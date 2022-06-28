Bonal International : 2022 Annual Report - OTC Disclosure

Bonal International, Inc. (traded under the symbol "BONL"), through its wholly‐owned subsidiary Bonal Technologies, Inc., is the world's leading provider of sub‐harmonic vibratory metal stress relief technology and the manufacturer of Meta‐Lax® stress relieving Black Magic Distortion Control, and Pulse Puddle Arc Welding equipment. Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, Bonal also provides a complete variety of consulting, training, program design, and metal stress relief service to several industries including: automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, machine tool, plastic molding, and die casting, to mention a few. Bonal's patented products and services are sold throughout the U.S. and in 64 foreign countries.

Bonal International, Inc. and Subsidiary

Letter from the Chairman

March 31, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

Fiscal year 2022 was another good year for Bonal International, Inc. with a dramatic increase in net income and revenue. This enabled the board of directors to issue our 24th dividend over the last 17 fiscal years.

Despite world‐wide challenges that included the pandemic, record inflation, and more recently the Ukraine‐Russia war, Bonal improved its financial position, retained all its employees, and remained debt free. Our revenue increased 29.6 percent to $1,724,800 and net income more than doubled to $186,207. Fiscal year 2022 was also the first year in four years where we posted a profit in all four quarters.

Bonal Increased Revenue 29.6%;

Bonal Doubled Net Income;

Bonal was Profitable in all 4 quarters; and

Bonal Issued the 24 th Dividend in 17 Fiscal Years.

Sales were led by our state‐of‐the‐art Meta‐Lax stress relief system, Model 2800. During fiscal year 2022, this model accounted for an impressive 67 percent of our sales by volume, up from an already strong 53 percent last year. The metalworking industry continues to take advantage of the effectiveness and ease of operation that our industry‐ leading computerized stress relief equipment provides.

Bonal's customers and their referrals accounted for 52 percent of our sales by volume. Each time a customer orders additional Meta‐Lax equipment, they are indicating an appreciation of the outstanding value Meta‐Lax equipment brings them. Well‐known companies acquiring equipment from Bonal this year included Lockheed‐Martin, Toshiba, and Fairbanks‐Morse.

During 2022, Bonal conducted a webinar titled "15 Different Ways You Can Expand Stress Relief Capabilities." A link to this webinar is on the front page of our website (www.Bonal.com). We had a good response, sold equipment as a direct result, and gained valuable insight for future webinar possibilities. The webinar coordinators, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, were impressed that Bonal had one of the best "viewer retention" rates (at over 90 percent) they had ever seen.

B O N A L I N T E R N A T I O N A L, I N C.

2