  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Bonava AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    BONAV B   SE0008091581

BONAVA AB (PUBL)

(BONAV B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 04/28 11:29:50 am
102 SEK   -2.11%
01:25aBONAVA  : Q1 interim report 2021
PU
01:02aBONAVA'S Q1 INTERIM REPORT 2021 : Strong market and improved gross margins
AQ
04/20BONAVA  : Invitation to Bonava's Q1 presentation on 29 April
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonava : Q1 interim report 2021

04/29/2021 | 01:25am EDT
Interim report January-March 2021

Strong market and improved

gross margins

1 JANUARY-31 MARCH 2021

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,845 M (2,949);
    adjusted for currency effects, net sales were SEK 1,919 M
  • The gross margin improved to 12.9 per cent (8.8)

• Operating profit was SEK 25 M (31); adjusted for

currency effects, operating profit was SEK 34 M

• Operating margin was 1.4 per cent (1.1)

• Earnings per share was SEK -0.06 (0.01)

• The equity/assets ratio was 31.7 per cent (29.6)

• The number of housing units sold was 1,119 (1,129) and

production­

starts were 518 (531)

• For full-year 2021, it is estimated that the number of production

starts will increase approximately 5 per cent compared with

5,710 housing starts in 2020

2021

2020

Apr 2020-

2020

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Δ%

Mar 2021

Jan-Dec

Net sales

1,845

2,949

-37

15,894

16,997

Gross profit

238

260

-8

1,957

1,979

Gross margin, %

12.9

8.8

-

12.3

11.6

Operating profit/loss

25

31

-18

1,115

1,121

Operating margin, %

1.4

1.1

-

7.0

6.6

Profit/loss before tax

-8

2

-

989

999

Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK

-0.06

0.01

-

6.76

6.82

Net debt

4,179

7,101

-41

4,179

3,311

Return on capital employed, %

8.2

7.0

-

8.2

7.9

Equity/assets ratio, %

31.7

29.6

-

31.7

34.6

Number of housing units sold

1,119

1,129

-1

5,558

5,568

Sales value of housing units sold

3,266

3,278

-4

16,723

16,852

Number of housing units started

518

531

-2

5,697

5,710

Number of housing units in production

9,712

9,466

3

9,712

9,769

Sales rate for ongoing production, %

75

77

-

75

70

Number of housing units recognised in profit

665

947

-30

5,532

5,814

For further information on sector-related key figures for the Group, refer to page 20.

For definitions and key ratios, see bonava.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information

Net sales per segment

rolling 12 months

Number of housing units in ongoing production

Number of housing units sold

and percentage of housing units sold

and housing units started

Germany, 46%

Sweden, 18%

Number

%

Number

10,000

100

1,200

8,000

80

900

6,000

60

600

4,000

40

2,000

20

300

0

0

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

Q1 Q1

2020 2021

Nordic, 26%

St. Petersburg-Baltics, 10%

Consumers

Sold units in ongoing

Housing units sold

Investors

production, %

Housing units started

Interim report January-March 2021

2

Comments from the CEO

Demand was strong in all of Bonava's markets, with increasing housing prices. Higher prices and a changed project mix strengthened the gross margin while lower overheads promoted an operating profit in line with the preceding year despite fewer housing units delivered. Project starts and ­profitability remained the highest priority. Despite uncertainty concerning social restrictions, Bonava has procedures in place for maintaining production and sales with a focus on health and safety for our customers, employees and projects. For the full year, the ambition is to increase the number of production starts compared with 2020.

We can confirm that demand for housing units continues to increase while supply is not undergoing similar development, which means that price levels exceed pre-pandemic levels. Massive stimulus packages have led to a strong recovery of the global economy, and stable macroeconomic conditions combined with ongoing vaccination

programmes­have restored a positive view of the future among comp­ anies and households.

It is also clear that the pandemic has placed a premium on housing. The role of the home is changing as the significance of neighbourhoods increases as an effect of changes in living conditions. This trend also indicates a greater demand and higher rate of increase in prices for larger apartments and houses. Bonava has excellent con­ ditions for satisfying these needs, since we systematically integrate customer insights into the design of our housing units.

Gradual improvement in profitability

From a seasonal perspective, Bonava's first quarter is characterised by lower volumes while our overheads are evenly distributed throughout the year. We delivered fewer housing units, which impacted net sales and operating profit even though the delivery of previously completed housing units partially compensated for this. Adjusted for currency effects, our operating profit was in line with the preceding year despite a 35 per cent reduction in net sales. The gross margin was strengthened as a result of higher prices and project mix while we reduced the Group's overheads. There is further potential for improvements, and our focus will remain on efficient production and project governance.

