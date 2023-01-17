Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bombardier Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBD.B   CA0977518616

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-16 pm EST
56.91 CAD   -1.68%
Bombardier raises 2022 revenue, free cash flow outlook

01/17/2023 | 08:37am EST
Illustration shows Bombardier logo

(Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow on Tuesday, underpinned by robust demand for private jet travel.

The Montreal-based planemaker now expects full-year revenue to come in at about $6.9 billion, up from its prior outlook of about $6.5 billion. Analysts on average expect the company to post an annual revenue of $6.56 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Corporate jet makers have reported swelling order backlogs on persistent strong demand for flying private, especially in the United States, the world's largest market for business aviation.

Planemakers, however, witness pressure from supply chain and labor disruptions as well as soaring inflation and broader concerns over a softening global economy.

Bombardier, which faced a cash crunch in 2015, is focused on lowering its debt, which dropped by $100 million during the third quarter.

The company, which has a worldwide fleet of about 5,000 aircraft in service, said it expects its full-year free cash flow to be about $735 million, compared with its prior estimate of $515 million.

Bombardier will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb. 9.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 554 M - -
Net income 2022 -315 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,8x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 4 005 M 4 005 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,50 $
Average target price 45,88 $
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bart W. Demosky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Beaudoin Vice President-Product Development
David Murray Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Paul Sislian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.8.88%4 005
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.22%145 233
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.54%117 889
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.43%71 020
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-3.15%65 844
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.31%37 540