Bonduelle: half-year sales of 1213 ME
The Europe zone, which accounted for 64.8% of sales over the period, reported overall growth of +6.4% at current exchange rates and +5.9% on a like-for-like basis over the 1st half, with all technologies progressing over the period.
On the other hand, the region outside Europe, which accounted for 35.2% of sales over the period, posted overall growth of -15.4% at current exchange rates and +2.5% on a like-for-like basis over the 1st half.
The Bonduelle Group will announce its sales and profitability outlook for the 2023-2024 financial year when it presents its interim results on March 1, 2024.
