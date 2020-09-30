Log in
Bonava : sells 43 rental apartments in Helsinki, Finland

09/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Bonava is selling 43 rental apartments to the investor eQ's residential fund in Helsinki, Finland. The project is expected to be handed over to the customer and recognised in profit in the fourth quarter of 2021.

- One of Bonava's strengths is the development of affordable rental apartments in attractive locations. Ensuring that investors account for 30 per cent of our sales is an important part of our strategy, says Joachim Hallengren, President and CEO of Bonava.

When the growing residential area in Laajasalo is complete, it will have 216 newly constructed Bonava homes. This location in east Helsinki is close to the sea, with good public transportation and proximity to a new shopping centre.

Bonava has become the first residential developer in Europe to receive approval from Science Based Targets initiative for its climate targets. Until 2030, Bonava will reduce the company's negative impact on the climate by 50 per cent by adopting climate targets that conform to the IPCC's recommendation to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.

For more information, please contact:

Louise Tjeder, Head of Investor Relations
louise.tjeder@bonava.com
Tel: +46 707 826 374

Fredrik Hammarbäck, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs
fredrik.hammarback@bonava.com
Tel: +46 739 056 063

Bonava is a leading residential development company in Northern Europe. Bonava has been creating homes and neighbourhoods since the 1930s. Bonava has 2,300 co-workers and operates in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 15.5 billion in 2019. Bonava's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit:www.bonava.com

Disclaimer

Bonava AB published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC
