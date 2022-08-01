Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bonduelle
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BON   FR0000063935

BONDUELLE

(BON)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-01 am EDT
13.28 EUR   +1.07%
12:53pFrance's Bonduelle misses full-year revenue growth target
RE
12:01pBONDUELLE - 2021-2022 FINANCIAL YEAR REVENUE : Growth of annual revenue over this financial year - Quarter 4 particularly dynamic
GL
07/11Bonduelle - Activity and profitability expected below target for 2021-2022 and fair value of the North America fresh business assets under review
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's Bonduelle misses full-year revenue growth target

08/01/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee checks cans of sweetcorn in the packaging chain at French food group Bonduelle's plant in Borderes-et-Lamensas

(Reuters) - French plant-based food company Bonduelle on Monday missed its target for annual revenue growth as income from its ready-to-eat business in the Americas declined significantly.

The group, which provides canned, frozen and fresh processed vegetables, as well as ready-to-eat dishes, reported sales of 2.89 billion euros ($2.97 billion) for its financial year that ended on June 30, up 1.8% on a like-for-like basis but below its own target of 3%.

Bonduelle had said in July it expected annual growth in revenue to be below the previously announced guidance, citing a wave of inflation affecting all cost components and a more difficult than expected recovery of its fresh business in North America.

($1 = 0.9741 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BONDUELLE
12:53pFrance's Bonduelle misses full-year revenue growth target
RE
12:01pBONDUELLE - 2021-2022 FINANCIAL YEAR : Growth of annual revenue over this financial year -..
GL
07/11Bonduelle - Activity and profitability expected below target for 2021-2022 and fair val..
GL
07/11Bonduelle - Activity and profitability expected below target for 2021-2022 and fair val..
AQ
07/11BONDUELLE : 21-22 Guidance update
PU
07/01Bonduelle Sells 65% Stake In Bonduelle Americas Long Life Business To Canadian Investor..
MT
06/30Bonduelle announces the sale of 65% of Bonduelle Americas Long Life to the Fonds de sol..
AQ
06/30Bonduelle announces the sale of 65% of Bonduelle Americas Long Life to the Fonds de sol..
GL
06/30Bonduelle announces the sale of 65% of Bonduelle Americas Long Life to the Fonds de sol..
AQ
06/30Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to acquire 65..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 865 M 2 943 M 2 943 M
Net income 2022 54,3 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Net Debt 2022 630 M 648 M 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 422 M 431 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 956
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart BONDUELLE
Duration : Period :
Bonduelle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONDUELLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,14 €
Average target price 18,75 €
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Debrosse Chief Executive Officer
Grégory Pierre Sanson Chief Finance & Digital Transformation Officer
Martin Ducroquet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Isabelle Danjou Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthieu Duriez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONDUELLE-36.98%431
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-21.16%3 922
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG-5.81%1 033
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-4.95%715
DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED-12.35%499
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.0.93%303