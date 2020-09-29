Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Bonava AB (publ)    BONAV B   SE0008091581

BONAVA AB (PUBL)

(BONAV B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 09/28 11:29:43 am
74.3 SEK   +1.02%
02:05aBONAVA : Joachim Hallengren will leave his role as CEO
PU
02:01aBONAVA : Joachim Hallengren will leave his role as CEO
AQ
09/04BONAVA : successfully issues its inaugural green bond
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonava : Joachim Hallengren will leave his role as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Joachim Hallengren will be leaving his position as President and CEO of Bonava AB. Hallengren will remain in his role during a transition period which will end at the latest when a successor takes office. The recruitment process for a new CEO will be initiated immediately.

'Joachim has done a fantastic job with the listing of Bonava and establishing the brand in the various markets, with great success in particularly in Germany. The company is now facing new challenges why the board has concluded it is the right time for a leadership change, says Mikael Norman, Chairman of the board at Bonava.

'I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Bonava, from the listing of the company to establishing Bonava as a major housing developer in the industry. The company is now established on several markets with a solid platform for future development. After eight fantastic years it is now time for me to take on new challenges. I am very passionate about Bonava and hence keen to continue in my role as CEO during this transition period, says Joachim Hallengren.

Bonava was a business area within NCC up until 2016 when it was listed via a spin off to the shareholders of NCC. Bonava's share price initially developed positively but has in the recent year not performed in line with peers.

'I especially would like to emphasize the important work within customer targeting and more specifically, the conceptualization, marketing, sales and digitalization that has been done during Joachim's time as CEO. The board has concluded that it is positive that Joachim continues as CEO during a transition period to ensure continuity and to keep up the pace in the development of vital projects', says Mikael Norman.

This is information that Bonava AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was issued for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below on 29 September 2020, at 08:00 p.m. CET.

For more information, please contact:

Louise Tjeder, Head of Investor Relations
louise.tjeder@bonava.com
Tel: +46 707 826 374

Mikael Norman, chairman of the board, is reached via Louise Tjeder

Bonava is a leading residential development company in Northern Europe. Bonava has been creating homes and neighbourhoods since the 1930s. Bonava has 2,300 co-workers and operates in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 15.5 billion in 2019. Bonava's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit:www.bonava.com

Disclaimer

Bonava AB published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BONAVA AB (PUBL)
02:05aBONAVA : Joachim Hallengren will leave his role as CEO
PU
02:01aBONAVA : Joachim Hallengren will leave his role as CEO
AQ
09/04BONAVA : successfully issues its inaugural green bond
AQ
09/04BONAVA : sells 75 rental apartments in Turku, Finland
AQ
08/27BONAVA : sells 36 rental apartments in Bergen, Norway
AQ
08/26BONAVA : Lars Granlöf appointed new CFO of Bonava
AQ
07/16BONAVA PUBL : More housing starts and favourable sales development in a challeng..
AQ
07/09BONAVA PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Bonava's half-year report 2020
AQ
07/03BONAVA PUBL : sells 162 rental apartments in Västerås
AQ
07/01BONAVA PUBL : starts production of 212 rental apartments in Sigtuna
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 572 M 1 613 M 1 613 M
Net income 2020 490 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net Debt 2020 5 834 M 646 M 646 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 7 965 M 878 M 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 065
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart BONAVA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bonava AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONAVA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 71,67 SEK
Last Close Price 74,30 SEK
Spread / Highest target 7,67%
Spread / Average Target -3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Göran Magnus Joachim Hallengren President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Norman Chairman
Carl Rietz Senior Vice President-Operations
Ann-Sofie Danielsson Chief Financial Officer
Viveca Margaret E Axson Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONAVA AB (PUBL)-25.33%878
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.75%46 373
VONOVIA SE21.29%38 399
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.06%28 013
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.95%17 394
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE16.45%16 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group