SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc., previously known as Bonanza Goldfields Corp., (OTC:MVNC) is excited to announce a significant corporate transformation. Effective 30 August, 2023, the company will undergo a ticker change to MVNC (previous BONZ) and a name change to Marvion Inc. These changes reflect the company's strategic repositioning as a leader in the Metaverse Blockchain space and signify a new era of innovation and growth.

Marvion Inc. is a Metaverse Blockchain company that is dedicated to redefining digital ownership and engagement. This strategic evolution reflects the company's commitment to embracing emerging technologies and shaping the future of digital assets and virtual experiences. The change in the company's name and ticker symbol is a significant milestone that highlights Marvion's focus on innovation and its aspiration to lead the way in the dynamic world of blockchain and digital asset advancements.

"We are thrilled to introduce Marvion Inc. to the world," stated Chan Man Chung, CEO of Marvion. "This evolution is more than just a name change; it represents our dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital ownership and engagement. The name change to Marvion Inc. reflects the company's evolving focus on Metaverse Blockchain technology and its dedication to creating a seamless and immersive digital ecosystem. Marvion Inc. will continue to provide cutting-edge solutions that enable individuals and businesses to thrive and interact with digital assets in the rapidly growing metaverse landscape."

For more information about Marvion Inc. and its transformative Metaverse Blockchain solutions, please visit www.marvion.media.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

