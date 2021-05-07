Log in
    BOTHE   BE0974280126

BONE THERAPEUTICS SA

(BOTHE)
  Report
Bone Therapeutics : 5/7/21 - Bone Therapeutics to host Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2021

05/07/2021 | 01:05am EDT
Gosselies, Belgium, 7 May 2021, 7am CEST - BONE THERAPEUTICS
(Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, invites its shareholders and holders of subscription rights and convertible bonds of the Company to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 9 June 2021 as from 4:00 pm CEST, at Bone Therapeutics' registered offices, rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium. The notice for the meeting, including the agenda of the day as well as the motions to vote, is published today in the Belgian Official Gazette and La Libre Belgique. The documents and preliminary information concerning this meeting are being made available to the shareholders and can be consulted on Bone Therapeutics' website, under the section Investors / Shareholders' meeting, in compliance with the applicable law and regulations. It is also possible to receive the documents without charge upon simple request by email to generalassembly@bonetherapeutics.com or by telephone on +32 (0)71 12 10 00. The documents are also available at the Company's headquarters, rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium.

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5,25 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,3 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 85,1%
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,50 €
Last Close Price 2,39 €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 131%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Forte Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Luc Vandebroek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Baron Jean Stéphenne Chairman
Olivier Godeaux Chief Medical Officer
Benoit Moreaux Chief Scientific & Technology Officer
