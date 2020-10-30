Log in
Bone Therapeutics : 10/30/20 - Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update

10/30/2020

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a, diversified portfolio of cell and biologic therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid-to-late stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.
Bone Therapeutics is developing an off-the-shelf next-generation improved viscosupplement, JTA-004, which is currently in Phase III development for the treatment of pain in knee osteoarthritis. Consisting of a unique combination of plasma proteins, hyaluronic acid - a natural component of knee synovial fluid, and a fast-acting analgesic, JTA-004 intends to provide added lubrication and protection to the cartilage of the arthritic joint and to alleviate osteoarthritic pain and inflammation. Positive Phase IIb efficacy results in patients with knee osteoarthritis showed a statistically significant improvement in pain relief compared to a leading viscosupplement.
Bone Therapeutics' core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell therapy platform with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital. Currently in pre-clinical development, BT-20, the most recent product candidate from this technology, targets inflammatory conditions, while the leading investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells are produced via the Bone Therapeutics' scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company is ready to start the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB continues to be evaluated for other orthopedic indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental.
Bone Therapeutics' cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. The Company is based in the BioPark in Gosselies, Belgium. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:09:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 5,25 M 6,14 M 6,14 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,0 M 39,7 M 39,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,65x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 90,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00 €
Last Close Price 2,82 €
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 77,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Forte Chief Executive Officer
Baron Jean Stéphenne Chairman
Jean-Luc Vandebroek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Olivier Godeaux Chief Medical Officer
Benoit Moreaux Chief Scientific & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONE THERAPEUTICS SA-22.63%40
MERCK KGAA25.77%68 876
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD114.34%20 946
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.3.03%13 754
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.69.71%6 490
YUHAN CORPORATION29.39%3 340
