Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Bombardier Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBD1   CA0977511017

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD1)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  05/20 02:10:10 am EDT
0.9500 EUR   -6.86%
05:31pMEDIA ADVISORY : Bombardier to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Geneva
GL
05:30pMEDIA ADVISORY : Bombardier to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Geneva
AQ
12:05pBOMBARDIER : Environmental Product Declaration - Challenger 3500
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Advisory: Bombardier to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Geneva

05/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier will host a special live and virtual event at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The event, led by Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier, will highlight the continued ingenuity, innovation and leadership that is an integral part of Bombardier’s DNA.

Date:Monday, May 23, 2022
  
Time:11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. (Central European Time)
5:00 a.m. – 5:45 a.m. (Eastern Time; North America)
  
Venue:Geneva Palexpo
Route François-Peyrot 30, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland
Bombardier Booth Z117

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be available live on LinkedIn and Facebook at the following links:

LinkedIn Event: https://www.linkedin.com/events/anewerabegins-unenouvelle-recom6931966844190781440/

Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/1TJdkC7rS

YouTube Event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdotViyJROc

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

For information
Matthew Nicholls
Bombardier
+1 514-243-8214
Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com


All news about BOMBARDIER INC.
05:31pMEDIA ADVISORY : Bombardier to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviation ..
GL
05:30pMEDIA ADVISORY : Bombardier to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviation ..
AQ
12:05pBOMBARDIER : Environmental Product Declaration - Challenger 3500
PU
07:49aRBC Capital Markets Notes Strong Demand Outlook For Aerospace Industry
MT
05/18UBS Upgrades Bombardier To Buy From Neutral
MT
05/11Train maker Alstom's shares slide as cash flow divides
RE
05/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
05/09Bombardier Board Approves Share Consolidation, Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
05/06Bombardier board of directors approves 25-for-one share consolidation
AQ
05/06Bombardier's Board of Directors Approves Share Consolidation and Renewal of Normal Cour..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOMBARDIER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 602 M - -
Net income 2022 -349 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 263 M 2 258 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 0,94 $
Average target price 1,78 $
Spread / Average Target 88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Martel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bart W. Demosky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Beaudoin Vice President-Product Development
David Murray Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Paul Sislian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-10.84%2 263
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.87%133 847
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION19.75%113 442
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.52%69 717
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.40%60 363
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.14%44 890