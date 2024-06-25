June 25 (Reuters) - Canadian workers' union Unifor said on Tuesday its members at Bombardier will continue their ongoing strike action after rejecting, what it called, a "final proposal" from the business-jet maker.

Two of the union's local units, 112 and 673, announced the strike action at the company after failing to reach an agreement by June 22.

The 1,350 workers from these units are engaged in building Bombardier's long-range Global series aircraft at the Toronto-based Pearson international airport facility.

The union said on Tuesday it considered the company's offer as "insufficient", adding that "both the parties remain apart on key union priorities".

Bombardier and Unifor are to continue negotiations, the union said, without disclosing details.

Bombardier was not available immediately for comment. (Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mohammed Safi Shamsi)