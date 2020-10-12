Log in
BONE THERAPEUTICS SA

(BOTHE)
Bone Therapeutics : 10/12/20 - Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

10/12/2020 | 01:10am EDT
Gosselies, Belgium, 12 October 2020, 7am CEST - BONE THERAPEUTICS
(Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announce that CEO, Miguel Forte, MD, PhD will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held virtually October 12-16. Miguel Forte will also chair the session 'The European Regulatory Environment for ATMPs - Should we expect more or less regulation?' with the participation of panelists from the European Organization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a five-day virtual conference featuring more than 120 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies. The meeting also includes over 100 panelists and featured speakers taking part in 20 in-depth sessions covering all aspects of cell and gene therapy commercialization. Companies' presentations will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference
Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration. Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Kaitlyn Dupont at kdupont@alliancerm.org.

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics SA published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 05:09:03 UTC
