Bonduelle: half-year sales of 1213 ME

Bonduelle has reported sales of 1213 ME for the 1st half of 2023/24 (July-December 23), up +4.5% on a like-for-like basis (constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation) and down -2.4% on a reported basis.



The Europe zone, which accounted for 64.8% of sales over the period, reported overall growth of +6.4% at current exchange rates and +5.9% on a like-for-like basis over the 1st half, with all technologies progressing over the period.



On the other hand, the region outside Europe, which accounted for 35.2% of sales over the period, posted overall growth of -15.4% at current exchange rates and +2.5% on a like-for-like basis over the 1st half.



The Bonduelle Group will announce its sales and profitability outlook for the 2023-2024 financial year when it presents its interim results on March 1, 2024.





