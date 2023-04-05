Advanced search
Bon Natural Life : Public Offering of Shares and Warrants - Form 6-K

04/05/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
Public Offering of Shares and Warrants

On March 30, 2023, Bon Natural Life Limited, (the "Company") engaged in a public offering of up to $3,000,000 worth of ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Shares") in three (3) equal tranches at the subscription price as defined below. Shares issued in the first tranche will be issued on the first trading day that occurs after 15 calendar days from the filing date of the Company's Listing of Additional Shares Notification Form with Nasdaq. The second tranche of Shares will be issued on the 11th trading day from the closing date of the first tranche. Shares issued in the third tranche will be issued on the 11th trading day from the closing date of the second tranche.

The Shares will be priced at the lower of (a) $1.00 per share or (b) 80% of the market closing price for the Company's Shares as reported by the Nasdaq Capital Market on the trading day immediately preceding the closing date for the initial tranche. The subscription price for the first closing date shall remain fixed and will be the subscription price for all the remaining closing dates thereafter.

Together with each Share subscribed for, the Company will issue one (1) warrant to purchase one (1) Share at an exercise price equal to 120% of the subscription price, exercisable for a period of thirty-six (36) months following the closing date (the "Warrants").

We currently expect the initial public offering price will be $1.00 per Share and Warrants exercisable at $1.20 per Share, resulting in 3,000,000 Shares and 2,500,000 Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants.

We registered the Shares by way of a prospectus supplement to our currently effective unallocated shelf registration statement on Form F-3, (SEC File No. 333-267116).

Following the close of the offering we will have a total of 16,646,226 ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

Exhibits

The following exhibits are included in this Form 6-K:

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit
10.1 Form of Subscription Agreement
10.2 Form of Warrant

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bon Natural Life Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
