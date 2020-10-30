Log in
BONAVA AB (PUBL)

BONAVA AB (PUBL)

(BONAV B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 10/29 12:29:32 pm
68 SEK   +0.15%
02:05aBONAVA : sells 131 rental apartments in Turku, Finland
PU
02:01aBONAVA : sells 131 rental apartments in Turku, Finland
AQ
10/29BONAVA : sells 175 rental apartments in Umeå
PU
Bonava : sells 131 rental apartments in Turku, Finland

10/30/2020 | 02:05am EDT
Bonava sells 131 rental apartments in Turku, Finland
2020-10-30 07:00

In two separate transactions, Bonava has sold a total of 131 rental apartments to the real estate fund of the investment company eQ in Turku (Åbo), Finland. The two projects are expected to be handed over to the customer and recognised in profit in the fourth quarter of 2021.

- These transactions are aligned with our strategy to develop additional rental apartments and investor sales in Finland and our other markets. The development of high-quality, affordable rental units is important to realising our vision of creating homes and happy neighbourhoods where people have the highest quality of life, says Joachim Hallengren, President and CEO of Bonava.

Bonava will create a neighbourhood of 75 rental apartments in Kirstinpuisto, located in the centre of Turku, and a neighbourhood of 56 rental apartments in Vähäheikkilä, located just south of the city. Both residential districts have access to good transport links, many services and nature.

Bonava has become the first residential developer in Europe to receive approval from Science Based Targets Initiative for its climate targets. Until 2030, Bonava will reduce the company's negative impact on the climate by 50 per cent by adopting climate targets that conform to the IPCC's recommendation to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.

For more information, please contact:

Louise Tjeder, Head of Investor Relations
louise.tjeder@bonava.com
Tel: +46 707 826 374

Fredrik Hammarbäck, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs

fredrik.hammarback@bonava.com
Tel: +46 739 056 063

Bonava is a leading residential development company in Northern Europe. Bonava has been creating homes and neighbourhoods since the 1930s. Bonava has 2,300 co-workers and operates in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 15.5 billion in 2019. Bonava's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit:www.bonava.com

Downloads

Disclaimer

Bonava AB published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:04:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 15 805 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
Net income 2020 558 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net Debt 2020 5 466 M 614 M 614 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 3,09%
Capitalization 7 280 M 815 M 818 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 050
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart BONAVA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bonava AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONAVA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 92,67 SEK
Last Close Price 68,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Göran Magnus Joachim Hallengren President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Norman Chairman
Carl Rietz Senior Vice President-Operations
Ann-Sofie Danielsson Chief Financial Officer
Viveca Margaret E Axson Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONAVA AB (PUBL)-31.76%815
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.92%45 454
VONOVIA SE14.88%36 384
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-31.94%25 264
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.03%17 377
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-26.93%16 736
