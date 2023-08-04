Appointment of Jianjun Gao, Ph.D. to the Board of Directors

On August 2, 2023, our Board of directors appointed Jianjun Gao, Ph.D. to serve as a new member of our Board of Directors and chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. Our Board has determined that Mr. Gao qualifies as an "Independent Director" within the meaning of Nasdaq Rule 5605.

Jianjun Gao, age 52, has served as a Bioinformatics Scientist at Progenesis Inc. since October of 2022. Prior to that, from September of 2020 to October of 2022, Mr. Gao served a Senior Bioinformatician, and director of the epigenetics team at The Lundquist Institute, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. From September 2020 to July 2021, he was a Bioinformatics data scientist on contract with Genentech. From August 2019 to July 2020, Mr. Gao was a Biostatistics Scientist at Denovo Biopharma LLC. From September 2018 to August 2019, he was a scientist in computational biology at Takeda Pharmaceutical in San Diego. From January 2016 to August 2018, Mr. Gao was a Sr. Bioinformatician/ Data analyst, at the School of Medicine at the University of California San Diego. From August of 2014 to December of 2016, he was Bioinformatician in the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Mr. Gao was also a data analyst at the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Chicago from September 2012 to August 2014. Mr. Gao was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Epidemiology Branch, National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences, National Institutes of Health from February of 2008 through September of 2012.

Mr. Gao holds a Ph.D in Neurobiology and Population Genetics from the Institute for Nutritional Sciences, Chinese Academy of Science, China, an M.S. in Genetics and Population Heath from the Institute of Population & Health, Northwest University, China, and a B.S. from the College of Life Science, Lanzhou University, China. Mr. Gao is an expert in genetic, genomic, epigenetic, and epidemiologic data analysis, and in data visualization and interpretation via bioinformatics pipelines. Bionformatics is an interdisciplinary field that develops methods and software tools for understanding biological data. Based on Mr. Gao's deep technical background, rich experience and industry resources in the field of biotechnology, he can help the company in the following aspects, 1). Assisting the company to keep up with the development of cutting-edge biotechnology; 2). Introducing and assisting the company to acquire high level technology and technical experts; 3). Assisting the company to obtain investment from professional investment institutions based on his rich resources of biotechnology investment institutions.

Mr. Gao has no family relationships with any of the Company's directors or executive officers. Mr. Gao has not had any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. As an independent director, Mr. Gao will serve on the audit, nominating and governance, and compensation committees of the board.

Mr. Gao will serve under a Director Service Agreement dated August 3, 2023 (the "Agreement"). Under the Agreement Mr. Gao will receive a stipend of $1,000 per month for each month and a stock options of $12,000 per year for each year of service as director. The Agreement, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1, contains additional terms and should be reviewed in its entirety for additional information.