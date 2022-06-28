Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Bonal International, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BONL   US0977702002

BONAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(BONL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:32 2022-06-28 pm EDT
1.600 USD   -8.57%
Bonal International : 2022 Annual Report - OTC Disclosure

06/28/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Annual Report

and

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure

B O N A L I N T E R N A T I O N A L, I N C.

Annual Report

financial highlights

2

letter from chairman

3

independent accountants' review report

consolidated balance sheets

5

consolidated statements of

6

operations

consolidated statements of stockholders' equity

consolidated statements

8

of cash flows

notes to consolidated

9

financial statements

corporate information

4

7

16

B O N A L I N T E R N A T I O N A L, I N C.

Bonal International, Inc. and Subsidiary

Bonal International, Inc. (traded under the symbol "BONL"), through its wholly‐owned subsidiary Bonal Technologies, Inc., is the world's leading provider of sub‐harmonic vibratory metal stress relief technology and the manufacturer of Meta‐Lax® stress relieving Black Magic Distortion Control, and Pulse Puddle Arc Welding equipment. Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, Bonal also provides a complete variety of consulting, training, program design, and metal stress relief service to several industries including: automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, machine tool, plastic molding, and die casting, to mention a few. Bonal's patented products and services are sold throughout the U.S. and in 64 foreign countries.

Financial Highlights

Year Ending March 31

2022

2021

2020

Total Revenues

$1,724,800

$1,330,691

$1,481,162

Gross Profit

1,313,804

970,213

968,146

Net Earnings

186,207

89,294

(49,950)

Total Assets

1,870,293

1,701,457

1,556,348

Working Capital

1,640,744

1,531,574

1,451,895

Earnings per Share

0.11

0.05

(0.03)

Stockholders' Equity

1,666,893

1,568,082

1,478,788

Trading Activity Hi/Low

2.05 / 1.42

2.06 / 1.30

2.15 / 1.28

Dividend Paid per share

0.05

0.00

0.05

Fiscal 2022 Quarters Ended

Total Revenues

June 30

September 30

December 30

March 31, 2022

411,116

553,355

361,594

398,735

Gross Profit

297,448

376,394

291,352

348,610

Net Earnings

36,335

76,638

12,221

61,013

Fiscal 2021 Quarters Ended

Total Revenues

June 30

September 30

December 30

March 31, 2021

281,237

372,869

379,621

296,964

Gross Profit

207,196

281,379

280,375

201,263

Net Earnings

(8,273)

63,799

46,131

(12,363)

Sales Breakdown for Fiscal Year 2022

Equipment and

Rental

Service Revenue

Revenue

$1,504,580

$220,220

B O N A L I N T E R N A T I O N A L, I N C.

1

Bonal International, Inc. and Subsidiary

Letter from the Chairman

March 31, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

Fiscal year 2022 was another good year for Bonal International, Inc. with a dramatic increase in net income and revenue. This enabled the board of directors to issue our 24th dividend over the last 17 fiscal years.

Despite world‐wide challenges that included the pandemic, record inflation, and more recently the Ukraine‐Russia war, Bonal improved its financial position, retained all its employees, and remained debt free. Our revenue increased 29.6 percent to $1,724,800 and net income more than doubled to $186,207. Fiscal year 2022 was also the first year in four years where we posted a profit in all four quarters.

  • Bonal Increased Revenue 29.6%;
  • Bonal Doubled Net Income;
  • Bonal was Profitable in all 4 quarters; and
  • Bonal Issued the 24th Dividend in 17 Fiscal Years.

Sales were led by our state‐of‐the‐art Meta‐Lax stress relief system, Model 2800. During fiscal year 2022, this model accounted for an impressive 67 percent of our sales by volume, up from an already strong 53 percent last year. The metalworking industry continues to take advantage of the effectiveness and ease of operation that our industry‐ leading computerized stress relief equipment provides.

Bonal's customers and their referrals accounted for 52 percent of our sales by volume. Each time a customer orders additional Meta‐Lax equipment, they are indicating an appreciation of the outstanding value Meta‐Lax equipment brings them. Well‐known companies acquiring equipment from Bonal this year included Lockheed‐Martin, Toshiba, and Fairbanks‐Morse.

During 2022, Bonal conducted a webinar titled "15 Different Ways You Can Expand Stress Relief Capabilities." A link to this webinar is on the front page of our website (www.Bonal.com). We had a good response, sold equipment as a direct result, and gained valuable insight for future webinar possibilities. The webinar coordinators, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, were impressed that Bonal had one of the best "viewer retention" rates (at over 90 percent) they had ever seen.

B O N A L I N T E R N A T I O N A L, I N C.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bonal International Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 19:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,33 M - -
Net income 2021 0,09 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,2x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 3,06 M 3,06 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BONAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bonal International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Hebel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harold Y. Hebel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Betty Jean Hebel Director
John A. Hebel Secretary & Director
Paul Y. Hebel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.90%3
ATLAS COPCO AB-36.35%43 775
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.44%32 491
FANUC CORPORATION-9.02%30 263
SANDVIK AB-30.66%20 749
FORTIVE CORPORATION-26.23%20 173