Despite societies shutting down and re-opening, we successfully maintained both production and deliveries to customers with health and safety in focus. To date, we have not noticed any major impact on logistics chains or access to construction materials. The number of housing units sold and housing starts were in line with the preceding year.

For full-year 2021, our ambition is to increase starts by approximately 5 per cent compared with 5,710 housing starts in 2020. The housing starts are contingent on functional processes for issuing permits, where we are seeing continued challenges - primarily in Germany - as a consequence of lockdowns.

Stable gross margins in Germany

In Germany, demand for housing units was high and sales prices continued to increase, but at a somewhat slower pace than before the pandemic. The number of housing units sold was lower, but projects started were at the same level. Fewer completed housing units available for delivery impacted the quarter. Stable gross margins create healthy conditions for improved profitability, given a higher volume in our largest market. Our main priority is starting more projects once we have ensured the proper conditions for sales and production. Our organisation is working intensely on monitoring and quality assurance of the documentation in order to facilitate processing and issuance of permits as much as possible.

More projects started for consumers in Sweden

The Swedish housing market was strong, with rising prices above all for larger apartments and houses. We reported significantly fewer completed housing units, while it was gratifying to start more projects for consumers. The stock of unsold completed housing units continued to decrease. Interest in rental housing projects remained strong. After the quarter, a contingent transaction was announced in Umeå, where Bonava already has several projects in production.

More profitable projects, and more starts, in the Nordics

Demand for housing units was high in our markets in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Fewer housing units were delivered to consumers, and none to investors, which accounted for a large share measured in

"It is clear that the pandemic has resulted in a premium on housing. The role of the home is changing as the ­significance of neighbourhoods increases."

volume­ in the year-earlier quarter. There was great interest from both consumers and investors. Two rental housing projects were sold and production started in Helsinki. We sold more housing units and started twice as many projects as last year. Finland improved its earnings markedly after restructuring. As expected, efforts to achieve a satisfactory long-term level of profitability will take place gradually over several years.

More deliveries and high margins in St. Petersburg-Baltics

All markets in St. Petersburg and the Baltics were marked by high levels of demand and rising prices. Net sales increased, since we successfully completed and delivered a large number of units ahead of schedule while, as expected, we delivered a number of previously completed units. Operating profit was substantially strengthened with contributions from several projects with higher margins.

Full focus on strengthened position and balanced growth

In summing up my first quarter as CEO of Bonava, I see stable underlying operations and strong market conditions to capitalise on. I also see favourable opportunities to strengthen Bonava's financial position in terms of both profitability and balanced growth. While we are focused fully on the engine of our operations - more profitable projects started - our operations and business environment are being analysed in order to identify Bonava's future playing fields and how we are to grow with improved profitability. We intend to announce the conclusions of this review during the fourth quarter.

Together with a committed, professional team, I am convinced that we will develop Bonava and create happy neighbourhoods and long- term value for our customers, our shareholders and society as a whole.

Peter Wallin

President and CEO

Outlook: Production starts 2021

For full-year 2021, it is estimated that the number of production starts will increase approximately 5 per cent compared with 5,710 housing starts in 2020.

Interim report January-March 2021

3

Group performance

JANUARY-MARCH 2021

Net sales

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,845 M (2,949). The lower net sales are attributable primarily to fewer housing units for consumers in Sweden being recognized in profit, but also to projects for investors in Nordic being recognised in profit in the preceding year.

In the quarter, 665 (832) housing units for consumers were recognised in profit, generating net sales of SEK 1,757 M (2,622). The average price per housing unit recognised in profit was lower than in the year-earlier period, totalling SEK 2.6 M (3.2). The change is attributable to fewer units in Sweden being recognised in profit and more units in St. Petersburg-Baltics being recognised in profit.

Net sales to investors totalled SEK 0 M (294), and the number of housing units delivered was 0 (115).

Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative effect of SEK 74 M on consolidated net sales compared with the year-earlier period.

Operating profit

Operating profit for the quarter was SEK 25 M (31) and the operating margin was 1.4 per cent (1.1). The recognition of fewer housing units in profit was offset by higher gross margins on housing units delivered to consumers as well as by lower selling and administrative expenses.

Excluding land sales, operating profit amounted to SEK 10 M (29) and the operating margin was 0.6 per cent (1.0).

Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative impact of SEK 9 M on operating profit compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Net financial items, tax and profit for the quarter

Net financial items were SEK -34 M (-29). Costs were higher mainly due to the raising of new long-term financing in September 2020.

Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -8 M (2) for the quarter. Tax on profit for the quarter was SEK 2 M (-1), corresponding to a tax rate of 27 per cent (-25).

2021

2020

Apr 2020-

2020

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Δ%

Mar 2021

Jan-Dec

Net sales

Germany

543

722

-25

7,287

7,466

Sweden

484

1,170

-59

2,842

3,528

Nordic

463

816

-43

4,210

4,563

St. Petersburg-Baltics

356

241

48

1,555

1,439

Total

1,845

2,949

-37

15,894

16,997

2021

2020

Apr 2020-

2020

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Δ%

Mar 2021

Jan-Dec

Operating profit/loss

Germany

-8

7

-

737

752

Sweden

27

114

-77

196

283

Nordic

-8

-64

-

152

97

St. Petersburg-Baltics

65

28

130

273

236

Parent Company and adjustments

-50

-54

-

-243

-247

Total

25

31

-18

1,115

1,121

Net sales

Operating profit and operating margin

SEK M

SEK M

SEK M

%

8,000

20,000

1,000

15

6,000

16,000

800

12

12,000

600

9

4,000

8,000

400

6

2,000

4,000

200

3

0

0

0

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2018

2019

2020

2021

2018

2019

2020

2021

Net sales

Net sales, rolling 12 months

Operating proﬁt per quarter1)

Operating proﬁt, rolling 12 months1)

1) Excluding items 2019 affecting comparability.

Interim report January-March 2021

4

Financial position, investments

and cash flow

TOTAL ASSETS

Total assets were SEK 23,522 M (25,304). The decrease is primarily attributable to a lower value of properties held for future development and completed housing units. At 31 December 2020, assets totalled SEK 22,874 M.

NET DEBT

Net debt amounted to SEK 4,179 M (7,101) at the end of the quarter. Net debt at 31 December 2020 totalled SEK 3,311 M.

The lower overall level of net debt is attributable to a number of factors in the various segments. In Germany, customer advances have financed operations to a greater extent. In both Sweden and Nordic, the value of land held for future development decreased while the number of completed unsold housing units fell as a result of healthy sales. In St. Petersburg-Baltics, net debt was more in line with the preceding year.

CAPITAL EMPLOYED AND RETURN ON

CAPITAL EMPLOYED

Capital employed amounted to SEK 12,315 M (15,043) at the end of the quarter. The change was attributable to lower capital employed in all segments: higher customer advances in Germany, lower value of property held for future development in Sweden and Nordic, and lower worked-up value in housing units in ongoing production in St. Petersburg-Baltics. At 31 December 2020, capital employed amounted to SEK 12,641 M.

Return on capital employed was 8.2 per cent (7.0). The increase is due to both lower levels of capital employed and higher earnings on a rolling 12-month basis.

EQUITY/ASSETS AND DEBT/EQUITY RATIO

As of 31 March, the equity/assets ratio was 31.7 per cent (29.6). The debt/equity ratio was 0.6 (0.9).

CASH FLOW, JANUARY-MARCH 2021

Cash flow before financing was SEK -806 M (-203). Lower

translation­ differences and lower tax paid yielded a cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of SEK -194 M (-283).

Cash flow from changes in working capital amounted to SEK -602 M (107). Sales of housing projects totalled SEK 1,486 M (2,600), a decrease in all segments aside from St. Petersburg-­ Baltics. Investments in housing projects totalled SEK -2,542 M (-4,170), a decrease in all segments but above all in Germany and Nordic. Cash flow from other changes in working capital was lower than in the preceding year, SEK 454 M (1,677), which was primarily attributable to lower interest-free financing and lower accrued costs in Germany.

Distribution of assets

SEK M 30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

Properties held for future development

Ongoing housing projects

Completed housing units

Other assets

Net debt

SEK M

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

2020

2021

Net debt in Swedish tenant-owner associations

and Finnish housing companies

Other net debt

Cash flow before financing

SEK M

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

-500

-1,000

-1,500

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

Interim report January-March 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bonava AB published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 05:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 371 M 1 606 M 1 606 M
Net income 2021 755 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 245 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 10 933 M 1 307 M 1 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 857
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart BONAVA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bonava AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONAVA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 120,00 SEK
Last Close Price 102,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Wallin President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Granlöf Chief Financial Officer
Mats Åke Jönsson Chairman
Patrik Ström Senior Vice President-Operations
Viveca Margaret E Axson Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONAVA AB (PUBL)29.61%1 307
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-3.55%48 345
VONOVIA SE-6.89%38 396
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.93%22 932
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.69%18 841
VINGROUP21.53%18 497
