U.S. offers $69 mln in aviation manufacturing assistance

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Department said on Friday it was offering $69 million to 127
aviation manufacturing and repair businesses under a COVID-19
relief program created by Congress in 2021.
In total, the department has offered $673 million nationwide
in three rounds of awards. Some previously offered awards were
not ultimately paid.
The $3 billion aviation manufacturing payroll subsidy
program covers up to half of eligible companies' compensation
costs for up to six months. Grantees may not conduct furloughs
without employee consent or lay off workers covered by subsidies
during that period.
The application process is now closed. It is unclear what
will happen to the undistributed funds.
Among the 593 awards granted are $75.5 million to Spirit
AeroSystems, $20.9 million for Connecticut-based Hexcel
Corp, $17.5 million to BAE Systems Controls,
$12.9 million to Airbus' U.S arm, $15 million to
Learjet, a unit of Bombardier Inc, and $12.5 million
to Dassault Falcon Jet Corp.
France's Safran, the world's third-largest
aerospace supplier, was offered about $40 million for various
U.S. units.
The department said the awards will support 31,000 U.S.
manufacturing jobs in 43 states.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the
funding will help "keep America's aviation industry strong as it
continues its robust recovery."
To qualify, a company must have involuntarily furloughed or
laid off at least 10% of its total workforce, or experienced a
decline of at least 15% in 2020 total operating revenue.
Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell said Friday
"supporting aerospace manufacturing employers during an
unprecedented aviation industry slowdown is not only the right
thing to do, it's the best way to keep local economies diverse
and thriving."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)