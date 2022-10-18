Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bon Natural Life Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BON   KYG144921056

BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED

(BON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:38 2022-10-18 pm EDT
1.830 USD   +5.17%
02:13pBon Natural Life : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITORS - Form 6-K
PU
09/30Bon Natural Life Limited Provides Update on Its Expansion Project
PR
09/30Bon Natural Life Limited Provides Update on Its Expansion Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Bon Natural Life : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITORS - Form 6-K

10/18/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITORS

On October 13, 2022, pursuant to the approval of the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors, we dismissed Friedman, LLP (the "Former Accountant") and engaged YCM CPA, Inc. (the "New Accountant") as our new independent registered public accounting firm. The Company's decision to make this change was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and the Former Accountant on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

The Former Accountant's audit reports on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and in the subsequent interim period through October 13 , 2022, there were no "disagreements" (as such term is defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K) with the Former Accountant on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements if not resolved to the satisfaction of the Former Accountant would have caused them to make reference thereto in their reports on the financial statements for such periods.

During the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and through all interim periods ended October 13, 2022, there were the following "reportable events" (as such term is defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K). As disclosed in Part II, Item 15 of the Company's Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company's management identified several material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and other control deficiencies as of September 30, 2021, which related to the following:

(i) a lack of accounting staff and resources with appropriate knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and SEC reporting and compliance requirements;
(ii) certain audit adjustments proposed by the auditor and recorded by the Company into the financial statements; and
(iii) a lack of sufficient documented financial closing policies and procedures.

These material weaknesses have not been fully remediated as of the date of this Report on Form 6-K.

The Company authorized the Former Accountant to respond fully and without limitation to all requests of the New Accountant concerning all matters related to the audited periods by the Former Accountant, including with respect to the subject matter of each reportable event.

Prior to retaining the New Accountant, the Company did not consult with the New Accountant regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either contemplated or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a "disagreement" or a "reportable event" (as those terms are defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K).

On October 13, 2022, we provided the Former Accountant with the disclosures in this Report on Form 6-K and requested that the Former Accountant furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not they agree with such disclosures. The Former Accountant's response is filed as an exhibit to this Report on Form 6-K.

Exhibits

The following exhibits are included in this Form 6-K:

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit
16.1 Letter from Friedman, LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission

Disclaimer

Bon Natural Life Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 18:11:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
