Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bonava AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BONAV B   SE0008091581

BONAVA AB (PUBL)

(BONAV B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-08 am EST
34.52 SEK   +1.41%
10/27Transcript : Bonava AB, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Bonava's Q3 Interim Report 2022 : Good gross margin in delivered projects in a quarter with low number of recognised units
AQ
10/27Bonava AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonava : Capital Markets Day on 10 November participation online

11/09/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bonava's Capital Markets Day on 10 November participation online
2022-11-07 10:30

Bonava invites investors, analysts, and the media to a Capital Markets Day in Berlin on 10 November 2022. For those who cannot attend in Berlin the presentation will be sent through a webcast.

To participate in the webcasted Capital Markets day, please register here and find the agenda for the day:https://bonava.videosync.fi/2022-11-10-cmd2022

There will be a Q&A session were participant in the webcast will be able to post questions online.

A recorded version and presentation material will be available after the event on bonava.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Falck Fyhrlund, Head of Investor Relations

anna.falck@bonava.com

Tel: +46 707 604 914

Fredrik Hammarbäck, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs

fredrik.hammarback@bonava.com

Tel: +46 739 056 063

Bonava is a leading residential developer in Europe with the purpose to create happy neighbourhoods for the many. The company is the first residential developer in Europe to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative for its climate targets. With its 2,100 co-workers, Bonava develops residential housing in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with net sales of approximately SEK 15.5 Bn in 2021. Bonava's shares and green bond are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit:www.bonava.com

Downloads

Disclaimer

Bonava AB published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BONAVA AB (PUBL)
10/27Transcript : Bonava AB, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Bonava's Q3 Interim Report 2022 : Good gross margin in delivered projects in a quarter wit..
AQ
10/27Bonava AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
10/14Bonava : publish restated comparative numbers due to the divestment of St. Petersburg
PU
10/13Invitation to presentation of Bonava's interim report for the third quarter 2022 on 27 ..
AQ
10/10Sweden's Bonava To Sell Russian Subsidiaries For $95 Million
MT
10/10G-group Joint-Stock Company has entered into an agr..
CI
10/07Bonava divests operations in St. Petersburg
AQ
09/21Bonava : Invitation to Bonava's Capital Markets Day on 10 November in Berlin
PU
09/20Swedish Property Group Bonava to Divest 313 Finnish Apartments in $85 Million Deal
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 051 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net income 2022 760 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
Net Debt 2022 3 445 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,84x
Yield 2022 9,17%
Capitalization 3 716 M 346 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart BONAVA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bonava AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONAVA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,52 SEK
Average target price 40,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Berndt Wallin President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Granlöf Chief Financial Officer
Mats Åke Jönsson Chairman
Viveca Margaret E Axson Johnson Independent Director
Åsa Hedenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONAVA AB (PUBL)-56.50%346
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-27.83%21 672
VONOVIA SE-53.05%18 264
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.81%8 313
VINGROUP-43.95%7 950
VINHOMES-46.59%7 667