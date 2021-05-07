Bone Therapeutics : 5/7/21 - Bone Therapeutics to host Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2021

Gosselies, Belgium, 7 May 2021, 7am CEST - BONE THERAPEUTICS

(Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, invites its shareholders and holders of subscription rights and convertible bonds of the Company to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 9 June 2021 as from 4:00 pm CEST, at Bone Therapeutics' registered offices, rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium. The notice for the meeting, including the agenda of the day as well as the motions to vote, is published today in the Belgian Official Gazette and La Libre Belgique. The documents and preliminary information concerning this meeting are being made available to the shareholders and can be consulted on Bone Therapeutics' website, under the section Investors / Shareholders' meeting, in compliance with the applicable law and regulations. It is also possible to receive the documents without charge upon simple request by email to generalassembly@bonetherapeutics.com or by telephone on +32 (0)71 12 10 00. The documents are also available at the Company's headquarters, rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium.

