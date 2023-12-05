Official BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED press release

XI’AN, China, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that it has entered into a sales distributing contract with Beijing Huahai Keyuan Technology Co. Ltd. (“Huahai”). The contract grants Huahai the priority rights to sell BON’s broccoli products in the Chinese market with a total product value of US$45 million.



BON’s most recent broccoli product, Broclife®, represents the Company’s advancement in converting glucoraphanin to sulforaphane in broccoli extracts. Broclife® utilizes broccoli seed extract as the core active ingredient and offers various health benefits in areas of immunity, anti-oxidation, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and digestive health.

“We are excited to work with Huahai on this product distribution partnership. Huahai is a leading wellness company in China that focuses on the go-to-market of original wellness products with a proven track record of expanding markets and developing strong brands. This represents an opportunity for us to gain the broader access to the extensive retail market in China,” commented Yongwei Hu, Chairman and CEO of BON. “Our strategic cooperation with Huahai, combined with our exceptional Broclife® product, will help BON quickly penetrate the health markets. This breakthrough marks a significant advancement in our end-to-end health solution business and will propel the global expansion of our broccoli raw material business. We expect these initiatives to significantly boost sales and profit growth, enhancing the company's investment value and generating greater returns for our shareholders."

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

