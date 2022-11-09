Bonava : Capital Markets Day on 10 November participation online

2022-11-07 10:30

Bonava invites investors, analysts, and the media to a Capital Markets Day in Berlin on 10 November 2022. For those who cannot attend in Berlin the presentation will be sent through a webcast.

To participate in the webcasted Capital Markets day, please register here and find the agenda for the day: https://bonava.videosync.fi/2022-11-10-cmd2022

There will be a Q&A session were participant in the webcast will be able to post questions online.

A recorded version and presentation material will be available after the event on bonava.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Falck Fyhrlund, Head of Investor Relations

anna.falck@bonava.com

Tel: +46 707 604 914

Fredrik Hammarbäck, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs

fredrik.hammarback@bonava.com

Tel: +46 739 056 063

Bonava is a leading residential developer in Europe with the purpose to create happy neighbourhoods for the many. The company is the first residential developer in Europe to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative for its climate targets. With its 2,100 co-workers, Bonava develops residential housing in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with net sales of approximately SEK 15.5 Bn in 2021. Bonava's shares and green bond are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.