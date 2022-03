Norges Bank, which manages the fund, said in a statement on Monday it placed the Canadian company on the list due to "the unacceptable risk that it contributes to or is responsible for gross corruption."

The fund has a 1.2% stake in the Canadian company, according to Refinitiv data.

Bombardier shares jumped nearly 15% on Tuesday, after falling 16% on Monday.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chris Reese)