Bombardier : Supplemental Indenture - senior notes due 2034

FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE

This FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE, dated as of May 20, 2021 (this "Supplemental Indenture"), among Bombardier Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of Canada (the "Corporation") and The Bank of New York Mellon as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (formerly known as JPMorgan Chase Bank), as Trustee (the "Trustee").

WHEREAS, the Corporation and the Trustee have heretofore executed and delivered an indenture (as from time to time supplemented or amended, the "Indenture"), dated as of April 21, 2004, providing for the issuance of the Corporation's 7.45% Notes due 2034 (the "Notes");

WHEREAS, the Corporation solicited and received consents (the "Consent Solicitation"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Corporation's Consent Solicitation Statement dated May 3, 2021 (as it may from time to time be amended or supplemented, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"), of Holders representing at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes to certain waivers of Defaults and Events of Default that are alleged to have, have or may arise under the Indenture and certain amendments to the Indenture described therein, including amendments to effectuate such waivers;

WHEREAS, Section 8.02 of the Indenture provides that, with the consent of the Holders of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Outstanding Notes (the "Requisite Consents"), the Corporation, when authorized by a Directors' Resolution, and the Trustee shall enter into a supplemental indenture for the purpose of adding any provisions to or changing in any manner or eliminating any of the provisions of the Indenture, or of modifying in any manner the rights of the Holders of the Notes;

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation and Section 8.02 of the Indenture, Holders representing at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes agreed to waive any Default or Event of Default that is alleged to have, has or may arise under the Indenture in connection with the Transactions (as defined below), and to amend the Indenture, including amendments to give effect to such waivers;

WHEREAS, pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, the Corporation desires to amend certain terms and provisions of the Indenture, as set forth in Article 1 of this Supplemental Indenture (the "Proposed Amendments"), subject to the terms set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement;

WHEREAS, the Corporation has received the Requisite Consents to the Proposed Amendments and this Supplemental Indenture;

WHEREAS, for the purposes hereinabove recited, and pursuant to due corporate action, pursuant to Sections 1.02, 1.03, 6.02, 8.02, 8.03, 10.04 and 15.05 of the Indenture, the Corporation has delivered to the Trustee a request for the Trustee to join with the Corporation in the execution of this Supplemental Indenture, along with (1) evidence of the Requisite Consent the Corporation has received from the Holders of the Notes, as certified by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, (2) a copy of a Directors' Resolution authorizing the execution of this Supplemental Indenture, (3) an Opinion of Counsel and (4) an Officers' Certificate;