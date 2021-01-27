Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/26 04:19:59 pm
0.69 CAD   -4.17%
06:17aBusiness jet prices seen as stabilizing in 2021 after year-end order blitz
RE
01/24Gulf Air seeks Airbus, Boeing aircraft delays, acting CEO says
RE
01/21TSX falls as energy, materials drag
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Business jet prices seen as stabilizing in 2021 after year-end order blitz

01/27/2021 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Two Gulfstream GVI G650 GLF6 business aircrafts are parked at the airport in Zurich

(Reuters) - Preowned business jet prices are seen stabilizing in 2021, boosted by a December blitz of orders, after COVID-19 depressed demand and pricing last year, analysts and executives said.

New entrants to the business jet market and U.S. buyers rushing to take advantage of favorable tax rules they feared could change under the new Biden administration fueled a December rush.

"It was the busiest month I have ever seen in my 20 years of practice," said Amanda Applegate, a partner at Aerlex Law Group.

Some executives have seen continued demand from wealthy individuals in January, although corporate demand was sluggish.

The surge could help pricing and orders for new jets this year, following a decline in 2020 deliveries of new aircraft that analysts put at 20% to 30%.

Orders and pricing of preowned jets offer clues to demand for new planes which is crucial for jet makers releasing earnings this week. Gulfstream parent General Dynamics and Textron Inc report earnings on Wednesday while Bombardier Inc announces results on Feb. 11.

Pre-owned jet inventory dropped to 8% this month, the lowest recorded level to date in this millennium, analyst Rolland Vincent said, citing JETNET figures. A tighter preowned market normally helps pricing and sales of new planes.

The preowned market has roughly four times the transactions as the new plane market, Vincent said.

"I do think it gets firmer this year," Vincent said of pre-owned and new plane pricing, pointing to a more stable market.

A recent survey of 102 jet brokers published by Jefferies showed the average discount on the list price of a new business jet narrowed to about 14% this month, compared with 16% before COVID struck.

List prices for business jets vary from around $9 million for Embraer SA's Phenom 300, according to Jefferies, to about $73 million for Bombardier's large cabin Global 7500.

On average, 2020 asking prices on preowned business jets were 10% lower than in 2019, according to a JETNET analysis.

Preowned planes sold to operators in the United States, the world's largest corporate jet market, rebounded to at least 1,828 aircraft in 2020, up from 1,651 in 2019, according to Amstat business aviation aircraft market research.

Florida attorney Stewart Lapayowker said some recent buying was over concerns about potential tax changes after reforms implemented during the Trump administration provided for accelerated depreciation for aircraft.

Don Dwyer, managing partner at Guardian Jet, sees "pent up demand" this year for new planes following a December surge in preowned deals that continued into January.

"There wasn't a year end," he said. "It just kept going."

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Allison Lampert and Ankit Ajmera


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. -4.17% 0.69 Delayed Quote.43.75%
EMBRAER S.A. -2.48% 8.66 End-of-day quote.-2.81%
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION -1.85% 150.33 Delayed Quote.1.01%
TEXTRON INC. -0.74% 49.59 Delayed Quote.3.37%
All news about BOMBARDIER INC.
06:17aBusiness jet prices seen as stabilizing in 2021 after year-end order blitz
RE
01/24Gulf Air seeks Airbus, Boeing aircraft delays, acting CEO says
RE
01/21TSX falls as energy, materials drag
RE
01/21BOMBARDIER : GTS Rail orders three additional BOMBARDIER TRAXX locomotives
AQ
01/20BOMBARDIER : UK Export Finance unlocks trade to Egypt and supports UK jobs with ..
AQ
01/20UK Export Finance Backs $2.3 Billion Deal To Build Monorails In Egypt
MT
01/19CHINA RAILWAY : awards maintenance contract to Bombardier JV for high-speed trai..
AQ
01/15BOMBARDIER : begins mid-life overhaul of Israel Railways' double-deck fleet
AQ
01/14French government hardens stance against Carrefour takeover
RE
01/14The earnings season picks up steam
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 776 M - -
Net income 2020 -619 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,01x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 1 369 M 1 368 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 53 900
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 0,39 $
Last Close Price 0,54 $
Spread / Highest target -1,16%
Spread / Average Target -27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Chairman
Paul Sislian Executive Vice President-Operations
Bart W. Demosky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
François Caza Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.43.75%1 368
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.03%101 362
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.23%92 263
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.76%48 866
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.01%43 042
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.81%37 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