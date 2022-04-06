Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Bombardier Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBD1   CA0977511017

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bombardier to Host Special Celebration in Wichita

04/06/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WICHITA, Kan., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Bombardier will host a special celebration to outline the future of its site in Wichita as well as highlight the multiple job opportunities available. Members of the media are invited to attend with an opportunity to tour the site following the event.

Mr. Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, members of Bombardier’s Executive Leadership Team, and special guests will be in attendance.

Date and time: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:30 pm CST
Location:Bombardier, 1 Learjet Way, Wichita, KS 67209 (east side of the Bombardier site from Eisenhower exit)

The event is open to accredited members of the media. Please use Bombardier’s online attendance form to register for the event.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, and Global are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information
Anna Cristofaro
Communications
anna.cristofaro@aero.bombardier.com


All news about BOMBARDIER INC.
01:59pBombardier to Host Special Celebration in Wichita
GL
03/31VistaJet's 10th Global 7500 delivery; The delivery also marks Bombardier's 100th Global..
AQ
03/30Celebrating the Delivery of VistaJet's 10th, and Bombardier's 100th, Global 7500 Busine..
AQ
03/28Lockheed Martin takes big step toward winning Canada jet race
RE
03/25Bombardier seeking shareholder approval to consolidate and reduce outstanding shares
AQ
03/25Bombardier to Ask Shareholders to Approve a Consolidation of Its Shares
MT
03/25Canada's Bombardier to put reverse stock split to vote in May
RE
03/25BOMBARDIER : Notice and Access - 2022 (Preferred shares)
PU
03/25BOMBARDIER : Notice and Access - 2022 (Class A & B)
PU
03/25BOMBARDIER : Management Proxy Circular 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOMBARDIER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 650 M - -
Net income 2022 -229 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 2 742 M 2 742 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 1,88 $
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bart W. Demosky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Beaudoin Vice President-Product Development
David Murray Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Paul Sislian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-6.12%2 742
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.38%146 542
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION25.84%121 795
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.85%70 691
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.72%66 389
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.26%49 508