Certain Rights of Trustees ..........................................................................

58

Section 6.03

Protection of Trustees .................................................................................

59

Section 6.04

Trustee Not Required to Give Security ........................................................

60

Section 6.05

No Person Dealing with Trustees Need Inquire ...........................................

60

62463676.6

- ii -

Section 6.06

May Hold Securities ...................................................................................

60

Section 6.07

Money Held In Trust ..................................................................................

61

Section 6.08

Compensation and Reimbursement .............................................................

61

Section 6.09

Corporate Trustee Required; Eligibility .......................................................

61

Section 6.10

Resignation and Removal; Appointment of Successor .................................

62

Section 6.11

Merger, Consolidation, Amalgamation or Succession to Trustee ..................

63

Section 6.12

Appointment of Authenticating Agent .........................................................

64

Section 6.13

Joint Trustees .............................................................................................

65

Section 6.14

SEC Reporting ...........................................................................................

65

ARTICLE SEVEN

CONSOLIDATION, MERGER, AMALGAMATION OR SUCCESSION

Section 7.01

Consolidation, Merger, Amalgamation or Succession to Business ................

66

Section 7.02

Successor Corporation Substituted ..............................................................

66

ARTICLE EIGHT

SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURES

Section 8.01

Supplemental Indentures Without Consent of Holders .................................

67

Section 8.02

Supplemental Indentures With Consent of Holders ......................................

67

Section 8.03

Execution of Supplemental Indentures ........................................................

68

Section 8.04

Effect of Supplemental Indentures ..............................................................

69

Section 8.05

Reference in Securities to Supplemental Indentures .....................................

69

ARTICLE NINE

COVENANTS OF THE CORPORATION

Section 9.01

Payment of Principal, any Premium, and Interest .........................................

69

Section 9.02

Negative Pledge and Subsidiary Guarantees ................................................

70

Section 9.03

Reporting; Certificates of Compliance ........................................................

71

Section 9.04

Offer to Purchase Securities Upon a Change of Control ...............................

72

Section 9.05

Additional Amounts ...................................................................................

74

Section 9.06

Maintenance of Corporate Existence ...........................................................

77

Section 9.07

Disposition as a Whole ...............................................................................

77

Section 9.08

Waiver of Certain Covenants ......................................................................

77

ARTICLE TEN

REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES

Section 10.01

Applicability of Article ...............................................................................

78

Section 10.02

Election to Redeem; Notice to Trustee ........................................................

78

Section 10.03

Selection by Registrar of Securities to be Redeemed ....................................

78

Section 10.04

Notice of Redemption.................................................................................

78

Section 10.05

Deposit of Redemption Price ......................................................................

80

Section 10.06

Securities Payable on Redemption Date ......................................................

80

Section 10.07

Securities Redeemed in Part .......................................................................

80

62463676.6

- iii -

Section 10.08

Optional Redemption .................................................................................

81

Section 10.09

Redemption for Changes in Withholding Taxes ...........................................

82

ARTICLE ELEVEN

LEGAL DEFEASANCE AND COVENANT DEFEASANCE

Section 11.01

Corporation's Option to Effect Legal Defeasance or Covenant

Defeasance.................................................................................................

83

Section 11.02

Legal Defeasance .......................................................................................

83

Section 11.03

Covenant Defeasance .................................................................................

83

Section 11.04

Conditions to Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance ............................

84

Section 11.05

Deposited Money and Cash Equivalents to be Held In Trust; Other

Miscellaneous Provisions ...........................................................................

85

Section 11.06

Reinstatement ............................................................................................

86

ARTICLE TWELVE

MEETINGS OF HOLDERS

Section 12.01

Purposes for which Meetings May be Called ...............................................

86

Section 12.02

Convening of Meetings ..............................................................................

87

Section 12.03

Notice ........................................................................................................

87

Section 12.04

Persons Entitled to Vote, to be Present and to Speak at Meetings .................

87

Section 12.05

Determination of Voting Rights; Conduct and Adjournment of

Meetings ....................................................................................................

88

Section 12.06

Manner of Voting; Recording of Action ......................................................

88

Section 12.07

Instrument in lieu of Resolution ..................................................................

89

Section 12.08

Evidence of Instruments of Holders ............................................................

89

Section 12.09

Binding Effect of Resolutions .....................................................................

89

Section 12.10

No Delay of Rights .....................................................................................

89

Annex A

Form of Security ...................................................................................

A-1

Annex B

Form of Transfer/Exchange Certificate for Transfer/Exchange from Rule

144A Global Security to Regulation S Global Security Prior to the Expiration

of the Restricted Period .........................................................................

B-1

Annex C

Form of Transfer/Exchange Certificate for Transfer/Exchange from Rule

144A Global Security to Regulation S Global Security Following

the

Expiration of the Restricted Period ........................................................

C-1

Annex D

Form of Transfer/Exchange Certificates for Transfer/Exchange from

Regulation S Global Security to Rule 144A Global Security ...................

D-1

62463676.6

- iv -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:37:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
