Bone Therapeutics : 26/08/2020 - Bone Therapeutics reports half year 2020 results

Management to host conference call today at 6:00 pm CEST today - details provided below

Gosselies, Belgium, 26 August 2020, 7am CEST - BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company established to address unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today provides a business update and its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics, commented: 'Bone Therapeutics is continuing to make significant progress with the development of our clinical assets closer to patients. The pivotal JTA-004 phase III clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis is now recruiting in all countries and the phase IIb study with ALLOB in tibial fractures has received regulatory clearance in nearly all countries applied. The successful fundraises in previous months further strengthen our cash position allowing us to execute our business strategy to progress both lead candidates through their late-stage clinical development. Furthermore, the recent funding from the Walloon Region supporting the expansion of our pipeline into inflammatory conditions further underscores the potential of our MSC platform to drive much needed innovation in a wide range of therapeutic areas. This recent progress and the appointment of Stefanos Theoharis as Chief Business Officer will further accelerate strategic discussions regarding the commercialization of both our clinical assets with potential business partners. With the anticipated completion of patient recruitment of JTA-004 phase III trial, the start of the ALLOB phase IIb study and the 24 months readout of the phase IIa trial with ALLOB in spinal fusion, Bone Therapeutics is progressing towards an exciting second half of the year.'

Operational and Corporate Highlights