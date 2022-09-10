Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds : Re-appointment

To,

Sub.: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), regulations, 2015

Pursuant regulation 30 read with para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), regulations, 2015, please note the following business items were transacted and approved at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Appointment of M/s. Gautam N Associates & a Peer Reviewed Firm, having Firm Registration No. 0103117W, as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold the office from the conclusion of 8th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 9th Annual General Meeting. Appointment of MR. HARSHIL VASANI (DIN: 09633025) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company to hold office for a period of five years with effect from June 11, 2022. Re-Appointment of MR. ARVINDKUMAR KAKADIA (DIN: 06893183) as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from 1st November, 2022. Re-Appointment of MR. KIRITKUMAR KAKADIA (DIN: 06893686) as Whole Time Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from 1st November, 2022. Re-Appointment of Mr. DHARMESH DINESHBHAI CHOTAI (DIN: 06651983) as an Independent Director of the company for a second term with effect from January 05, 2023 to January 04, 2028 Re-Appointment of Mr. HARDIKKUMAR MANILAL PATEL (DIN: 08041881) as an Independent Director of the company for a second term with effect from January 05, 2023 to January 04, 2028

This is for your records and Members Information. Details required for Appointment and Reappointment are attached herewith.

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited.

Jalpa Doshi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer