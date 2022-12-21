Advanced search
Statement from Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier

12/21/2022 | 01:50pm EST
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s geopolitical landscape is complex, and countries around the world are developing technologies to defend their borders and sovereignty in the face of emerging threats. In Canada, we can be proud that our aerospace clusters and industries have developed products and tools that not only compete on the world defense stage, they shine thanks to our talented workforce. A key example, one I would hope all Canadians know about, are the made-in-Canada Global series aircraft currently flying government missions on behalf of allied nations.

This year alone, Bombardier has sold and delivered Global series aircraft to multiple governments, armed forces and special mission integrators for a variety of surveillance and other missions. Over the last decade, Global series aircraft have been evaluated and chosen in the U.S., U.K. Germany, Sweden, and many more countries—having established an excellent track record.

As President and CEO of Bombardier, I want to publicly share my concern that Canada, which is facing an important choice about the airborne surveillance of its vast borders, may be considering awarding a sole-source contract directly to Boeing.

With special mission equipment getting smaller and smaller as technology progresses, we at Bombardier firmly believe that the Global 6500 aircraft will be the right-sized solution and will respond to Canada’s needs, thanks to its:

  • Longer range offering, endurance and proven reliability.
  • Next-generation engines and a leading aerodynamic profile that contributes to excellent operating costs and, more importantly, a lower carbon footprint.

A Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) tender, open to diverse proposals, would be an opportunity for Canada to re-think its surveillance capabilities. A Canadian-built option should, and must, be considered on equal footing with those of foreign companies who have, in the past, directly, attacked our home-grown aircraft programs.

Canada has the skills, the industrial footprint and the technological capabilities to succeed in this sphere and become more than an exporter of technology. This is the ultimate opportunity for Canadians to look to the skies and proudly trust a Canadian-built aircraft to defend our borders and support our allies.

On behalf of its more than 10,000 talented employees in Ontario and Quebec, Bombardier and its growing Defense team, along with its skilled partners, would be proud to put forward a made-in-Canada solution to compete in a Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) tender, should Canada give us the opportunity to do so. 

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global and Global 6500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc.

For Information
Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 7167


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
