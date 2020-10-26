Log in
Spirit reaches deal with Canada's Bombardier to cut aerostructures unit purchase price

10/26/2020 | 08:25am EDT
The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita

(Reuters) - U.S. aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems said on Monday it reached a deal with Bombardier Inc to reduce the purchase price of the Canadian planemaker's aerostructures unit to $275 million from $500 million.

Spirit had agreed to buy the aerostructures business in 2019 for $1 billion in cash and debt.

The companies expect to close the deal on Oct. 30, Spirit said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.54% 0.32 Delayed Quote.-83.42%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. 2.04% 20.48 Delayed Quote.-71.90%
