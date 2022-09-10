Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSHSL   INE032Z01012

BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS LIMITED

(BSHSL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
599.60 INR   +4.75%
09/09BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS : Record Date
PU
07/22Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/21BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS : Price movement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds : Re-appointment

09/10/2022 | 04:30am EDT
To,

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G - Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: BSHSL

Sub.: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant regulation 30 read with para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), regulations, 2015, please note the following business items were transacted and approved at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

  1. Appointment of M/s. Gautam N Associates & a Peer Reviewed Firm, having Firm Registration No. 0103117W, as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold the office from the conclusion of 8th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 9th Annual General Meeting.
  2. Appointment of MR. HARSHIL VASANI (DIN: 09633025) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company to hold office for a period of five years with effect from June 11, 2022.
  3. Re-Appointmentof MR. ARVINDKUMAR KAKADIA (DIN: 06893183) as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from 1st November, 2022.
  4. Re-Appointmentof MR. KIRITKUMAR KAKADIA (DIN: 06893686) as Whole Time Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from 1st November, 2022.
  5. Re-Appointmentof Mr. DHARMESH DINESHBHAI CHOTAI (DIN: 06651983) as an Independent Director of the company for a second term with effect from January 05, 2023 to January 04, 2028
  6. Re-Appointmentof Mr. HARDIKKUMAR MANILAL PATEL (DIN: 08041881) as an Independent Director of the company for a second term with effect from January 05, 2023 to January 04, 2028

This is for your records and Members Information. Details required for Appointment and Reappointment are attached herewith.

Thanking you,

For Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited.

Jalpa Doshi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
