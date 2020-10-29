Log in
BONAVA AB (PUBL)    BONAV B   SE0008091581

BONAVA AB (PUBL)

(BONAV B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 10/28 12:29:45 pm
67.9 SEK   -5.69%
10/26BONAVA : Quarterly report January - September 2020
PU
10/23BONAVA : Stable sales in a good market
PU
10/23BONAVA : Stable sales in a good market
AQ
Bonava : sells 175 rental apartments in Umeå

10/29/2020 | 02:40am EDT
Bonava sells 175 rental apartments in Umeå
2020-10-29 07:30

Bonava is selling 175 Nordic Swan ecolabelled rental apartments in Tomtebo Gård to the property company Lansa Fastigheter AB. Bonava previously announced that the partners had signed a declaration of intent, which resulted in this transaction and is conditional on the approval of investment support for rental apartments. The project is expected to be handed over to the customer and recognised in profit in 2023.

- We have developed Tomtebo Gård together with Umeå Municipality through a constructive civil dialogue. This transaction enables us to take another step in the development of the area, where Bonava is creating neighbourhoods with various types of tenure directly adjacent to the beautiful nature that can be found here, says Fredrik Hemborg, Business Unit President, Bonava.

The project is expected to also receive expanded investment support as the Bark neighbourhood will feature a high sustainability profile and low energy consumption.

Tomtebo Gård is located near to a large recreation area and the new neighbourhood will be child-friendly with activity-based play areas and close to preschools.

Bonava has become the first residential developer in Europe to receive approval from Science Based Targets Initiative. Until 2030, Bonava will reduce the company's negative impact on the climate by 50 per cent by adopting climate targets that conform to the IPCC's recommendation to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.

For more information, please contact:

Louise Tjeder, Head of Investor Relations
louise.tjeder@bonava.com
Tel: +46 707 826 374

Fredrik Hammarbäck, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs
fredrik.hammarback@bonava.com
Tel: +46 739 056 063

Bonava is a leading residential development company in Northern Europe. Bonava has been creating homes and neighbourhoods since the 1930s. Bonava has 2,300 co-workers and operates in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 15.5 billion in 2019. Bonava's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit:www.bonava.com

Disclaimer

Bonava AB published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 06:39:11 UTC

