Bombardier : Supplemental Indenture - senior notes due 2034

FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE
This FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE, dated as of May 20, 2021 (this "Supplemental Indenture"), among Bombardier Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of Canada (the "Corporation") and The Bank of New York Mellon as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (formerly known as JPMorgan Chase Bank), as Trustee (the "Trustee").
WHEREAS, the Corporation and the Trustee have heretofore executed and delivered an indenture (as from time to time supplemented or amended, the "Indenture"), dated as of April 21, 2004, providing for the issuance of the Corporation's 7.45% Notes due 2034 (the "Notes");
WHEREAS, the Corporation solicited and received consents (the "Consent Solicitation"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Corporation's Consent Solicitation Statement dated May 3, 2021 (as it may from time to time be amended or supplemented, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"), of Holders representing at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes to certain waivers of Defaults and Events of Default that are alleged to have, have or may arise under the Indenture and certain amendments to the Indenture described therein, including amendments to effectuate such waivers;
WHEREAS, Section 8.02 of the Indenture provides that, with the consent of the Holders of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Outstanding Notes (the "Requisite Consents"), the Corporation, when authorized by a Directors' Resolution, and the Trustee shall enter into a supplemental indenture for the purpose of adding any provisions to or changing in any manner or eliminating any of the provisions of the Indenture, or of modifying in any manner the rights of the Holders of the Notes;
WHEREAS, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation and Section 8.02 of the Indenture, Holders representing at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes agreed to waive any Default or Event of Default that is alleged to have, has or may arise under the Indenture in connection with the Transactions (as defined below), and to amend the Indenture, including amendments to give effect to such waivers;
WHEREAS, pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, the Corporation desires to amend certain terms and provisions of the Indenture, as set forth in Article 1 of this Supplemental Indenture (the "Proposed Amendments"), subject to the terms set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement;
WHEREAS, the Corporation has received the Requisite Consents to the Proposed Amendments and this Supplemental Indenture;
WHEREAS, for the purposes hereinabove recited, and pursuant to due corporate action, pursuant to Sections 1.02, 1.03, 6.02, 8.02, 8.03, 10.04 and 15.05 of the Indenture, the Corporation has delivered to the Trustee a request for the Trustee to join with the Corporation in the execution of this Supplemental Indenture, along with (1) evidence of the Requisite Consent the Corporation has received from the Holders of the Notes, as certified by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, (2) a copy of a Directors' Resolution authorizing the execution of this Supplemental Indenture, (3) an Opinion of Counsel and (4) an Officers' Certificate;
WHEREAS, Section 8.04 of the Indenture provides that an amendment, supplement or waiver which becomes effective in accordance with its terms shall bind every Holder thereafter; and
WHEREAS, all acts and requirements necessary to make this Supplemental Indenture a valid and binding obligation of the Corporation have been completed.
NOW, THEREFORE, the parties hereto agree as follows:
ARTICLE 1
Section 1.01 Amendments to Certain Sections of the Indenture.
The Corporation and the Trustee (in the case of the Trustee, acting in reliance upon the instructions and directions of the Holders who have validly delivered consents representing the Requisite Consent pursuant to the Consent Solicitation Statement), hereby agree as follows:
The following definitions shall be added to the Indenture: "Transactions" means the transactions described on Schedule I hereto.
The following paragraph shall be added as a new Section 5.01(g) of the Indenture:
For the avoidance of doubt and notwithstanding any other provision of this Indenture, each Transaction, any series of Transactions and the Transactions as a whole are permitted under and not prohibited by this Indenture and shall be deemed not to have resulted in any Default or Event of Default or Change of Control under this Indenture.
(c) The following paragraph shall be added as a new Section 7.01(d) of the Indenture:
For the avoidance of doubt and notwithstanding any other provision of this Indenture, each of the Transactions, individually and as a whole, shall not constitute a consolidation, merger, amalgamation or succession to the business, or a conveyance or transfer of the Corporation's properties or assets substantially as an entirety.
