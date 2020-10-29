Bonava : sells 175 rental apartments in Umeå

2020-10-29 07:30

Bonava is selling 175 Nordic Swan ecolabelled rental apartments in Tomtebo Gård to the property company Lansa Fastigheter AB. Bonava previously announced that the partners had signed a declaration of intent, which resulted in this transaction and is conditional on the approval of investment support for rental apartments. The project is expected to be handed over to the customer and recognised in profit in 2023.

- We have developed Tomtebo Gård together with Umeå Municipality through a constructive civil dialogue. This transaction enables us to take another step in the development of the area, where Bonava is creating neighbourhoods with various types of tenure directly adjacent to the beautiful nature that can be found here, says Fredrik Hemborg, Business Unit President, Bonava.

The project is expected to also receive expanded investment support as the Bark neighbourhood will feature a high sustainability profile and low energy consumption.

Tomtebo Gård is located near to a large recreation area and the new neighbourhood will be child-friendly with activity-based play areas and close to preschools.

Bonava has become the first residential developer in Europe to receive approval from Science Based Targets Initiative. Until 2030, Bonava will reduce the company's negative impact on the climate by 50 per cent by adopting climate targets that conform to the IPCC's recommendation to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.