ARTICLE 2
Section 2.01 Effect of Supplemental Indenture; Instruments To Be Read Together; Conflicts; Confirmation.
This Supplemental Indenture is executed by the Corporation and the Trustee (upon the Corporation's request) pursuant to the provisions of the Indenture, and the terms and conditions hereof shall be deemed to be part of the Indenture for all purposes. The Indenture and the Global Securities representing the Notes, as supplemented and amended by this Supplemental Indenture, are in all respects hereby adopted, ratified and confirmed. Notwithstanding the foregoing, to the extent that any of the terms of this Supplemental Indenture are inconsistent with, or conflict with, the terms of the Indenture or the Global Securities representing the Notes, the terms of this Supplemental Indenture shall govern.
Section 2.03 Terms Defined.
Capitalized terms used in this Supplemental Indenture and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Indenture.
Section 2.04 Headings.
The headings of the Articles and Sections of this Supplemental Indenture have been inserted for convenience of reference only, and are not to be considered a part hereof and shall in no way modify or restrict any of the terms and provisions hereof.
Section 2.05 Governing Law.
This Supplemental Indenture shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York (without regard to any conflicts of laws rules that might apply the laws of any other jurisdiction).
Section 2.06 Counterparts; Execution.
This Supplemental Indenture may be executed by the parties hereto in separate counterparts, each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original, but all such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument, and all signatures need not appear on any one counterpart. Notwithstanding anything in the Indenture to the contrary, the words "execution," "signed," "signature," "delivery," and words of like import in or relating to this Supplemental Indenture or any document to be signed in connection herewith, including by the Trustee, shall be deemed to include electronic signatures, deliveries or the keeping of records in electronic form, each of which shall be of the same legal effect, validity or enforceability as a manually executed signature, physical delivery thereof or the use of a paper-based recordkeeping system, as the case may be, and the parties hereto consent to conduct the transactions contemplated hereunder by electronic means.
Section 2.07 Severability.
Any provision in this Supplemental Indenture which is, or becomes, illegal, invalid, prohibited or unenforceable in any jurisdiction shall, as to such jurisdiction, be ineffective to the extent of such illegality, invalidity, prohibition or unenforceability without invalidating the remaining provisions hereof or thereof, and any such illegality, invalidity, prohibition or unenforceability in any jurisdiction shall not invalidate or render unenforceable such provision in any other jurisdiction, which provision will remain in full force and effect in each other jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Corporation, each Trustee, each Agent and the Holder of each Security (by acceptance thereof) hereby waives any provision of law which may render any provision hereof or any Security illegal, invalid, prohibited or unenforceable in any respect.
Section 2.08 Effectiveness of this Supplemental Indenture.
The Corporation represents and warrants that each of the conditions of Consent Solicitation Statement as set forth therein have been satisfied or, where permitted, waived, in all respects. This Supplemental Indenture and the Proposed Amendments shall become effective and binding on the
Corporation, the Trustee and every holder of the Notes heretofore or hereafter delivered under the Indenture upon the execution and delivery by the parties to this Supplemental Indenture.
Section 2.09 Acceptance by Trustee.
The Trustee accepts the amendments of the Indenture effected by this Supplemental Indenture and agrees to execute the trusts created by the Indenture as hereby amended, but only upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Indenture.
Section 2.10 Responsibility of Trustee.
The Trustee assumes no responsibility for the correctness of the recitals herein contained, which shall be taken as the statements of the Corporation. The Trustee makes no representations and shall have no responsibility as to the validity or sufficiency of this Supplemental Indenture or the due authorization and execution hereof by the Corporation.
Section 2.11 Entire Agreement.
This Supplemental Indenture, together with the Indenture, constitutes the entire agreement of the parties hereto with respect to the amendments to the Indenture set forth herein.
Section 2.12 Provisions Binding on Successors.
All of the covenants, stipulations, promises and agreements made in this Supplemental Indenture by each of the parties hereto shall bind its successors and assigns whether so expressed or not.
